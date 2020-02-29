Here’s How iQOO 3 Stands Out Among Its Competitors in India

iQOO is the newest smartphone brand in India, aiming to make a mark in a crowded industry. The company believes in bringing innovative products with the latest in technology to serve customers that deserve nothing but the best. iQOO itself stands for 'i Quest On and On'. iQOO believes in dreaming big without being scared.

To cement its position in the Indian smartphone industry, iQOO has just launched its first smartphone in the country. The brand new iQOO 3 is a 5G-ready smartphone that brings a set of interesting features, matched with an attractive price tag.

But if you're a smart consumer, you're probably wondering why you should buy your next smartphone from a relatively new company. Today, we're going to tell you about iQOO 3, the first smartphone from iQOO in India, and why it's different from some of its closest rivals in the market.

Powerful processor - It's a monster inside

The iQOO 3 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC (system on a chip). The latest chipset from Qualcomm not only supports 5G networks but also offers better performance and lower power consumption compared to the last-generation Snapdragon chipset.

This means you'll be able to run your favourite apps and play the latest mobile games on the iQOO 3 without a hiccup. The chipset is supported by up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 flash storage, ensuring the phone doesn't slow you down no matter what you may be running on it.

A gorgeous display that's perfect for videos and gaming

Besides a powerful processor, a smartphone's display is the second most important thing to consider before buying one. The iQOO 3 comes with a Polar View Display, consisting of a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display that supports 800 nits of brightness that maxes out at 1200 nits in some cases.

That's not all the iQOO 3's display also supports HDR 10+ which means watching compatible videos on the phone would be an amazing experience. The iQOO 3 promises an immersive viewing experience for young smartphone users. The display features a 180Hz Super Touch Response rate, improving touch frequency by up to 50Hz when compared to screens with 120Hz displays.

Powerful quad-camera setup to capture stunning photos

Smartphone cameras aren't the same anymore. More and more people are leaving their bulky point-and-shoot cameras behind when they head out, replacing their primary tool with just their smartphone. This is why your smartphone should have nothing but great cameras on it.

The iQOO 3 comes with a 48-megapixel AI Quad Camera setup. The primary camera is a 48-megapixel sensor, accompanies by a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 20X digital zoom, a 13-megapixel super-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree view and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. The four cameras on the iQOO 3 offer the perfect camera tools to let you explore infinite possibilities.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 11 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup, each camera consisting of a 12-megapixel sensor. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra features a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor.

iQOO 3 features a Super Video Stabilization using an EIS algorithm that helps you record videos with minimal jitters. The algorithm is powerful enough to produce stable images and videos in real-time.

A battery that lasts long, charges quickly

One of the things most young smartphone buyers look for while buying a new smartphone is a decent battery life. The iQOO 3 comes with a 4,440mAh battery with support for 55W Super FlashCharge. The phone comes with a 55W fast charger.which can recharge the iQOO 3's battery from 0 to 50 percent in just 15 minutes. It's perfect for those who're on the move and can't spend a lot of time charging their smartphones.

A monster for gaming

The iQOO 3 is literally a monster for gaming. The smartphone comes packed with a set of features and enhancements that make it an ideal smartphone to play the latest mobile games. Besides the gorgeous display and powerful processor, iQOO 3 also comes with two pressure-sensitive buttons on the side to help users play some games with better precision. 4D vibration system further enhances your gaming experience by simulating game feedback as you enjoy your favourite games.

iQOO UI

iQOO 3 features a unique user interface called iQOO Monster UI which features low-saturation colors and smooth transition effects. It's like you've never experienced an interface so smooth before. The performance of the UI is driven by the powerful CPU. The in-built Dark Mode is easier on the eyes when you're using the smartphone at night.

In case you're wondering how iQOO will offer after-sales support, the company promises free pick and drop services for any repair issues across India. The service covers over 15,000 pin codes across the country. iQOO also offers a phone-based support at its toll free number 1800-572-4700.

If you're wondering about the prices, the iQOO 3 will be available in three variants. The prices start at Rs. 36,990 for the 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant. In case you need a slightly powerful device, the iQOO 3 with 8GB RSAM, 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 39,990. But if you need the real monster of a device, the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant with 5G support will be sold at Rs. 44,990 on Flipkart and iQOO's E-Store from March 4.