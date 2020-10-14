5 Reasons Why the #FullOn Samsung Galaxy F41 Is the Phone You Need to Buy This Festive Season

Samsung has introduced a brand new smartphone in India, the Galaxy F41, that's perfect for Generation Z and millennials in the country. It comes packed with the right set of features most young smartphone users have always wished for - from all-day battery life to a great camera experience - the Galaxy F41 has it all.

Samsung has teamed up with Flipkart to help build the Galaxy F41. This smartphone from Samsung comes in two variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB internal memory variant and a 6GB RAM + 128GB internal memory - priced at Rs. 16999 & Rs. 17999 respectively but this ‘Flipkart Unique' offering can be yours at an even lesser price during the Flipkart Big Billion Days. An introductory offer of Rs. 1500 OFF on the MRP brings down the effective price of the base variant down to Rs. 15499 and for the top variant, the price becomes Rs. 16499. What's great is that there is an additional 10% instant discount for SBI credit and debit card customers on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale.

Let's dive into some of the biggest reasons why you should upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy F41:

A massive battery for #FullOn energy

Samsung Galaxy F41 comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery that helps you live a full-on life, all day and night. The large battery lets you enjoy all your favorite mobile content, be it TV shows or mobile games, without worrying about running out of battery while enjoying.

The battery also supports 15W fast charging, and the phone comes with a bundled fast charger. The charger can charge the phone's battery from 0 to 100 percent in just 160 minutes. With the Samsung Galaxy F41's large battery, you can enjoy voice calls for up to 48 hours, video playback for up to 26 hours, web browsing for up to 21 hours, and music playback for up to 119 hours.

An immersive display for a #FullOn Lit experience

Samsung Galaxy F41 features a large 6.4-inch full-HD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U display. The large display ensures an immersive viewing experience. You can now enjoy your favourite TV shows, movies, mobile games, and even multitasking with ease, thanks to the large screen size. A big display is what most young smartphone users wish for.

The display on Samsung's Galaxy F41 offers a peak brightness of 420 nits, making it easily readable outside. It offers a contrast ratio of 78960:1 and brings rich vivid colours, making it easier to enjoy viewing photos and videos on the go. Samsung Galaxy F41's large display will help you enjoy all your content without any distractions.

A #FullOn camera experience to impress everyone on social media

What does it take to go viral on social media? Well, for starters, you need great cameras. The Samsung Galaxy F41 features an impressive 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The 64-megapixel primary camera sensor captures photos in great details, making all your photos look extra special when you share them with everyone on social media.

There's an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera that fits more details into the frame, making those group photos and vacation shots even better. The ultra-wide camera offers a 123-degrees field of view. The third camera is a 5-megapixel depth camera that lets you capture photos with amazing bokeh effects, focusing on more important things in life. It can also help you capture stunning portraits of your loved ones.

Capture your #FullOn moments with Single Take

Galaxy F41 also supports Samsung's Single Take feature. This feature lets you easily capture a special moment in a number of ways, without going through the complicated process of selecting the right camera mode. Single Take delivers six different outputs, consisting of a combination of photos and videos. It lets you stay in the moment while still being able to capture it magnificently.

But what about my selfies, you ask? Well, Galaxy F41 has you covered here as well. The Samsung Galaxy F41 comes with a 32-megapixel front camera that can help you capture beautiful selfies. It comes with a Smart Beauty mode and support for Live Focus for further enhancing your selfies.

Designed to offer #FullOn swag

Samsung's Galaxy F41 is built for the young generation. The phone comes in an 8.9mm sleek design, and weighs just 191g. It's light to carry, and easy to hold with even a single hand. It features a premium gradient design at the back with a holographic effect that's just breathtaking. Galaxy F41 is available in Fusion Green, Fusion Black, and Fusion Blue colour options.

A #FullOn processor for unmatched performance

Samsung Galaxy F41 is powered by the company's Exynos 9611 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone is powerful enough to handle your day-to-day tasks including all your work or study-related apps, and all your mobile games as well. This means you can enjoy your life while you're on the move, without any limitations.

You can add a memory card to store all your media, with up to 512GB external memory support. As for storage, you can pick from 64GB or 128GB internal storage options.

