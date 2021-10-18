Technology News
How Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Makes You a Pro at Gaming With Its Powerful Snapdragon 778G Chipset

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 18 October 2021 13:37 IST
How Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Makes You a Pro at Gaming With Its Powerful Snapdragon 778G Chipset

If you spend a lot of time playing mobile games, you should consider getting a dedicated gaming smartphone. Samsung recently launched a new addition to its popular Galaxy A series in India – Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G. The new smartphone features a new modern chipset, support for multiple 5G bands, and several other segment-leading features that easily tick all the right boxes for an ideal gaming smartphone.

A More Powerful, Fun-Filled Gaming Experience

For those who love mobile gaming, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is the ideal smartphone in its segment. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, built on a 6nm process. The chipset contains a faster CPU and GPU compared to its predecessor.

Snapdragon 778G enables cutting-edge mobile gaming for Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G users. The chipset includes several high-end features that enable super quick and highly efficient gameplay. This means you'll be able to enjoy all your favourite mobile games without any lag.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G comes with RAM Plus, an innovative feature that lets you extend the phone's effective RAM to up to 12GB. RAM Plus can add up to 4GB of additional RAM to optimise performance so that you can run your favourite apps and mobile games without slowing down. The feature is ideal for popular mobile games that are resource-intensive. You can enjoy playing such games at a much higher gameplay setting without facing any lags.

Nationwide 5G Coverage With Support for 12 Bands

If you're a mobile gamer or a young creator in India, you want to invest in a powerful smartphone that's ready for the future. 5G connectivity will help you share and download content much more quickly.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G comes with support for 12 5G bands, making nationwide 5G coverage possible on the smartphone. Some mobile phones promise 5G support but don't support multiple 5G bands, rendering them useless if you move around a lot.

What Else Is Special in the New Galaxy A52s 5G?

Besides a powerful chipset and 5G connectivity, the Galaxy A52s 5G also comes with a stunning 6.5-inch Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone's display is both smooth and easy on the eyes. Everything from playing games to streaming videos online is an immersive experience on the Galaxy A52s 5G.

For photography enthusiasts, the Galaxy A52s 5G features a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel camera sensor with OIS support as its primary sensor. There's an ultra-wide camera, a macro camera, and a depth sensor too. You can capture stunning photos using the multi-camera setup, and take your social media game to the next level.

The smartphone is rated IP67 for water and dust resistance. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G comes with a large 4,500mAh battery that can easily last for up to two days on a full charge. A better battery life matters to most mobile gamers, considering the amount of time you spend on the device on a daily basis.

Pricing and where to buy

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G prices in India start at just Rs. 29,999 (effective) for the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant, This includes Rs. 6,000 instant cashback for HDFC Bank cardholders. Alternatively, you can also exchange an old smartphone and receive Rs. 6,000 extra value for your old phone.

You can choose from four different color options - Awesome Mint, Awesome Violet, Awesome Black & Awesome White. Buy the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G on Samsung's online e-store here.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

