Here’s Why the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G Is a Promising Smartphone in the Mid-Range Segment

Buoyed by rapid improvement demands from young discerning consumers, the smartphone industry is engaged in consistently optimising its offerings to craft a perfect blend of unrivalled camera performance, an exceptional hardware setup, blazing-fast charging and a seamless gaming experience. Leading smart device maker and technology brand, OPPO has struck the right chord in this regard, with the new OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G, a smartphone that you can flaunt like no other!

Gen Z lives life in the fast lane. Everything should be quick, responsive, and insanely useful. Without a doubt, India's Gen Z wants its smartphones to be stylish and powerful to help them achieve their goals. OPPO has been consistently launching smartphones for youngsters in India over the last several years, and is now taking it to the next level with its F19 series smartphones.

While the company is already renowned for its revolutionary smartphones, the F19 PRO+5G takes things to a whole level, the device packs in industry-leading features including an AI Highlight Portrait Video feature which lets you capture breath-taking videos at low lit nights as well as broad and bright sunlight, 50W flash charging which juices up the device in minutes, a 5G 3.0 technology making it future-ready, 2400 x1080 FHD+ Super AMOLED Display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8%.and much more.

AI Highlight portrait video to ‘'Flaunt your Nights''

The AI Highlight portrait video feature in the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G smartphone harnesses an Ultra Night Video Algorithm, which seamlessly recognises low lighting conditions and reveals a vivid range of colours irrespective of the ambient lighting environment.

The smartphone's intuitive artificial intelligence accurately detects light or darkness for a noise-free and smooth visual experience. The OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G also includes a 'focus lock' feature which is perfect to capture fast-moving objects with unparalleled stability. What's further enticing about the device's camera capabilities is its Dual-view mode which leverages both the front and rear camera at the same time and is a boon to vloggers doing product, food reviews or flaunting their travel adventures.

OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G also sports a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary camera, a 2 MP portrait mono camera, an 8 MP wide-angle macro lens and a 2 MP macro mono camera. The front-facing camera mounted on top comes as a 16MP lens and captures stunning selfies and videos.

Smart 5G-ready connectivity

The OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G boasts of smart 5G technology by OPPO. Supporting 8 antennas, the technology ensures that you leverage the best of network reception. The smartphone is also capable of seamlessly switching from the 4G-5G network and sports a 360-degree wrap-around design to receive signals from every direction. It can also perform multiple downloads and upload tasks with speed and ease.

50W Flash charging for instant powerup

The F19 Pro+5G draws power from a large 4,310 mAh battery which is integrated with a 50W flash charging technology that delivers full charge in just 48 minutes. What more? The avant-garde technology enables 3.5 hours of video playback.

Unmatched hardware performance

On the hardware front, the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G generates power from MediaTek 5G Dimensity 800U CPU with eight powerful cores clocking a speed of up to 2.4 GHz paired up with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone features a 128 GB of storage capacity which can be further expanded up to 256 GB for all your favourite videos and applications.

Unprecedented gaming experience

The F19 Pro Series phones' Immersive Gaming Mode includes the Game Focus Mode which blocks out all interruptions including notifications so you can be fully immersed in gameplay; you also have the option of enabling Bullet Notifications from WhatsApp and Facebook so you can still keep a tab with minimal distraction. Next, Quick Startup allows you to return to a game quickly with one tap within 24 hours after exiting the game. Finally, Game Floating Window lets you keep a game running in a floating window.

Priced at INR 25,990 and available for sale from 17th March onward across offline retailers and Amazon, the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is a holistic, power-packed smartphone that ticks all the right boxes. It is available in two colour variants, Fluid Black, and Space Silver and manages to garner one's attention in an instant.

Furthermore, smartphone lovers can enjoy a range of compelling discounts and cashback for the OPPO F19 Pro+5G including a flat 7.5% cashback on HDFC, ICICI, Kotak, Bank of Baroda, and Federal Bank credit cards, an 11 %instant cashback via Paytm and one EMI cashback with IDFC First Bank and Zero down payment option via HomeCredit, HDB Financial Services, HDFC and Kotak Bank. Shoppers can also avail of a 5 percent cash back on the OPPO F19 Pro+5G between 20th and 31st March as well as a triple zero scheme via Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, and IDFC First Bank, amongst a host of other attractive deals and offers. So, don't wait too long and rush in for the spectacular gadget right now!

