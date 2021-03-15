Technology News
loading

How OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G Is Perfect for Power Users

​​​​

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 15 March 2021 13:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
How OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G Is Perfect for Power Users

Modern-day smartphone users have two major expectations from their smartphones. It should have a good camera to help them capture things that catch their fancy, and it should not run out of charge in the middle of the day. Far too often you end up picking one feature or the other, depending on what is more important to you. But what if you could get both?

Imagine a phone that ticks all the right boxes- an outstanding camera performance, a long-lasting battery, a hardware combination that is capable of running everything you throw at it and a bucketful of other cutting-edge features that promises to give you the most out of your smartphone.

Read on to learn more about the no-compromise solution that you can expect to find when you opt for the new OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G.

oppo3

The new OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G comes with 4,310mAh battery that's perfect for most smartphone users. The phone also supports OPPO's 50W Flash Charge technology which can charge the phone super-fast. How fast you ask? With just five minutes of charging time, the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G can offer 5 hours' worth of talk time or 1.5 hours of Instagram usage. It can completely charge the phone in just 48 minutes!

That's amazing considering how you'll be able to quickly get back to actually using the phone instead of leaving it plugged in for hours. With the ability to quickly charge your phone, you can ensure you're able to save time while getting work or learning done on the device. If you suffer from power cuts, this fast-charging technology can help save the day by quickly charging the battery in no time.

OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G also features an innovative Super Nighttime Standby mode that lets you sleep in peace while your smartphone consumes only up to 1.78 percent of battery life over a period of 8 hours.
The mode keeps your phone in a low-power state with an always-on display which consumes very little battery life.

For one thing, it means you get to take full advantage of the AI Highlight Video technology that the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G comes equipped with. Clear and crisp videos in all types of lighting condition are exactly how you should be capturing your video from now on. The device's HDR Video technology auto-adjusts extreme exposure to offer you the best videography experience irrespective of the location and lighting conditions, while the 20MP front shooter captures exceptionally detailed selfies and videos.

So what does all this mean for OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G users?

  • You can get more work done without a hiccup, thanks to the power-efficient battery in the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G
  • Flaunt your nights, and party non-stop – and capture every moment of it perfectly! The quad-camera setup bundled with AI Highlight Portrait Video technology takes smartphone videography to a whole new level
  • Enjoy a captivating gaming experience with the device's ‘'Game Focus Mode'' which mutes frequent interruptions during the gameplay
  • OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G, as the name suggests, would come future-ready and will let you take advantage of the incredible internet speed as soon as the service comes to your city
  • Harness a lag-free experience with the smartphone's System Performance Optimiser feature that ensures perfect synchronisation of hardware and software

These are just some of the amazing features in the new OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G. The smartphone is already available for pre-order and will be available for sale both online and offline from March 17. OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G comes with an interesting set of features and bundled offers. Here are the offers available with OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G at launch:

  • You can get the OPPO Enco W11 TWS earphones at a discounted price of Rs. 999 and the OPPO Band for as low as Rs. 2,499 when you buy the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G in India
  • HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Federal Bank users can avail of a flat cashback worth 7.5 percent
  • Paytm users can avail 11 percent instant cashback
  • For those looking to buy the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G on EMIs, you can avail of a zero down-payment offer with Home Credit and HDB Financial Services
  • If you're an existing OPPO customer, you can avail of a great bundled offer with free one-time screen replacement, and 70 percent assured buyback value. This offer can be claimed using OPPO's WhatsApp chatbot

oppo5

Offering a host of cutting-edge features, unparalleled hardware framework and disruptive camera performance, the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G sets new performance benchmarks in the industry. Further sweetening the deal, OPPO is also offering numerous bundled offers, discounts and cashback with the F19Pro+ 5G, making it a not-to-miss option. Get your hands on this revolutionary offering and Flaunt Your Nights as soon as sale starts on 17 March 2021 on Amazon, and other mainline retailers. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mobiles
OnePlus 9 Pro Camera Performance Teased, No DxOMark Score This Time; Renders, Colour Options Leaked Once Again

Related Stories

How OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G Is Perfect for Power Users
Comment
 
 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Find Your Lost Android Smartphone and Erase Data Remotely
  2. Mars Rover Perseverance Begins Hunt for Ancient Life With ‘SuperCam’
  3. OnePlus 9 Pro Camera Performance Teased, No DxOMark Score This Time
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. Watch the Final Trailer for Justice League Snyder Cut
  6. Oppo A94 5G and Oppo A54 5G Price, Specifications, Renders Surface Online
  7. India Said to Propose Cryptocurrency Ban, Penalising Miners, Traders
  8. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Spotted on 3C and MIIT Sites; 65W Charging Tipped
  9. Everything You Need to Know About Justice League Snyder Cut
  10. Samsung Galaxy M12 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro Pre-Orders Live on Flipkart Ahead of March 24 India Launch
  2. HTC Wildfire E3 With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. OnePlus 9 Pro Camera Performance Teased, No DxOMark Score This Time; Renders, Colour Options Leaked Once Again
  4. Amazon, Flipkart, Other E-Commerce Operators Must Treat All Sellers Equally, Says Draft India Policy
  5. Realme 8 Series Teased to Launch in India on March 24, Pro Variant to Sport 108-Megapixel Camera
  6. Justice League Snyder Cut Final Trailer Sets Up Zack Snyder’s Four-Hour Epic
  7. India Said to Propose Cryptocurrency Ban, Penalising Miners, Traders
  8. How to Find Your Lost Android Smartphone and Erase Data Remotely
  9. Bitcoin Crosses $60,000 for First Time
  10. Asus ZenFone 8 Series Specifications Surface Online, Snapdragon 888 Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com