7 Simple Tips to Take Better Selfies

Selfies are clearly this generation's preferred form of communication. We take selfies when we're happy, upset, when we buy something new, when we say goodbye, and in nearly every other situation. Selfies are all over our social media timelines, because they are the most interesting and attention-grabbing pictures to look at. This makes it important that we get it right every single time. Luckily, it's really easy when you know how.

Here are 7 simple tips that will make your selfies shine.

1. Angles

It's not you, everyone has good and bad angles and the secret to getting a good picture every time is to be aware of the angles that work for your face. It's not too hard. Observe your face in the mirror and take mental notes of the angles that you think you look best in. The next time you face a camera, all you need to do is to repeat that look. The good part about selfies is you can angle your face or the camera to perfection, since you're in full control.

2. The right light

Lighting really is everything. Both too much light or too little light can ruin your selfie. What you need is soft indirect lighting. You can easily get this by standing near a window during the day, without stepping into direct sunlight, or even though lamps in a darker environment. As for selfie flash, most manufacturers don't get it right, so unless your phone offers a colour corrected selfie flash, like Vivo's Moonlight Glow, don't even bother.

3. Highlight the activity

You're probably taking a selfie to mark something new. Your first visit to a place, meeting up with a friend, showing your new purchase, etc. Make sure your picture highlights this. For example, if you're visiting a new place, you need to have the place get equal attention in the frame as you. If you're showing off your new phone, then don't just hold it up - get on a pretend call or do something interesting with it, to make it seem more interesting. A wide-angled selfie camera works great in such instances.

4. Rule of Thirds

There's a reason it's called the 'golden rule' of framing, since it can make just about any kind of picture look better. You may have noticed four lines on your camera screen - two vertical and two horizontal. Place yourself in one of the four intersecting points of those lines. That's your perfect framing. You can even make it more interesting if your front camera supports a portrait mode, to add a depth of field effect to the background like in the new Vivo V7. There's a lot you can play around with once you have this basic rule in place, but do remember to always angle your face to the inside of the frame, rather than facing towards the edge. You'll get the hang of it with a little practice.

5. Pose

Don't feel shy, go ahead and pose - be as fun, quirky or ridiculous as you want. You want to pout, duck-face, squint, poke your tongue out, go for it. Make it look as fun as possible. As long as you're not being offensive or posing in poor taste, let your fun side flow.

6. Don't try too hard

The flip side of striking a pose is looking like you're trying too hard, or forcing a pose into a situation that doesn't need one. Sometimes a simple smile does say a lot more than a wink and a peace sign.

7. Select the right camera

It may seem like a no brainer, but having a good selfie camera can make a world of a difference. Many phone manufacturers put all their attention on the rear camera, leaving the front camera with a lower resolution and bare-bones features. Having a high-resolution front camera with a great beautification mode to clear out simple skin imperfections, can make your selfies a lot more memorable.

