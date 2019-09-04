Good Things Come in Three: vivo Z1x - The Camera, Design and Technology

We all want a smartphone that's fast, good-looking, and gets the job done. From capturing your precious moments during a vacation to sending that important email for work, your smartphone makes everything look easy. But to make all that happen, you need the right smartphone. A phone that offers the right combination of raw power and value for your hard-earned money.

vivo has been at the front and centre of delivering such smartphones. The smartphone company recently introduced its Z-Series smartphones in India and is now looking to take things to the next level with a brand new smartphone in its performance packed Z-Series.

The new smartphone, vivo Z1x, is loaded with features that you would expect from a latest smartphone. With the vivo Z1x, the company is upping its game in the smartphone market in India by combining great design, powerful cameras, and the right technology to ensure customers get nothing but an excellent value for their money.

vivo Z1x features a powerful Triple Rear Camera setup. The camera comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor that is packed with several useful AI-based features. The 48-megapixel primary camera sensor is none other than the IMX582 sensor that will take your photography to the next level.

The secondary camera consists of an 8-megapixel super wide-angle lens and the third camera includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The AI super wide-angle camera can capture landscapes with great detail and makes it easier to shoot photos with a large group of people.

vivo Z1x's AI Super Night Mode solves one of the biggest problems with smartphone cameras. It helps you capture clear and bright photos in low-light conditions. You no longer need to worry about lighting the next time you're capturing photos in the night with your vivo Z1x.

The powerful Triple Rear Camera setup ensures you're able to capture great photographs no matter what you're trying to shoot. From beautiful landscapes to high-quality detailed portraits, the vivo Z1x can take care of everything.

But what's a great camera setup without a good selfie camera? The 32-megapixel front-facing camera on the vivo Z1x adds a special touch to all your selfies. You can further enhance your sleighs using the available selfie modes such as AI Face Beauty, AR Stickers, AI Filters and more.

The vivo Z1x is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 712 AIE (AI Engine), supported by 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The chipset includes a 64-bit Qualcomm Kyro 360 CPU, clocked at 2.3GHz along with the Adreno 616 GPU. The SoC promises to increase overall performance by 10 percent while offering an excellent performance no matter if you're running an app or simply playing your favourite game.

To fuel its high performance, the vivo Z1x comes with the company's Multi-Turbo mode. So what does it do? It enhances the smartphone's overall performance when it comes with network acceleration or enhancing the application performance on your smartphone. The phone also comes with Cooling Turbo which ensures the phone doesn't heat up during a session of intensive gaming.

Besides this, the vivo Z1x also includes an Ultra Game mode that helps increase game performance by allocating processor resources to the game. The mode also features a 4D gaming vibration effect that promises an immersive gaming experience.

The third significant feature of the vivo Z1x is its design. The smartphone will be available in two distinct colour options. The back panel of the smartphone features a high-quality gradient finish that makes the smartphone stand out. The vivo Z1x is bound to grab attention every single time you take it out of your pocket.

With powerful cameras, a technology that enables high performance, and a spectacular design, the vivo Z1x deserves your attention if you're looking for a new mid-range smartphone.