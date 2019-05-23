5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Upgrade to This New Powerful Smartphone

Over the years, our smartphone usage has evolved from merely playing a bunch of games or taking a photo every now and then, to playing high-end graphics-intensive games, documenting our daily lives with photos and videos, and so much more. As smartphones got faster and more efficient, they paved the path for more use cases than ever.

You can buy a smartphone today and it'll feel outdated in a matter of weeks. This is why everyone spends a lot of time researching, trying to find the best smartphone that'll work for them, for a long time. Specifications alone aren't a deciding factor for most smartphone buyers today.

vivo recently launched the 8GB RAM variant of its popular phone, V15Pro. The vivo V15Pro already offers a great set of features and with the addition of an 8GB RAM variant, this phone looks like a great option for young Indian smartphone buyers.

Here are 5 reasons why you should upgrade to the new vivo V15Pro (8GB RAM)

1. 32MP Pop-Up Selfie Camera

The secondary front camera on a smartphone is equally important as the primary camera at the back. Young smartphone users love to capture self-portraits, popularly known as selfies, all the time. vivo V15Pro offers an elegant solution for the selfie camera.

For all your selfies, the vivo V15Pro comes with a 32MP Pop-Up Camera with a number of AI-powered beautification features to make your selfies look perfect. The Pop-Up Camera has been tested over 300,000 times by the company so you don't have to worry about the durability factor. The camera pops up in just 0.46 seconds so it's ready whenever you want to capture a selfie.

2. 48MP+8MP+5MP Triple Rear Camera

vivo's V15Pro comes with an AI-powered Triple Rear Camera setup. The primary sensor is a 48 Million Quad Pixel Sensor, paired with an 8MP super wide-angle camera and a 5MP depth camera. vivo's AI-driven algorithms ensure your photos look stunning every single time you use the camera. The camera can produce high-quality photos even in low-light conditions. vivo V15Pro's primary camera includes features such as AI Body Shaping, AI Portrait Lighting, and more.

3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE

At the heart of the vivo V15Pro is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 675 AIE system-on-a-chip. The Octa-core processor can handle your day-to-day tasks as well as high-end gaming and other apps that may need more processing power. The chip promises to consume less power while delivering the optimum performance you'd expect from a flagship smartphone.

4. 8GB RAM

Your smartphone's performance is mainly driven by the processor, mobile operating system, and the RAM, amongst other factors. As everyone already knows, the more RAM you have on your device, the better and future-proof your device becomes.

The 8GB RAM in the vivo V15Pro makes the phone highly responsive and perfect for playing high-end games, browsing the web, editing photos on the go, and more. You'll no longer feel limited by your phone's RAM. If you're using a smartphone that can't handle multiple apps at once, you should look at switching to the new vivo V15Pro (8GB).

5. Ultra FullView™ Display

If you're not a fan of the display notch, you'll feel at home with the new vivo V15Pro. The smartphone comes with a gorgeous Ultra FullView™display at 19.5:9 aspect ratio. 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display, with end-to-end design, is perfect for playing high definition videos on the go. vivo V15Pro's Super AMOLED display offers vivid, clear, and rich colours.

All these features make the vivo V15Pro a great choice for young smartphone users in India. The smartphone comes in two variants with 6GB and 8GB RAM options, making it easier for consumers to pick the right variant based on their requirements. The vivo V15Pro offers a number of unique features at attractive price points that make it a suitable option for most young smartphone buyers. Vivo has been constantly offering innovative solutions to the Indian smartphone market at different price points, making high-quality smartphones accessible to young consumers in the country.