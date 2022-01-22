How To Avail No-cost, EasyEMI Offers on Samsung Products

Looking to buy a new Samsung phone, wearable, or tablet? Since the South Korean electronics giant offers a large selection of tech products in India, we've handpicked some of the popular smartphones, tablets, and wearables you can buy this New Year. Whether you're looking for a flagship smartphone with all the bells and whistles or a wearable to help you stay fit in 2022, we've got something for everyone. We'll also explain how you can easily pay back for your purchase using HDFC Bank's EasyEMI payment option.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Powered by an Exynos 2100 5G SoC, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra can easily run graphically intensive games without any lag. The phone features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The display has great sharpness and is very useful while reading text and watching videos. The smartphone comes with a 108 MP camera setup, which is extremely impressive as the image quality in daylight and low light, especially with night mode, is very good. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is available in 2 variants in India: 2GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for ₹1,05,999, and 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for ₹1,16,999.

Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung Galaxy F62 is a mid-range smartphone powered by Exynos 9825 SoC, so you can play your heavy graphically demanding games or multitask throughout your day. Galaxy F62, at its back, has a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and two 5-megapixel cameras for depth sensing and macro shots. In the front, there's a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The cameras capture good quality photos when shooting in daylight. However, low-light performance is not that good. It has a 7,000mAh battery that will last close to two full days, with heavy usage. The Samsung Galaxy F62 is available in two variants in India: 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for ₹23,999, and 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for ₹25,999.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic runs on Google's Wear OS 3 and has a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass DX for protection. The watch carries a premium look due to the circular stainless steel case and a rotating bezel on top. The rotating bezel helps you to navigate the menus very conveniently. The smartwatch comes with a built-in speaker and mic that will allow you to receive calls without touching your smartphone. You can view alerts, notifications and also reply to messages. When it comes to fitness and health tracking features, the smartwatch will not disappoint. It features a BioActive sensor that can measure heart rate and SpO2 levels. It can track your daily activities, sleep, stress levels and also calculate body composition. The smartwatch provides you with a wide range of health metrics. You can buy Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for ₹34999.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The tablet features a 12.4 inches LCD panel which makes it easy to multitask or watch a video while your Zoom classes or meetings. It runs Samsung's OneUI 3.1 which is based on Android 11. The S Pen makes it easy to take notes and helps you move around the tablet. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is available in two variants in India: 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for ₹46,999 and 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for ₹50,999.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Galaxy Buds Pro is a flagship true wireless headset by Samsung. In ₹7,990, you get good sound quality, effective premium active noise cancellation and decent battery life. The earphones, due to their thin and lightweight body, provide a comfortable fit and will not hurt your ears. Voice call quality is very clear at both ends of the call, and the sound quality is best when used with a Samsung smartphone or a tablet. Galaxy Buds Pro has fast charging support which will give you 85 minutes of listening time in just 10 minutes of quick charge.

