How vivo X50 Pro Will Change the Way You Look at Smartphone Photography

Around three years ago, vivo made jaws drop at the Mobile World Congress event when it introduced its Apex concept device. Since then, pop-up selfie cameras and in-display fingerprint readers have been some of the most popular features on modern-day smartphones.

This year vivo is all set to take its smartphone photography standards to a whole new level with the launch of its new X50 series smartphones. The new vivo X50 series packs an impressive professional camera experience, a sleek design, and a high-performing set of internals, ideal for today's creators.

vivo's new X50 Pro is a powerful flagship smartphone that comes with a camera setup that's designed to impress — both the user as well as others. That's not all, the vivo X50 Pro comes with a stylish sleek design and an array of powerful specifications that make the phone future-ready in every sense.

Let's take a look at some of the biggest features of the new vivo X50 Pro:

Industry-leading Camera Set-up:

If you're a Photography Enthusiast or just someone who takes a lot of photos, the vivo X50 Pro is the smartphone you've always wanted. So what's so special about it? The new vivo X50 Pro comes with a new ground-breaking Gimbal Camera System, which revolutionizes the mobile photography experience by delivering super stabilization, enabling users to capture professional-quality photos and videos while in motion. It is an Industry-leading interactive experience that can rival professional photography equipment. Just imagine having the stabilization capabilities of a gimbal, without actually using one. You can use Gimbal Stabilization as a guide to help you shoot clear images/footage.

The rear camera setup on the vivo X50 Pro

Photo Credit: Vivo India

The system is a part of the vivo X50 Pro's 'Big Eye' camera design. When you're using the smartphone, you can actually see and feel the camera lens move. It offers a camera experience like you've never seen before. The system uses a double ball suspension mount to bring three-dimensional stability to your smartphone photography experience. This enables you to take stable high-definition images no matter if it's day or night.

In terms of specifications, the vivo X50 Pro comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor that's essentially a customized IMG598 sensor that helps deliver more light and a better signal-to-noise ratio, ensuring your images shine even when shot in low-light conditions. Besides that, there is an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle lens, a 13-megapixel Bokeh camera sensor, and an 8-megapixel 5x Telescopic camera lens with support for 60x Hyper Zoom. On the front, you get a 32-megapixel main selfie camera.

The Gimbal Camera System enables several modes to help you capture photos and videos while you're out having fun. There's a Pro Sports Mode that reduces shakes while enhancing clarity, perfect to capture various sporting events or other objects in motion.

The system also comes with intelligent autofocus that can easily focus on objects while they're moving. The in-built motion autofocus tracking works for both photos and videos. That's not all, the three microphones in the X50 Pro can accurately detect outside sound, enabling 3D audio recording to offer cinematic visual experience.

The new vivo X50 Pro is truly a photographer's delight. The phone comes with several useful modes including Super Night Mode 3.0, Extreme Night Vision, Astro Mode, Night Portrait, Style Night Filters, and more. These modes are pretty much self-explanatory, enabling users to focus more on quickly capturing their favourite moments rather than wasting time fine-tuning the camera settings on their phone.

vivo X50 Pro also comes with several video-specific features ideal for most young video bloggers and content creators. The Art Portrait Video mode uses an algorithm to add a bokeh effect to your videos, ensuring you look like a start in all your social media videos. The Instant Vlog mode is a delight for vlogging.

Wait, it doesn't end there. The 60x Hyper Zoom system on the vivo X50 Pro offers 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom, making it THE perfect smartphone for all your vacation photos. Capturing the moon at night or other far-away objects is much easier with the vivo X50 Pro. The AI-powered camera setup can easily capture beautiful shots of the moon at night. Portrait Mode 2.0 lets you take photos of your loved ones with beautiful effects. The 120-degrees super wide-angle lens lets you capture more details in your photos. The super macro mode lets you capture objects as close as 15cm.

Sleek Design

The new vivo X50 Pro features a sleek, modern smartphone design. The phone features a rectangular camera matrix with R3 rounded corners. The simplistic and sharp design makes it look distinctive, sleek, and premium and a lot different from some of its biggest rivals in the market. The vivo X50 Pro is bound to gain attention when you're out.

The front design on the new vivo X50 Pro

Photo Credit: Vivo India

vivo X50 Pro features a Dual Tone Step design. The design makes it look both sleek and slimmer, adding a new dimension to the phone's overall design. A unique choker pattern sits at the top, adding a traditional X series signature look and feel. The design is simple yet highly futuristic.

The phone comes with a 6.56-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with HDR 10+ technology, enabling a thinner and lighter design and narrow bezels. The hole-punch display design lets users enjoy their favourite content with minimal distractions. The display features a refresh rate of 90Hz and a screen response rate of 180Hz. X50 Pro is protected by SCHOTT Xensation Up. 3D on both front and rear

Smooth Performance

When it comes to performance, the vivo X50 Pro won't slow you down no matter which app or game you're enjoying. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

Snapdragon 765G enables 5G connectivity without compromising on power consumption parameters. It also comes with the new fifth-generation Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence (AI) engine that enables high-end performance while maintaining overall efficiency.

Battery

The new vivo X50 Pro comes packed with a 4,315mAh battery with support for 33W vivo Flash Charge technology. The battery is good enough to last a full day's worth of usage, depending on how you use it. Fast-charging will let you quickly charge the phone so that you're able to charge the phone without spending too much time with a wall charger.

With its powerful & industry leading camera features and incredible design, the vivo X50 Pro is surely the ideal smartphone for the photography enthusiasts out there. The vivo X50 Pro is accompanied by the vivo X50 in the company's new X50 series phones in India. Besides, vivo has also introduced its TWS Earphone Neo truly wireless earphones in India with support for Bluetooth 5.2. The earphones could be a perfect accessory to go with your new X50 series phone.

vivo X50 Pro is priced at Rs. 49,990 for the 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant while the vivo X50 is priced at Rs. 34,990 for the 128GB storage variant and Rs. 37,990 for the 256GB variant. In addition, the vivo TWS Neo truly wireless earbuds are priced at Rs. 5,900. You can buy the new vivo X50 series phones online as well as offline, across major retailers.