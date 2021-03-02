10 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade to Samsung Galaxy S21 | S21+ This Year

In a mobile-first world where most of us are working and learning remotely, we increasingly rely on our smartphones to meet our growing needs. Over the years, Samsung has consistently launched iconic smartphones in its Galaxy S series, making each device a winner in its own way.



This year, Samsung has taken things to a whole new level with its latest Galaxy S series. The new Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are powerful devices featuring a bold new design, state-of-the-art camera features and future-ready connectivity options. The new flagship smartphones from Samsung have everything to let users make their everyday epic.



Today, we'll give you 10 reasons to buy the new Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+



A bold new design



The new Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are simply gorgeous. They feature a unique design that stands out every single time you take them out. The Galaxy S21 features a compact 6.2-inch Infinity-O display while the Galaxy S21+ comes with a larger 6.7-inch Infinity-O display, and houses a bigger battery.



What stands out is the iconic Contour Cut camera housing at the rear that simply blends into the phones' frame, offering a slick look and feel. Both Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are available in a number of attractive colour options that further add to the phones' overall look. These include Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink, Phantom Grey, and Phantom White for the Galaxy S21. The Galaxy S21+ comes in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Violet.



A pro-grade camera experience



When it comes to expressing ourselves, there's no better tool than a smartphone camera. Samsung's new Galaxy S21 series phones feature the ultimate cameras that help you shoot amazing photos every single time. From capturing a baby's first steps to shooting spectacular views on your next vacation, the powerful pro-grade cameras on the Galaxy S21 series can handle everything. The phones capture videos in 8K, letting you capture the best of your world, with the highest detail.



Samsung Galaxy S21 & Galaxy S21+ feature a triple rear camera setup. There's a 64MP primary camera sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP Dual Pixel wide-angle camera lens at the back. For your selfies, there's a 10MP Dual Pixel AF camera sensor.

The pro-grade rear camera setup can help you shoot great photos with very high details, no matter what conditions you're in. The 64MP camera produces photos with excellent clarity that end up looking like a work of art. With the Single Take feature, the cameras can easily capture Instagram-ready content that is bound to get you more likes. The Night Mode is ideal for capturing stunning photos in low-light conditions.



8K Video Snap

The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ come with the 8K Video Snap feature. This feature lets you pick high-quality 33-megapixel photos from any 8K video you've captured. Now you can simply focus on capturing the moment in video, without worrying about taking photos along the way.

Night mode that makes your photos stand out

One of the most common issues with most smartphones is their inability to shoot great photos in the dark. The new Night Mode in Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ lets you shoot vivid photos in low-light conditions without using the flash. It brightens the shadows and improves the overall image quality dramatically.

More powerful camera features for those important moments

Single Take lets users capture a precious moment in several ways, without worrying about selecting the right camera mode. The 30X Space Zoom lets you bring faraway objects nearer, making it an excellent choice for vacations. The 10-megapixel front-facing camera can capture great selfies, thanks to its quick autofocus mode. Director's View helps you determine the best shots while capturing photos and videos. Vlogger View lets you use both front and rear cameras in a single capture, making it the feature of choice for video bloggers.



A display unlike any other



Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ feature an iconic edge-to-edge display that's designed to make content consumption more immersive, and easier on your eyes. The phones come with an Infinity-O display, based on Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology which brings a bright display with amazing clarity be it day or night. You'll get to enjoy a super smooth scrolling experience, thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate. The display features Eye Comfort Shield, so that you don't strain your eyes.



A powerful performer

Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are powered by the 5nm Exynos 2100 SoC, the fastest chip ever in a Galaxy smartphone. It's packed with more speed, and more artificial intelligence to keep you going. You can get all your work done, capture great photos, and play your favourite mobile games in the highest settings without worrying about anything. The advanced flagship chipset helps deliver a faster, energy-efficient, and more powerful 5G experience on the Galaxy S21 series.



A battery that's smarter, and keeps going

With a powerful and highly innovative smartphone, you're probably wondering if the battery will hold up. Well, don't worry. The Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ come with a 4000 mAh and a 4800 mAh battery respectively. The battery supports Super Fast Charging, giving you enough power so that you can use the phone for hours with just a few minutes of charging. The phones also support Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, making charging more convenient, and faster. Wireless PowerShare lets you charge other phones or your Galaxy Buds using your phone itself.



What's more? Galaxy S21 series phones are IP68 rated for water resistance. You can easily take them on your vacation or when you're out in the rain, without worrying about a few splashes here and there.



The Galaxy Ecosystem

With smartphones becoming even more important in the new normal, we're now constantly relying on them to get even more done. The phones come with some cool features such as Link to Windows, Samsung DeX and Motion Mirror.

Link to Windows lets you use all your favourite mobile apps on your Windows 10 PC. You can browse through your social media feeds, and communicate with your friends using your phone's compatible apps. Samsung DeX lets you multi-task is by extending your smartphone to a monitor and letting you use it as a dedicated machine. Lastly, Motion Mirror lets you project your phone to your TV so that you can monitor your form as you work out.



Prices and offers

Samsung Galaxy S21 series phones come with all the features you need to make your day epic. The powerful Galaxy S series flagship smartphones are now available in India, with prices starting at Rs. 69,999 for the Galaxy S21 while the Galaxy S21+ can be yours for Rs. 81,999. Additionally, users can get a cashback up to Rs 7,000 with HDFC cards or an Upgrade Bonus up to Rs 7000 on trading in an old smartphone.

So what are you waiting for? Click here to know more.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.