Millennials and Generation Z Can Finally Live an AltZ Life

Millennials and members of GenZ are increasingly dependent on their smartphones to live a life where they can pursue their passions & interests. Many people also type and live dual lives. i.e a software professional by the day and a food blogger by the night. Their smartphone enables them to indulge & make the most of their lives. However, since everything is stored and saved on the smartphone, keeping their private lives private, can seem to be a challenge at times. These are things no one should be able to access not even friends or family. Personal data such as photos, passwords, documents, chat logs, and more are conveniently stored on our smartphones.

It is very common and usual for friends, siblings, colleagues or even family members, to ask for our smartphones. And when they do, it's really hard to say no.

They are looking for a solution that could keep their private life private & let them live worry free. A solution that can let them live the AltZLife

What is the 'AltZ Life'?

It's a life of having complete freedom to do things in your own space without bothering about someone invading your privacy. It's a life where your private content remains private.

What if there was a simple way to keep your personal data secure on your smartphone? Imagine a life where you could share your device with friends and family with the complete confidence that none of your personal information will be accessible to them, even as they have physical access to your smartphone? All this with just a Double Click of a button. Sounds too good to be true, right? Well it is, and it's as simple as just doing a Double click

How Can One Live an Alt Z Life

Samsung has come up with an industry first innovation of privacy features of Quick Switch and intelligent Content Suggestion under the “Make for India” initiative. It allows users to keep their public and private content separate. These features are exclusively available only on Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 smartphones.

Quick Switch lets you switch between private and main galleries, browsers and apps with just a double click of the side key and no one would even notice it.

To manage your privacy even more smartly, there's Content Suggestion feature powered by “On-Device” AI technology that intelligently identifies and suggests pictures, basis pre-set identifiers, that you might want to move to your private gallery. All you need to do is define people and faces that you would want to keep in your private gallery.

Learn how to activate Alt Z Life with Quick Switch & Content Suggestion features on Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71?

