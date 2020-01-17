HONOR 9X Ticks the Right Boxes for India's Young Smartphone Buyers

When it comes to the mid-range smartphone segment, HONOR has been a favourite amongst Indian millennials. The brand has been consistently shipping some powerful offerings in the mid-range segment in India over the last several years. The latest smartphone from HONOR, its first phone of the year in India, has just landed.

HONOR 9X is the company's new smartphone that's not just yet another mid-range smartphone. The phone brings an elegant design, a pop-up selfie camera, a powerful processor, and a triple rear camera setup to the table. If you're looking for a powerful device under the Rs. 14,000 price segment, read on.

A Stunning Design

Let's talk about the design first. One of the most striking things about the HONOR 9X is the eye-catching design. The rear panel features a Dynamic X design that consists of a pattern of lines forming an attractive X effect at the back. The phone looks original and is comfortable to grip.

At the front, the HONOR 9X features a 6.59-inch HONOR Full View Display with a screen-to-body ratio of 91 percent. This means you get thinner bezels and there's no annoying display notch to worry about. The gorgeous display also features a software-powered Blue Light filter that can make things easier for your eyes if you spend a lot of time using your smartphone.

A sample photo taken using the HONOR 9X rear cameras during daylight

16-Megapixel Pop-Up Selfie Camera

The notchless design means you get a pop-up selfie camera on the HONOR 9X. But this isn't just another pop-up camera. The 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera on the HONOR 9X comes with a bunch of useful and powerful features.

The intelligent fall detection ensures the camera doesn't break in case you accidentally drop the phone. You don't have to worry about dust or a splash of water either. Downward pressure protection protects the pop-up camera as well. All these features ensure you can capture the best selfies possible without worrying about anything.

A sample photo captured using the HONOR 9X during low-light conditions

48-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup

But what about the primary cameras? Wait, we're getting to it. At the rear, there's a triple camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, a 2-megapixel depth-assist camera, and an 8-megapixel super wide-angle camera lens. The triple rear camera setup lets you explore more, capture more details in your photos like never before. The AI-powered capabilities let users select from 22 automatic scene detection modes across over 500 scenarios. There's a super slow-mo mode for capturing videos on slow motion as well.

Another photo captured using the HONOR 9X

Performance That Speaks for Itself

HONOR 9X is powered by Huawei's Kirin 710F SoC, supported by up to 6GB of RAM. The Kirin 710F chipset offers enough computing power to ensure a highly responsive user experience no matter which app you're using. The chipset powers AI-based photography features on the smartphone and supports dual-mode VoLTE connections.

Kirin 710F matches high performance with excellent power efficiency, ensuring you're able to get things done without running out of juice. To power the HONOR 9X, there's a large 4,000mAh battery inside with support for 10W charging. HONOR 9X runs Android Pie-based EMUI 9.1 that promises a smooth user experience. The phone ships with several pre-installed apps so you can get going the moment you turn it on.

Gaming will be a pure delight on the HONOR 9X. With the powerful Kirin 710F and Huawei's GPU Turbo 3.0 technology, you can enjoy your favourite games without worrying about performance issues. The large 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support ensures you can go on for hours without interrupting your gaming experience.

Offers on the HONOR 9X

In case you're looking to buy, the HONOR 9X will go on sale on Flipkart from January 19. The 4GB RAM, 128GB variant will be available with a discount of Rs. 1,000 on the first day of the sale. ICIC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank debit and credit card users can avail 10 percent instant discount from January 19 to January 22, 2020. Jio users will be able to avail recharge vouchers worth Rs. 2,200 during the same dates.

HONOR 9X comes with almost everything you'd expect from a great mid-range smartphone. From raw power to powerful front and rear cameras, and a design that can turn heads, the HONOR 9X looks like an extraordinary phone in its price segment. For those looking out for a new mid-range smartphone this new year, the HONOR 9X is one of the finest options in its price range.