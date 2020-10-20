5 Reasons Why Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G Delivers a Refined Foldable Experience

Juggling between work life and home life? Well, you're not alone. Multitasking has now become the need of the hour. Changing lifestyles are driving the demand for foldable devices, and the all-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is here to answer the call. Sizzling both in features and looks, the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is the only foldable phone you should be buying in 2020. It isn't just a phone, it is perhaps the turning point for the smartphone industry altogether.

Here are the top 5 reasons that make the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G so special:

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G offers the most premium design experience in a smartphone yet

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G comes in sophisticated colours designed to make you stand out - Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black. Its hinge design has been engineered to give you the flexibility to do more. In simple words, it lets you lock the screen at a variety of angles. From clicking selfies to hands-free video calling with friends, the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G offers an entirely new kind of smartphone experience. You can use the innovative Flex Mode through a range of angles as friction in the CAM supports the weight of the phone.

Two displays are always better than one

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G features a 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and gives users a more immersive viewing experience and a large screen that won't lag. In typical Samsung fashion, the phone comes with vivid, saturated colours, and a high refresh rate that makes it really smooth to use. It is vibrant, features a gorgeous display, and has a tablet-sized screen.

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, with its 7.6-inch mini laptop-like screen is slightly larger than its 7.3-inch predecessor, giving its users a large canvas on which they can play games, make edits to excel sheets, and more. In times like these when most people are working/studying from home, a device like this is even more useful as it lets you do extra things like running two apps side by side.

It also lets you view media on the device with the Flex Mode propping the display up, eliminating the need for a kickstand case with the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G. You can also use the multitasking option to view two apps in an orientation so that one app is on the top and one on the bottom. If you want to watch media on the upper part of the display then you can seamlessly use another app on the bottom of the display.

Flex mode will redefine how you use a smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G comes with the incredible “flex mode” that allows apps such as YouTube to display different things on the upper and lower halves of the screen. The phone lets you have controls or settings on one side of the screen and content on the other for maximum productivity.

The cam mechanism in Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G can hold the device open at any angle from 75 to 115 degrees for flex mode. You can unfold and use the phone like you would use your laptop, delivering unparalleled multitasking in a true 2-in-1 experience. Flex mode supports several Samsung apps, including Camera, Video call, Gallery, and others. Google is also supporting Flex mode with both YouTube and Google Duo.

You can simply use it to make a hands-free video call via Google Duo or can even flip it to Cover view on the front to comfortably watch your favourite show on Netflix. Flex mode is also accompanied by Auto framing to make your vlogs hands-free while staying in focus. It can be best used when you want to set your Galaxy Z Fold2 5G down on a stable surface and record video content without moving your phone around.

Next level multi-tasking, camera, and performance

If you're buying the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, another thing that you'll definitely need to experience is how you multitask from one screen to the other. It lets you effortlessly handle multi-tasking even when there are multiple apps open on the screen at a given time. Owing to its large Cover Screen, immersive Main Screen, and a versatile camera system, the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G delivers a wide range of productivity and entertainment experiences that surpass expectations.

Along with productivity, the flagship foldable phone comes with plenty of benefits for activities like gaming, offering you a lot of screen space to dedicate to on-screen controls without obscuring the game itself. With the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, you can now multitask like never before. It allows you to launch up to 3 apps simultaneously — and if you save the layout, it'll open that same way every time. It also saves you the effort of sifting through menus to move content from one app to another. You can use your finger to easily Drag and Drop between apps. You'll find this extremely useful while working on PPTs, spreadsheets, etc.

The best time to own Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is now!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is now available in India for Rs. 1,49,999. You can also avail no-cost EMIs starting at just Rs 12,499 per month. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G comes with the Galaxy Z Concierge service, which provides 24×7 assistance to buyers of this ultra-premium smartphone as well as Samsung Care+ protection against accidental and liquid damage for a year. You can also get the Microsoft Office 365 productivity suite at just Rs 4,099, along with free access to YouTube Premium for four months and Rs 2,000 off on anything you buy from the Samsung Shop app.

Luxury meets productivity and flexibility in Samsung's most ambitious foldable smartphone - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G. This flagship device is Samsung's most refined foldable phone yet. From multiple hands-free viewing options to pro-grade content creation, there isn't anything this smartphone does not have. If you're bored by the monotony of traditional smartphones, then this is the perfect device for you.