ColorOS 7 Comes Packed With Useful Security Features

ColorOS 7 (Android 10) comes with a tonne of visual and functional tweaks. The aesthetic overhaul is visible from the get-go, but features such as system-wide dark mode, a dedicated app for your e-documents - DocVault, deeper customisation options, and a new video editing app - Soloop are among the features that make ColorOS 7 worth a try. ColorOS 7 brings a less cluttered interface, introduces a new iconography, better use of space, a more lightweight software approach, and faster animations, topped off with a cleaner new design

The Zen Focus Mode in ColorOS 7 is a neat touch, and the system-wide dark mode has also been implemented quite well. On top of it all, ColorOS 7 also brings a tonne of new camera improvements, especially the arrival of Ultra Night mode for low-light photography. But ColorOS 7 gives a huge push to privacy and security. It gives users more control over which apps can access their data. On a similar note, ColorOS 7 also brings DocVault, a new app for Indian users to let them store identification and other important documents securely on their phone.

DocVault

Created in collaboration with Digi-Locker, the DocVault app allows users to safely store their important documents such as Aadhaar, PAN card, driving license, and e-copies of a host of other important papers. Users can even save their academic documents such as Graduation Certificate for verification.

Once the documents are uploaded in the app, their e-copy is as good as original paper-based documents for verification or processes such as airport check-in, traffic police inspection, or security checks. DocVault is the first app of its kind to incorporate DigiLocker, and provides a convenient way to store important documents securely in one place.

Privacy and security

ColorOS 7 brings some great privacy-focused tools as well, thanks to the addition of features such as Permission Management, Privacy Protection, Harassment and Fraud Prevention, and more. Take for example Personal Information Protection, which allows users to deny an app access to their data without impeding its usage. Once users decline data access permission, the phone sends a blank data format to the app, ensuring it functions without a hitch, and at the same time, doesn't get access to user data. The Permission Management hub is where users can individually specify which apps can access their data such as contacts, gallery, and more on a per-app basis.

For users who are conscious about privacy, ColorOS 7 brings Private Safe, an encrypted space where users can store sensitive data and keep them safe from prying eyes. Files stored in the Private Safe won't be shown anywhere on the phone and can only be accessed inside the Private Safe.

Similarly, the App Lock feature protects apps behind a password or fingerprint authentication layer, while Payment Protection is there to safeguard the financial security of users. Harassment and Fraud Prevention comes in handy at shielding users from the menace of call frauds by not only letting users block certain numbers but it also actively identifies unknown numbers. ColorOS 7 also lets users control pop-up notifications and floating windows via the Permission Management feature.

How to get ColorOS 7 trial version?

If you are keen to try out ColorOS 7 before its stable rollout, you can check out the trial version on your Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, F11 and F11 Pro. Here's how to do it: