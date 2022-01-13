Five Tech Upgrades to Help You Become More Productive in 2022

In case you're looking to enter 2022 with a productive mindset, we've got some suggestions for you. Gadgets have recently played a big role in our lives, especially since the start of the ongoing pandemic. One cannot imagine a day in our lives without a laptop or a smartphone. These gadgets can help you stay productive at work, learn new things, and help you kill some time too. The growing evolution in the tech industry has made our lives easier, provided you're using the right set of devices.

Upgrade to a faster smartphone

The last two pandemic-filled years have taught us the importance of having a really good smartphone. A slower, older smartphone just won't do it anymore. In 2022, you should switch to a more powerful, flagship-level smartphone that can help you get more done. A premium smartphone is well equipped to handle everything from setting up a reliable hotspot to a long-lasting battery.

If you're looking to grab an Android smartphone you can pick from Poco F3 GT, priced at Rs. 28,999 or the OnePlus 9 Pro, priced at Rs. 64,999. If you want a device running iOS, Apple iPhone 12, priced at Rs. 65,199 and Apple iPhone 13, priced at Rs. 79,900 are two good options for you.

A smart standing desk to keep you productive

Working or remotely has its own pros and cons. One major downside you've probably faced by now is pain or stiffness in the lower back or simply it is your neck that won't stop hurting after a day's work. You can blame a lot of things for it, but it's mostly your sitting posture that's bringing you down. Invest in a smart standing desk that can help you correct your posture and let you work while standing which is proven to be beneficial compared to sitting all day long.

You can buy TAKK Smart Desk 4 Feet priced at Rs. 24,999 or Monarch's Height Adjustable Table priced at Rs. 39,800.

A tablet brings a whole new form factor

Tablets make you productive on the move, it doesn't matter whether you are a student or a working professional. A Tablet is compact and has good battery life. It lets you take notes, attend video calls anywhere, and do a lot more. You can read, annotate and export documents with ease and comfort. In case you are planning to get a new tablet, you can go for Apple iPad (9th Gen) priced at Rs. 30,900 or Samsung Tab S7 FE priced at Rs. 44,999.

Upgrade to a mesh router this year

The only answer to boost your home's WiFi is via a mesh network. Covid-19 has taught us many lessons. It made us look at our health more seriously and made us more productive than ever. In this new era of work and learning from home, good internet connectivity became a must need for all of us. Mesh WiFi provides greater wireless coverage of your home than a normal router ever can. A mesh network comes in handy by providing much more consistent speed at any corner of your house. You can buy TP-Link Deco E4, priced at Rs. 7,739 or Netgear Orbi WiFi 6, priced at 34,999, to cast the best WiFi net in your home.

