How the OPPO F11 Pro Promises to Change the Way You Take Photos With Your Phone

Smartphones are now an essential part of our daily lives. From making that essential call from the middle of nowhere to capturing that all-important photo, smartphones can do just about everything now. While smartphones are getting more powerful, it's getting increasingly difficult to find the right smartphone that showcases features with the latest technology that can get things done.

OPPO has been catering to a wide section of the Indian smartphone market for quite some time. The smartphone manufacturer aims to bring cutting-edge innovative products in the hands of the Indian consumer at prices that seem to make sense. OPPO's current portfolio of smartphones in the country has something for just about everyone. One of OPPO's key focus areas over the years has been building great camera phones.

OPPO was one of the first mobile phone brands to introduce smartphones with 5-megapixel and 16-megapixel front-facing cameras with selfie beautification features. The company was also the first to bring a motorised rotating camera to the smartphone market.

The company is now looking to change things all over again with its upcoming OPPO F11 Pro smartphone. The F11 Pro features a 48-megapixel dual rear camera with AI Ultra-clear engine. The camera is capable of delivering excellent low-light photos with its light sensing capability. The AI engine promises to deliver excellent photos irrespective of the time of the day.

One of the most-demanded features amongst smartphone photography enthusiasts is the ability to take better photos in low-light conditions. This is where some major smartphones struggle. The OPPO F11 Pro features an ultra night mode for high-quality photos during night time. You'll no longer need to worry about lighting conditions while taking photos with the F11 Pro.

There are a lot of smartphones that promise better low-light photos, but most of them come with a massive price tag while others don't really live up to the expectations. The OPPO F11 Pro looks to change all that. The camera is equipped with features for the optimal photo experience. The Ultra Night mode which features the company's AI Engine, Ultra-clear Engine, and Colour Engine lets the phone's camera deliver highly optimised images using the power of artificial intelligence and advanced optics. The Ultra clear engine also boosts of image-stabilisation during long exposure and low-light performance giving a crisp, vivid and clear photo.

The phone also boosts of premium portrait styles that makes taking highly stylised portraits easy for social media lovers. Apart from that, the OPPO F11 Pro can also capture great photos during the day. There's a dazzle colour mode that aims to deliver vivid and clear photos during the day. It can also help restore brightness and colour to the photos you've taken with better recognition and optimisation. The built-in AI scene recognition system can identify elements in up to 23 different scenes. It gives photos taken with OPPO F11 pro superior depth and vibrancy.

OPPO has always been a pioneer when it comes to introducing new technology to the Indian Consumers thereby setting industry trends. The OPPO F11 Pro brings in panoramic screen with 90.90% screen to body ratio that brings value to users viewing experience. The 3D back-cover is also an upgrade to the boring back designs of many phones adding a gradient superior styling.

The OPPO F11 Pro is expected to arrive in India soon with two colour variants- Thunder Black and Aurora Green. In case you're looking to buy a new smartphone or upgrade your old phone, you should keep an eye out for the F11 Pro, especially if you're looking for a phone with some great camera features and superior styling.