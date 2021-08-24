OPPO Aims to Strengthen Its Customer Centricity Approach, Expand Its Network to 600 After Sales Service Centre by 2022

OPPO is known for its consumer centric approach. The company has consistently been building experiences and products keeping in the mind the Indian consumer. This focus for OPPO has also transitioned across its After-Sales Service network where they endeavor to offer an unparalleled after sales experience to consumers no matter which part of India, they live in.

Number 1 brand in customer satisfaction

In December last year, OPPO was ranked as the number 1 brand in customer satisfaction for two consecutive years after-sales by Counterpoint Research. OPPO has truly revolutionized its entire after-sales experience for customers in the country. Half of the respondents in the research confirmed that they were attended within just 15 minutes of arriving at the OPPO service centre.

That's an impressive achievement in a large market such as India. A good after-sales experience is one of the key factors for most consumers, especially while buying premium smartphones. OPPO's high ratings in after-sales reflect the company's customer-first approach, making it one of the most sought-after smartphone brands in the country.

How OPPO is offering after-sales during the pandemic

In the new normal, our smartphones are our lifelines. We depend on them for working and learning from home. In case something goes wrong with the phone, we all expect a resolution without having to wait for too long. OPPO understands this, and has been setting up its service centres across the country to cater to its customers.

OPPO currently runs more than 500 service centers across 500 cities in India, and the company plans to expand this to 600 centers by 2022. During the pandemic, OPPO set up WhatsApp and SMS-based support channels to help customers so that they can access customer care in a completely safe way during the pandemic.

By introducing dedicated AI-powered Chatbot called ‘Ollie' OPPO made sure that most of the consumer queries can be resolved online without the need for consumers to visit the service center. There is also a Platinum care hotline exclusively for Reno & Find users providing 24_7_365 days support in Hindi & English. This provides customers with an express solution to their queries & complaints making OPPO after sales service to have the highest benchmarks for quick query resolution.

OPPO is also taking several key measures to ensure its service centers are safer and more accessible to its customers during the ongoing pandemic. The company's stores and service centers are regularly sanitized, and social distancing is always followed. The staff is required to wear masks, and the customers are encouraged to wear a face mask as well.

Top-notch after-sales support without a lot of waiting

OPPO service centres are designed to ensure you don't have to wait for a long period of time. From the moment you arrive at a service centre to getting a quotation for repairs, OPPO has a streamlined approach towards the entire process. For minor repairs, you can get your smartphone back in a matter of hours so you can get back to work in no time.

OPPO's staff at the service centres uses the right set of tools to repair customers' devices so that the customer doesn't have to return or face similar issues again. All repairs also come with a 3-month warranty offer, ensuring quality after-sales service every single time. OPPO also ensures a high level of safety for both employees and its customers for all the service centres.

Bringing great after-sales support to remote areas

OPPO wants to bring its award-winning customer support to the remotest places in the country so that consumers don't have to worry about their devices breaking down. The company has expanded its after-sales network in districts including Kudal, Modasa, Nangal, Udhampur, Mayiladuthurai, Dharmapuri, Hingoli, and Thootupupudi. The company's call centres support nine languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Bengali, and others.

With an exceptional after-sales network, OPPO is making it easier for consumers to depend on its devices for a longer period of time. The company's robust after-sales network continues to expand throughout the next year. With unparalleled customer support, prospective customers don't have to think twice before picking up a new OPPO phone.

If you are looking to buy a new OPPO smartphone, you shouldn't really worry about the after-sales experience. In case of any accidental breakdown, OPPO's award-winning after-sales customer support system will make things right in no time.