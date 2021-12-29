High-End Gaming Smartphones You Can Buy Right Now

Innovations in smartphone technologies have changed the mobile gaming experience to a whole new level. Earlier it was just gaming PCs or laptops that supported high-end games. Now, smartphones with powerful chipsets are defining the new age of mobile gaming.

Some of you might be wondering that any high-end flagship smartphone out there can play games then why does one need a gaming smartphone? The answer is simple. Gaming smartphones come with certain features which are essentially installed in the phones to elevate your gaming experience. Some of the features include bigger and faster screens, loud and crisp speakers, fast processors along with plenty of RAM and other features.

We have compiled a list of some popular gaming smartphones you can buy. We'll also tell you how to buy these powerful gaming smartphones without hurting your wallet on a tight budget.

Poco X3 Pro

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Processor, Poco X3 Pro offers a smooth user experience. The smartphone comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM. It has eight CPU cores with one running at 2.96GHz, three at 2.42GHz and four more at 1.8GHz, and also features the Adreno 640 integrated GPU. The 6.67-inch full-HD+ LCD screen, with a 120Hz maximum refresh rate, will enhance one's gaming experience with an immersive viewing experience. The phone features a 5,160mAh battery which provides a good backup of an entire day. The entire specs of the X3 Pro make it a gaming workhorse for just Rs 18,999.

IQOO 7

iQOO 7 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. The phone comes with a 6.62-inch (1080x2400 pixels) 120Hz AMOLED Display, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM. The phone features a 66W flash charge with a 4400mAh battery, so you don't have to wait to charge the phone multiple times after playing your heavy games. The intelligent display chip will level up your gaming experience with an enhanced frame rate. The phone features surround sound with dual speakers so that you can hear the footsteps of fellow players while playing PUBG. The processor, refresh rate, excellent build quality and OLED display will provide a next-level gaming experience for just Rs 31,990.

POCO F3 GT

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Processor, Poco F3 GT can multitask and load heavy games without any issues. The phone sports a big 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The stereo speakers set up in the device will provide a good sound quality, thus enhancing your gaming experience. The Poco F3 GT packs in a huge 5,065mAh battery and comes with a 67W fast charging. The physical trigger buttons, AMOLED display, and refresh rate packed in the phone will be a good companion for you for just Rs 28,999.

Asus ROG Phone 5

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, Asus ROG Phone 5 comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM. The phone features a 6.78 (1080x2448 pixels) inch Full HD+ Display, 144Hz refresh rate. The ROG Phone 5 packs in a 6,000mAh battery which is split into two cells of 3000mAh each to help fast charging and prevent heating issues. The phone supports 65W fast charging. One can also buy an Asus Aeroactive Cooler 5 to use while playing games, it's a much-needed accessory if you are too much into gaming. The phone gets an Ultrasonic AirTriggers on the right side for gaming. To taste Asus ROG Phone 5's gaming experience one needs to shell out Rs 49,999.

Samsung Galaxy S21

The Galaxy S21 is powered by Samsung's own Exynos 2100 5G SoC. For those who don't know Exynos 2100 5G SoC is based on a 5nm manufacturing process just like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. So, now you know how powerful the processor is. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM. The phone sports a big 6.2 inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone gets a 4,000mAh battery and will charge rapidly via any 18W to 25W charger, as you don't get one with the phone. Samsung Galaxy S21 is powerful and a compact device for gaming for just Rs 59,999.

OnePlus 9 Pro

Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888, the OnePlus 9 Pro gives a quick and snappy performance. The Snapdragon 888 is a very powerful SoC and has more than enough power to tackle today's heavy apps and games without a hiccup. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM. It gets a 6.7-inch (1440x3216 pixels) display with a QHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ certification. The phone packs a new feature known as Hyper Touch, which improves touch response for a few games such as COD: Mobile. The OnePlus 9 Pro has a 4,500mAh battery and supports 65W fast charging. This lets you charge the device fully in about half an hour. The powerful processor, fast charging, and OLED display are all packed for Rs 64,999.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip processor, iPhone 13 Pro Max comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of RAM. The SoC has two high-performance CPU cores running at up to 3.23GHz, and four more efficient cores for simple tasks. The phone sports a 6.7 inches (1284x2778 pixels) OLED panel, 120Hz maximum refresh rate with a ProMotion display to make motion smoother and more responsive. The phone gets a DCI-P3 wide colour gamut which adds more vibrant tones and more realistic imagery, making your gaming experience seamless. The phone has a 4352mAh battery and can be charged to 50 per cent in half an hour using a 20W charger. The power-packed iPhone 13 Pro Max could be yours for just Rs 1,29,900.

