5 Reasons Why the Samsung Galaxy M51 Solves the Need for a Massive Battery in Your Smartphone

Smartphones play a much bigger part of our lives in the new normal. From killing some time with mobile games while waiting in a queue to replying to an important email while working from home, your smartphone lets you do just about anything. With our growing usage, there's a strong demand for phones with a longer and reliable battery life.

Samsung has introduced India's first smartphone with a 7,000mAh battery. A large battery can be quite useful for a number of reasons. As we enter life in the new normal, we're slowly adapting to a whole new way to work and play while trying to stay safe. Needless to say, our smartphone usage will only increase going forward.

A mean battery that makes working from home easier

The new Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery that can let you do more, without running around looking for a charging port every few hours. As thousands of people work from home, a smartphone with a battery is quite useful. You can attend all your video calls, reply to important emails, and even work on documents right from your mobile. You can talk on the phone for up to 64 hours on the Galaxy M51.

Galaxy M51's large battery also lets you use the smartphone as a hotspot while you're working from home for a very long period of time. Using a phone as a mobile hotspot comes handy when you're having connectivity issues with your primary Internet line. The large battery ensures you're able to use the mobile hotspot without worrying about the battery life.

A mean battery that lets you capture precious moments without a worry

We all love capturing photos with our smartphones. Not only does the Samsung Galaxy M51 feature an amazing 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup but it also lets you shoot a large number of photos and videos, thanks to its big battery life. The next time you're out on a vacation or simply scanning a large number of documents at home, the Galaxy M51 will enable you to shoot as many photos and videos as you like.

Besides capturing photos and videos, we also love to share them with our friends and family. The big 7,000mAh battery inside the Galaxy M51 ensures you can upload or download media content from the Internet for a longer period of time, without a hiccup. Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a battery that can last for up to 24 hours while browsing the Web.

A mean battery for all your gaming needs

The new normal has taken a toll on all of us. Mobile games offer the safest, most rewarding way to refresh our minds. But most popular mobile games can also be quite demanding when it comes to battery life. The massive 7,000mAh battery inside the Samsung Galaxy M51 ensures you can enjoy endless hours of mobile gaming. You don't have to remain tethered to a power outlet you keep playing your favourite mobile games.

What's more? The Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a 25W fast charger in the box. The bundled USB Type-C charger can charge the phone's battery completely in just 115 minutes. That means even your biggest mobile gaming sessions won't require a major break just for charging the phone.

A mean battery that can charge other devices too

You've got a nice phone with a large battery, but what happens when your accompanying devices lose battery life? Samsung has thought about this as well. The Galaxy M51 supports wireless charging, which means you'll be able to charge other devices using the battery inside your smartphone. Yes, the Galaxy M51 can also function as a power bank whenever you need it. All you have to do is simply plug in a Type-C to Type-C cable, and you're good to go.

A mean battery for endless binge-watching sessions

We've talked about work and gaming, but what about just sitting back and relaxing a little? The big Infinity-O display on the Samsung Galaxy M51, paired with the large 7,000mAh battery inside the phone, makes an amazing pair for those who love to binge-watch TV series or run movie marathons on their mobile phones. The large battery promises a video playback time of up to 34 hours on a full charge.

Samsung's Galaxy M51 also features a number of other useful features as well. It comes with a great 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730G chipset which makes everything from apps to mobile games seem buttery smooth. Galaxy M51 runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 interface, and features a large 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display. If you're in the market for a great phone below Rs. 25,000, the Samsung Galaxy M51 is definitely worth checking out.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy M51 today.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.