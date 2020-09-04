How Tecno Spark 6 Air Offers a Great Value for Your Money

Picking the right budget smartphone can be tricky in these times. Not only is the market flooded with options, but it's also getting harder to find the right device that offers a great value for your money. the key features that are essential in the new normal is a large battery and a bigger display to make your work & life easier

A Large Battery to Keep You Going

Tecno Mobile has introduced a new budget smartphone in India – the Tecno Spark 6 Air – that comes with a large 6,000mAh battery. The big battery inside the phone promises up to 4 days of usage on a full charge, and up to 30 days worth of standby time. That's quite impressive considering how our smartphones are helping us as we're all trying to work and study while isolating ourselves inside our home.

A large battery is highly useful as we continue to spend more time on our smartphones. The new Tecno Spark 6 Air is one of the few phones in its segment with a large 6,000mAh battery. The bigger battery enables you to work, study, or entertain yourself for a longer period of time, no matter where you go, and not worry about finding a charging point.

The large 6,000mAh battery inside the Tecno Spark 6 Air can last for up to 23 hours for video playback, up to 37 hours for voice calling, up to 19 hours while playing games, up to134 hours for music playback, and for up to 21 hours for browsing the web over a Wi-Fi connection. If you're eyeing a great budget smartphone below the Rs. 10,000 price point that comes with a large battery, the Tecno Spark 6 Air the best battery smartphone could be the phone for you.

A Massive Display That Lets You Enjoy Your Favourite Content

That's not all, the new Tecno Spark 6 Air also features a large 7-inch Dot Notch HD+ display with a 90.6-percent screen-to-body ratio. Despite a 7” display, the phone is quite handy to operate. The display offers a native resolution of 720x1640 pixels. The large display is perfect for watching your favourite movies and TV shows on-the-go, attending Zoom meetings, online education etc. With a peak brightness of 480 nits, the Tecno Spark 6 Air is perfectly readable in almost all scenarios.

Class-Leading Triple Rear Camera Setup

The new Tecno Spark 6 Air comes with a triple rear camera setup. This consists of a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a third AI lens. The camera setup is ideal for capturing your precious memories with stunning details and clarity. The camera system also comes with AI-powered scene recognition features that can detect 18 different types of scenes with up to 95 percent accuracy. It also comes with large f1.8 aperture and quad flash light setup at the back.

Capturing perfect portrait photos with a bokeh effect is simple. The cameras in the Tecno Spark 6 Air are powerful enough to create perfect portrait mode shots with beautiful effects, making those ideal shots for your social media profiles. It also has amazing in-built camera modes like Slow Motion recording, Document Scanner, AI Body shaping, Google Lens etc. AI-powered beauty mode will change the way you look entirely.

For your selfies, the Tecno Spark 6 Air comes with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The selfie camera also comes with a dual flash that can automatically adjust its brightness levels, and even notify you when someone is video-calling you.

Under the Hood - A Powerful Processor and a Crisp UI

Tecno Spark 6 Air is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor, supported by 3GB of RAM. The budget phone is powerful enough to run your favourite mobile apps and games, besides other features that the phone has to offer. The phone runs on Android 10 with the company's latest HiOS 6.2 skin on top. HiOS 6.2 has many innovative features like Audio Share through which you can connect upto 3 BT audio devices and enjoy the music together, Whatsapp call record, Status saver etc. The UI is clean, crisp, and highly easy-to-use.

It also has a smart fingerprint sensor at the back and comes with Face Unlock support to provide dual security.

Where to Buy the Tecno Spark 6 Air?

The phone comes in a trendy gradient colour design that offers a more premium look and feel to it. It's available in three colour options, Comet Black, Ocean Blue, and Cloud White. Tecno Spark 6 Air (3GB + 32GB) is priced at Rs. 8,499 in India and can be safely bought online via Amazon India and also available at the retail stores near you.

