Meet Vivo's Industry's First Innovation

For over a decade now, the next step for touchscreen phones has been to go completely bezel-less and have a full-screen experience that's completely unobstructed by thick frames. It's been tough and it's been slow. The biggest question off late has been - even if you can remove the bezel, where would you keep the front camera? The good news is that we finally have a solution, and no it's not a notch that some people seem to think is a good idea!

Vivo, the company that specialises in high-quality front cameras and selfie applications, has come up with a solution, that not only solves the bezel-less conundrum, it also keeps the selfie camera intact. Meet the Vivo Nex!

The Vivo Nex has a remarkable design that's inspired by natural mother-of-pearl, with tens of thousands of dynamic colour diffraction units on the back panel. This gives the phone a premium pearlescent sheen that's nothing like you've ever seen before.

On the front, it has a 6.59-inch 19.3:9 aspect ratio Ultra FullView AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2316 pixels. The screen runs edge-to-edge with just a tiny chin at the bottom to help with the grip. The beauty of this is that this large-screen experience fits in a compact body, comparable to a 5.68-inch phone, resulting in huge savings in terms of physical space.

That's not all, the display has a hidden feature as well - it's also a speaker. Vivo uses the revolutionary sound casting technology on the Nex, that use high-frequency screen vibrations (invisible to the human eye) to produce sound, eliminating the need to have a separate speaker out on the phone.

As for the bezels, at just 2.16 mm on the top, 5.08 mm on the bottom, and a mere 1.71mm on each side, it's as if they're not even there. Over that the COF (Chip on Film) screen en-capsulation technology present on the Vivo Nex further reduces the bezel visibility, giving you an industry-leading screen-to-body ratio of 91.24 percent.

What takes the cake however is its elevated camera technology. The front camera stays well hidden inside the body until the front camera mode is turned on in the camera app. The 8-megapixel front camera elevates on demand, fast enough to make sure you don't miss an important moment. The whole process is so seamless, it feels as if you're using a traditional front facing camera.

While other premium players like Apple and Samsung have been struggling to get a workable front camera system while keeping the screen bezel-less, the Vivo Nex elevated camera system is truly a game changer.

Powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC, Vivo Nex is a powerful beast in overall performance and features. Multi-tasking, gaming, AI features, and a lot more can easily be handled by the phone without breaking a sweat. There's also an in-screen fingerprint scanner, which was again pioneered by Vivo.

We've had some remarkable phones released in 2018 so far, but none come close to the refreshing innovation of the Vivo Nex. It has single-handedly redefined what a smartphone should be in 2018.