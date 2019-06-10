Smartphone cameras have evolved from being a nice little feature on a phone to one of the most used features over the last several years. For a lot of young consumers, a great camera experience plays a vital role while deciding which smartphone to buy.

Technology has now made it possible to add a bunch of highly useful features in the tiny little camera that sits inside a smartphone. Companies are locked in a constant battle to build a great smartphone that people will love. This has resulted in the market being flooded with choices, which is both good and bad.

OPPO has recently introduced its new Reno 10x Zoom Edition smartphone in India. In case you're in the market for a smartphone with a great camera, coupled with some powerful specifications, the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition should be on the top of your list.

Here are six reasons why you should buy the new OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition:

1. Primary Cameras

As the name suggests, the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition features a smartphone camera with 10x hybrid zoom. OPPO has managed to squeeze its powerful camera technology inside a smartphone. The OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition features a triple camera setup at the rear. This consists of a 48-megapixel Ultra-clear primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and13-megapixel telephoto lens.

The Reno 10x Zoom combines the three lenses over different focal ranges to achieve a 16-160mm full focal length coverage. The camera setup also includes optical image stabilisation (OIS) that ensures stability while taking photos or capturing videos. The cameras can take portrait photos with 5 bokeh effects and has AI beautification features.

The OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition also features Ultra Night Mode 2.0. The primary camera sensor is capable of producing stunning photos in low-light conditions. Not just that, it can also easily handle portrait shots quite well, even in low-light settings.

2. Shark Fin Rising Front Camera

Just like the primary cameras, the front camera on the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition is also quite powerful and unique. Front cameras are way more important these days. You don't want to end up with a smartphone that is incapable of capturing great selfies.

To cater to that need, the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition features a unique shark-fin rising front camera that comes out whenever you want to take a selfie. It looks very different from the usual pop-up selfie cameras you'll see in the market.

3. Display

OPPO's Reno 10x Zoom offers a 6.6 inch full-screen viewing experience minus any bezel or punch-hole. There's a small 3.5mm chin at the bottom and the phone offers a screen-to-body ratio of 93.1-percent.

The display is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 which makes it quite durable. OPPO Reno 10x Zoom display has been certified for eye protection by TUV Rheinland. You'll end up with a gorgeous display that'll further enrich your smartphone experience, be it watching videos or using your favourite mobile apps.

4. In-display fingerprint sensor

The OPPO Reno 10x Zoom comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor. It's not only convenient but it's also quite fast. The fingerprint sensor largely remains hidden and feels more natural while using. Thanks to this device, we can finally bid farewell to conventional fingerprint sensors on smartphones.

5. Performance

OPPO Reno 10x Zoom is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 chipset, supported by up to 8GB of RAM. This means you'll be able to run high-end apps and games without worrying about lag.

The smartphone features three cooling technologies to keep your phone from getting too hot while you play your favourite games. These include cooling gel, triple graphite layering, and copper pipes. All three help keep the phone's temperature in control.

6. Large Battery

You can buy the latest and greatest smartphone available in the market but it's nothing if its battery can't handle the load. Luckily, the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom scores well here. It comes with a large 4,065 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 support. You'll be able to charge your phone quickly and more efficiently and that comes handy when you're on the move.

The phone uses the latest VFC flash charge algorithm that can quickly charge your smartphone when you can't spend a lot of time keeping your phone wired to a charger. And you don't even have to worry about overheating; the algorithm keeps that under check as well.

These are some of the biggest features in the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom. If you're in the market for a smartphone packed with features, while offering a stylish edge over others, the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom is totally worth considering.