FullOnSpeedy Gaming Performance With New Samsung Galaxy F62 and Its Flagship Processor

When was the last time you really felt bored? With a smartphone in your pocket, there's no dull moment anymore. But can your smartphone run all the major mobile games out there? Does it slow down while playing a few popular games? If the answer is yes, read on.



Samsung understands the importance of a value-for-money device for today's generation of smartphone users, its Gen-Z and millennial consumers. The company amazed us all with its first Galaxy F series phone last year, and it's doing it once again with the #FullOnSpeedy Samsung Galaxy F62, powered by the flagship 7nm Exynos 9825 chipset and a massive 7,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy F62 is a great smartphone for youngsters who spend a lot of their time playing mobile games. The smartphone is powerful enough to handle all your favorite mobile games, and comes with an array of other exciting features that further add more value for Generation Z.



Let's take a look at some of the biggest features that make the Galaxy F62 a #FullOnSpeedy phone for gaming enthusiasts:



The Flagship 7nm Exynos 9825 Processor





For any smartphone to handle gaming, it needs the right combination of processor, GPU, memory, and software-based optimizations. The Galaxy F62 ticks all those boxes quite easily.



The phone is powered by the flagship 7nm Exynos 9825 processor which offers best-in-class segment scores. The chipset has managed to score 4,520,065 on ANTUTU 8, 2,401 on Geekbench 5, and 68 on GFXBench 5. Those are some impressive numbers for smartphones in the sub-Rs.25,000 segment.



On the software front, Samsung Galaxy F62 is powered by Android 11-based One UI 3.1 interface. The slick interface is cleaner, and more fluid than ever. Firing up your favorite games is quicker, faster, and much easier. Multitasking is an absolute breeze.



Powerful Mali G76 GPU with Game Booster

Samsung Galaxy F62 includes the powerful Mali G76 GPU with Game Booster to enhance your overall gaming experience. If you want to look at numbers, Samsung F62's flagship 7nm Exynos 9825 processor has scored 452065 on ANTUTU 8 tests.



This means you can play just about any mobile game on-the-go. Samsung Galaxy F62 offers the perfect environment to run all the resource-intensive games you can think of, without worrying about anything slowing you down. The phone is an absolute delight when it comes to gaming.



#FullOnSpeedy Energy With Industry Leading 7,000mAh Battery





If the flagship processor unlocks an amazing platform for gaming, the massive 7,000mAh battery inside the Galaxy F62 provides for the ultimate non-stop gaming experience. The ultra-powerful battery is not just big on capacity, but on features too. It supports reverse charging, which means you can charge your other devices. The phone comes with a 25W USB Type-C fast charger in-the-box so that you can quickly charge the phone's battery.



A Large, Beautiful and immersive Display to Enhance Your Gaming Experience





To further enhance your gaming experience, the Samsung Galaxy F62 packs a large 6.7-inch FHD+ sAMOLED+ Infinity-O display. The large display is perfect for playing your favourite mobile games endlessly. The display offers a peak brightness of 420 nits, which means you can enjoy playing games while you're out in the sun. It also features a contrast ratio of 1000000:1, and an aspect ratio of 20:9.



An impressive 64MP Quad Camera set up with Single Take feature





By now, you're probably wondering what the Galaxy F62 bring in terms of cameras. Samsung's Galaxy F62 comes with a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. Other cameras include a 5-megapixel macro camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.



The camera supports Samsung's Single Take feature, mostly found on more expensive Galaxy phones. The feature lets you capture 14 unique outputs including static outputs such as Best Moments, Filter, Smart Crop and Live focus and video outputs such as original video, boomerang, hyper-lapse and fast forward in one take.



That's not all, Samsung Galaxy F62 comes in a sleek 9.5mm build, featuring 3 unique Laser Gradient designs in green, grey, and blue colours. Samsung Galaxy F62 also packs a fast Face Unlock, side fingerprint sensor, and defence-grade Knox security, Samsung's in-house security platform and a first in F Series and Samsung Pay offering a super simple and secure payment.



An Affordable Price Point and Loaded With Offers Too



This made-in-India smartphone is the first phone with a 7,000mAh battery on Flipkart right now. You can grab one for as little as Rs. 23,999 with an instant cashback of Rs. 2,500 with ICIC Bank cards and EMI payments. The phone is now available on both Flipkart and Samsung's online store. You can buy it offline at Reliance Digital stores as well.



With Flipkart's Smart Upgrade Program, you can grab at the Samsung Galaxy F62 for as low as 70 percent of the actual price. After using the phone for a year, you can pay the remaining amount and keep the phone, or upgrade to the latest Galaxy series smartphone

So what are you waiting for? Head to Flipkart and Samsung right now, and grab the brand new Samsung Galaxy F62, and enjoy playing all your favourite mobile games without worrying about anything slowing you down.

