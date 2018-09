The mid-range smartphone segment in India is flooded with choices. The segment caters to smartphone buyers who look for devices that offer the right combination of great features at a price that's not too high. The Vivo V11 Pro is a perfect example of a great smartphone in the mid-range segment.

Vivo recently launched its V11 Pro in India, an iterative update to the V9. Vivo's V11 Pro is currently the most affordable smartphone in India to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is packed with features and comes at an attractive price of Rs. 25,990. It offers a serious competition to other smartphones in the same price segment.

Here are 10 features that make the Vivo V11 a unique offering in the mid-range segment:

1. In-display fingerprint scanner

The Vivo V11 Pro features the company's fourth-generation in-display fingerprint scanner. The technology uses an optical fingerprint scanner located just below the display, eliminating the need for a physical fingerprint scanner on the phone. This makes authentication convenient for the user while the phone's FullView display gives the phone its distinctive look.

2. Face unlock

Vivo V11 Pro's Face Access feature enables users to unlock their phones using facial recognition. The smartphone can accurately scan the user's face even when it is dark. Face Access is easy to setup and can unlock the smartphone very quickly. The technology scans around 1,024 facial feature dimensions to authenticate a user.

3. Display

Since users spend a lot of time in front of their smartphones, the display has to be perfect. The Vivo V11 Pro features a 6.41-inch Super AMOLED display at a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone comes with slim bezels and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.27 percent. This means users will be able to enjoy their photos, videos, and games on the large display without any distractions.

4. Cameras

What's a smartphone without great cameras? The Vivo V11 Pro features a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 12-megapixel and a 5-megapixel camera combination. The phone features Dual Pixel Sensors which simply offer much better light sensitivity that translates to great photos. The rear camera setup also features Dual-Pixel Autofocus technology that ensures you can quickly focus on objects while taking a photo so that you don't miss those important moments. The cameras also use AI-powered algorithms to fine-tune your images, automatically recognise scenes, take portraits, and a lot more.

5. 25-megapixel AI camera

In today's world, selfies are really important. To take the best selfies, you need more than just another camera. The Vivo V11 Pro comes with a 25-megapixel front-facing camera with AI Face Shaping technology that will make sure you look absolutely stunning in all your selfies.

6. Funmoji

Funmoji is a fun way to create and share personalised emojis. Features like these are typically found on high-end smartphones in the market. Users can simply create custom Funmoji animations and share them while chatting with their friends and family.

7. Dual-Engine Fast Charging

Who likes waiting for their phone to charge? You're right, no one. The Vivo V11 Pro comes with the company's Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology that can quickly charge the phone's massive 3,400mAh battery. The technology also includes a number of safety features to ensure nothing goes wrong while the phone is charging.

8. Powerful processor

At the heart of the Vivo V11 Pro is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660AIE SoC (system on a chip) that offers both intelligence and power. The SoC includes an octa-core processor and an AI Engine. It promises powerful performance while maintaining the right amount of energy efficiency. Be it running high-end games or your favourite apps, the processor will ensure your phone doesn't slow down.

9. AI Game Mode

The Vivo V11 Pro understands you don't wish to be disturbed while you're playing your favourite games. The AI Game Mode ensures you don't have to leave your game when you receive notifications or calls. The phone also includes an automatic gaming mode that keeps your games running in the background, even when the phone is locked.

10. Jovi Smart Center

Vivo's V11 Pro comes with a smart assistant called Jovi. It is powered by artificial intelligence to help make your life easier. Be it checking the weather or scores from your favourite sports, it can handle just about everything.