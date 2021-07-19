Master the Art of Cinematic Video Storytelling With the New OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G

Smartphone videography has changed the way we look at the world around us. OPPO is one smartphone brand that has been consistently delivering excellent smartphone cameras since its foray in India. The company is known for its innovative imaging technology and for delivering a seamless user experience.

OPPO has now taken things to the next level with its latest Reno device, the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G. The device is priced at just INR 39990 and brings a range of innovative industry-first features that will change the way you look at smartphone videography. The new OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G brings a mini studio experience right inside your pocket and we got to experience it firsthand.

Everything from capturing a great video to sharing it on our social media feeds is easier than before with the new OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G. This smartphone will change the way you shoot, edit, and share mobile videos. The device makes the entire process fun, and super-fast. With the Reno6 Pro 5G in your hands, you have the right set of tools to unleash your creativity. The device is also one of the most beautiful phones this summer, so not only does it take good videos but makes you look good while doing so.

Today we'll look at why the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is crowned as a mini pocket studio that will change the way consumers are going to experience smartphone videography.

Industry-First Bokeh Flare Portrait Video





Ever seen those amazingly creative videos from your favorite online creator's profile, and wondered how they made it? OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G with its 64-megapixel quad-camera setup introduces the industry-first Bokeh Flare Portrait Video feature that lets you add amazing cinematic bokeh effects to portrait videos, helping you create professional-grade videos.

What You Can Do with It?

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G can help you create stunning videos with the background transformed into light flares which go out of focus to highlight the main subject. From capturing beautiful city lights in bokeh at night to creating scenic daytime views by just standing under a tree where sunlight rays get flared up, the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G can help you capture these professional quality portraits videos with the tap of a button.

The feature works with both the front and rear cameras on the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G. Now, you don't need any fancy equipment to create gorgeous videos. You also don't have to worry about adjusting light and scenario as the phone's smart AI algorithm and software optimizations do that for you automatically.

How does It work?

The Bokeh Flare Portrait Video feature uses OPPO's powerful AI-powered algorithms that can create blurred light spots in the background at varying depths, letting you produce DSLR-quality videos easily with your smartphone. OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G uses elements of computational photography that break the barriers of conventional smartphone imaging, helping you capture every emotion in a portrait.

How to use it?

To shoot photos and videos using this feature, fire up the Camera app, select Video, go to the top toolbar, select Filter/Style, and pick Bokeh Flare Portrait.

Check out the sample day and night samples here

Bokeh Flare Portrait Video Day Sample



Bokeh Flare Portrait Video Night Sample

Industry-Leading AI Highlight Video





Shooting videos in different lighting conditions requires a lot of skill and the right professional camera equipment. With the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G, you don't have to worry about that at all. The smartphone lets you capture high-quality portrait videos wherever you want, helping you capture your loved ones and special moments with the best possible clarity without worrying about the perfect lighting.

What You Can Do with It?

AI Highlight Video feature on the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G helps you capture high-quality portrait videos and photos using AI-powered imaging features to create long-lasting memories. The feature lets you capture bright and clear portrait videos, be it day or night. This will help you make the best of the moment as you will not have to worry about adjusting the lighting.

Using AI Algorithm, the feature automatically detects the light around you and activates the Live HDR mode for daytime scenes and Ultra Night mode for nighttime scenes. This lets you capture clear and bright videos depending on the lighting situation.

How to Use This Feature?

To shoot with AI Highlight Video on your OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G, fire up the Camera app, select Video, and from the top toolbar pick AI. Some ideal moments that you can capture using this mode include dinner parties at night, videos with the sunset at the back, or cities at night.

Check out the sample here

Precision with Focus Tracking

While recording fast paced portrait videos there is always an issue of keeping the focus on subject to achieve the professional portrait video experience. The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G helps you overcome that challenge with the help of its Focus Lock feature.

What You Can Do with It?

The amazing feature lets you easily focus on the object of your choice. This improves the clarity of videos shooting in moving scenes making the main subject stand out.

How to use this feature?

All you have to do is simply double tap on an object while recording a video, and the camera will automatically track and lock the focus on the object. This will let you to focus on capturing the moment while the phone's camera does all the magic, letting you shoot great videos with precision. Features including video filters, Video Beautification, and AI Highlight Video can be combined with focus tracking (using the rear camera only).

On-the-go SOLOOP editor





Most smartphone users complain that they're unable to produce great content because they're not able to easily edit photos and videos on the device. OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G features the company's smart video editor app called SOLOOP that makes it extremely easy to edit videos on the go.

What Does This Feature Do?

Once you've shot videos on the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G, you can easily edit them on the SOLOOP editor. OPPO has also added a bunch of new features to the editor which include the ability to instantly add filters or music to your videos directly from the camera interface. You'll be able to share videos instantly with your friends and family, and your social media profiles. The SOLOOP editor also offers access to trending video templates right inside the camera interface, helping you create videos like pro influencers.

How to Use SOLOOP?

To use SOLOOP, fire up the camera app on the OPPO Reno6 Pro, tap on More, and then select SOLOOP Templates. You can easily pick a template directly within the camera app, letting you shoot videos without worrying about complicated editing later on.

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G - The Mini Studio in Your Pocket





Those who love capturing and editing videos on the go know and find it hard to do everything on a single device, OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G solves all those issues. The device offers cutting-edge imaging technologies to bring a grand yet mini studio experience right inside your pocket. All the sample photos and videos shot using the Reno6 Pro 5G showcase the phone's capabilities.

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G helps you capture every emotion in your life in gorgeous portrait videos. The smartphone is impressive in every way — from design to videography and gaming to user experience. With powerful hardware and innovative software features, the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G can help you become the next big creator in no time.

If you're looking to buy a new smartphone that's a pocket-sized videography powerhouse, look no further than the new OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G. You've got to try it for yourself to believe its amazing camera features. It'll change the way you experience mobile videography right from capturing content to editing it.

The device is available at a brilliant price point of INR 39990. The sale starts tomorrow and you can buy the Reno6 Pro 5G across mainline retailers and Flipkart.





OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is available with various attractive offers and discounts.

Cashback up to ₹4000 on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank Credit Cards/ Debit Cards EMI Transactions valid till July 30th 2021. The customers can also avail 15% instant cashback when they make payment through Paytm.

Attractive cashback for the first time with Bajaj Finserv up to INR 4000 & ONE EMI Cashback is also available from IDFC First Bank. Not just this Zero Down payment scheme & Long Tenure EMI scheme are also available from all the leading financiers.

Exchange bonus with the purchase of Reno6 series up to INR 3000 valid till July 30th 2021 along with Complete Damage Protection for 180 days only applicable for the Loyal OPPO user only, OPPO Premium services including 80% assured payback other attractive offers for loyal OPPO customers.

OPPO Enco W31 will be also available at a special price of INR 1999 in a bundle offer when you buy the Reno6 Pro 5G.

In addition, there is a premium Flipkart special Live Commerce offer on the Reno6 5G, for 3 days, 1 hour each day. Customers will get Flipkart Supercoins worth INR 1000, which can be redeemed.

