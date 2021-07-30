Galaxy S21+ | Epic Features of the Pro-Grade Camera You Must Know About

Samsung Galaxy S series phones are true flagships that have always led innovation for their segment, and one area in which the series has always excelled is its cameras. The Galaxy S21+ lives up to this reputation, we had a chance to try out the phone and the results from the camera were simply stunning.



The Samsung Galaxy S21+ features a triple rear camera setup. There's a 64MP primary camera sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP Dual Pixel wide-angle camera lens at the back. For your selfies, there's a 10MP Dual Pixel AF camera sensor. The pro-grade rear camera setup powered with a host of impressive software features helps you shoot great photos with crisp details, no matter what conditions you're in. Check out some cool pictures shot with the phone:

Galaxy S21+ lets you capture videos in stunning sharp 8K resolution, the highest resolution possible on a smartphone. The 8K Video Snap feature lets you snap 33 MP high-quality photos straight out of any 8K Video you've captured. Now you can simply focus on capturing the moment in video, without worrying about taking photos along the way.



Director's View

Director's View is a new feature introduced with the Samsung Galaxy S21 series that lets you make the best use of multiple camera lenses – While recording a video, you can preview the video from each of the lenses and switch them. Within Director's View, there's another new feature called Vlogger's View - It lets you capture videos and photos using the front and rear cameras at the same time. Check out the video to understand this feature in detail.

Single Take

Single Take is a super cool camera feature that captures a variety of photos and videos with a single tap. It gives you up to 14 Social Media ready outputs (10 Photos and 4 Videos) in one go. With this feature, you can get Wide, Ultra Wide, Telephoto, and stylized images along with Boomerang & Hyperlapse videos. Check out this video to know more about this feature.

Portrait Mode

The Galaxy S21+ comes with a very powerful portrait mode that recognizes the background accurately to provide a bokeh effect while capturing all the natural portrait details. There are multiple portrait effects such as High Key Mono, Low Key Mono and Colour Point that give you a variety of Social media ready outputs.

So this was a roundup of some of the top camera features of the Galaxy S21+. Say goodbye to bulky cameras, extra lenses, and specialized editing tools, and say hello to the Pro-grade Camera of the Galaxy S21+. Those interested can get the Galaxy S21+ starting at Rs 71,999. And there is a super exciting offer that you just can't miss - Users will also get a Galaxy Buds Pro worth 15990 for just Rs. 990.

So, what are you waiting for? Head over to Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading online portals & key retail outlets to get your Galaxy S21+ today!