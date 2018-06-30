Mobiistar Is Here to Change What You Expect From a Budget Smartphone

Mobiistar was established back in 2009 in Vietnam with a vision to offer a great user experience to smartphone users. After becoming one of the top smartphone brands in Vietnam, the company started expanding to other countries in South East Asia and the GCC region.



The company's goal is to help increase mobile phone adoption by offering affordable smartphones with exceptional user experience. There's a perception amongst customers that if a phone is priced lower, it may not offer a decent user experience. But Mobiistar is looking to change all that.



Despite a crowded market at the entry-level segment, Mobiistar has managed to become one of the top smartphone brands in Vietnam. After its success in the home country and other markets, the company is now looking to make its mark in countries like India.



The Indian smartphone market is expanding quite rapidly. A lot of consumers are still buying their first smartphone. There was a time when Indian consumers would stick to a preferred brand no matter what other companies offered. However, all that is changing quite rapidly. Consumers are willing to buy mobile phones from other companies if they sense a better value for money.



Mobiistar's vision to offer a great user experience at the entry-level fits perfectly with what the Indian smartphone users need right now. The company has launched two new smartphones in the entry-level segment: CQ and XQ Dual. Both the smartphones offer great value for money at their respective price points.



The Mobiistar CQ is a selfie-centric camera which features a 13-megapixel camera with Beauty Mode. At the rear, the phone comes with an 8-megapixel camera that can take high-quality photos and videos. The Mobiistar CQ is compatible with VoLTE networks in India which means consumers can enjoy better network coverage, faster data, and better call quality. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 425 processor and the phone ships with a 3020mAh battery. On top of it, the CQ features a 5-inch HD screen that makes everything look even better. The phone is priced at just Rs. 4,999 in India.



The Mobiistar XQ Dual is the second smartphone that the company is offering in India. The phone features a dual selfie camera setup which consists of a 13-megapixel camera along with an 8-megapixel camera. This adds a whole new layer of depth and colour to your selfies. The XQ Dual includes a 13-megapixel primary camera at the back, and is powered by Snapdragon 430 SoC. The phone comes in a metal unibody case and features a 5.5-inch Full-HD display. The Mobiistar XQ Dual is priced at Rs. 7,999 in India.



Both the phones offer an exceptional value for money, both in terms of specifications and the overall user experience. Given how everyone loves taking selfies and sharing them with their friends, Mobiistar's CQ and XQ Dual would be a perfect fit for those in the market for smartphones that offer superior value for their money.