Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 8 First Impressions

The Redmi Note 8 is here to attack the sub-Rs. 10,000 market with a long list of specifications and capabilities

By | Updated: 22 October 2019 00:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 8 First Impressions

Redmi Note 8 has been launched in India starting at a price of Rs. 9,999

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 base variant packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage
  • The Redmi Note 8 features a 48-megapixel main camera and a macro camera
  • You get a 4000mAh battery with an 18W charger included in the box

Just as we were all waiting for the Redmi Note 8 Pro (Review) to be unveiled, Xiaomi snuck the Redmi Note 8 in completely under the radar. This lower-priced model has been designed to attack the Rs. 9,999 sweet spot, and does so with strong specifications in typical Xiaomi fashion. Slotting in above the Redmi 8 (Review) but below the Redmi Note 8 Pro, we're eager to see where the Chinese giant has found its middle ground, and whether this phone offers the best balance of cost, features, and performance.

The first thing we noticed about the Redmi Note 8 is that it doesn't fit in with the design style that Xiaomi has come up with for the rest of the current generation lineup, like the Redmi 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro. The front has a waterdrop notch, and in what we consider a strange touch, our Neptune Blue demo unit had a streak of blue running around the screen on all sides except the top. We found this distracting, and frankly, not at all appealing. We hope that the Space Black and Moonlight White options look more sober in person.

There's a fairly thick chin below the 6.3-inch screen with a silver Redmi logo, and a waterdrop notch at the top. A tiny white notification LED lights up to the left of the single front camera when needed. Xiaomi says it has used Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and rear of this phone.

Unlike the simple, solid finish of the Redmi 8, Xiaomi has gone full-tilt here with gradient and diffractive patterns. The rear of our Neptune Blue unit was greenish-blue at the top and almost completely purple at the bottom, and it caught the light as we tilted it in our hands.

Also unlike all its siblings, the Redmi Note 8 has a vertical camera strip in the upper left corner of the rear, and it sticks out quite a bit. If you find this uncomfortable, the clear plastic case that you get in the box might help. There's also a small fingerprint sensor in the middle of the rear.

Weight is relatively manageable at 188g, and this phone is 8.35mm thick. It's comfortable enough to hold in one hand and use. The rear picks up smudges like crazy, but it isn't very slippery. The phone boasts of a P2i water repellent coating which is a nice touch.

We have Xiaomi's trademark IR emitter on the top, and a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio socket, and speaker on the bottom. The tray on the left can take two Nano-SIMs as well as a microSD card of up to 512GB. The power and volume buttons are on the right.

IMG 20191021 232237 1 redmiThe Redmi Note 8 will be available in Neptune Blue, Moonlight White, and Space Black

 

Xiaomi has done a good enough job with the 6.3-inch full-HD 1080x2280 display. Colours don't really pop, and this phone doesn't have HDR like its premium sibling, the Redmi Note 8 Pro, but considering that this is a low-cost phone, we liked how crisp and smooth it seemed.

MIUI 10 has a lot of bloatware, and the initial setup process tried to guide us into downloading even more, as well as allowing promotional content on the lock screen. We didn't have to deal with a lot of ads and notifications in our brief time with this phone, but we suspect that they'll start popping up as we use the phone and launch more of the preinstalled apps.

Still, the Redmi Note 8 felt pretty snappy to us, and we had no trouble getting around the UI. We hope that this phone will be able to run today's popular games such as PUBG Mobile smoothly, but trying that for ourselves will have to wait for our full review.

On the inside, the Redmi Note 8 gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, which matches what the Vivo U10 (Review) and Realme 5 (Review) offer at roughly the same price level. However, Xiaomi has declared that it won't sell this phone with less than 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which is the base variant priced at Rs. 9,999. There's another variant, which we have with us, and it features 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, but is priced considerably higher at Rs. 12,999.

This phone also features a 4000mAh battery, plus support for 18W fast charging. An 18W charger is included in the retail box, unlike with the lower priced Redmi 8 (Review). We'll have a full Redmi Note 8 review up soon, in which we'll test battery life with real-world usage and continuous HD video playback.

Of course the four rear cameras are important too. The main one has a 48-megapixel resolution and f/1.79 aperture. It can record 4K video with electronic image stabilisation. Next, there's an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 120 degree field of view, followed by a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. We've tested other phones with low-resolution macro cameras, and we think that while this will be a selling point it's still essentially a novelty. For selfies, the Redmi Note 8 has a 13-megapixel f/2 front-facing camera as well.

Overall, it seems as though Xiaomi has done what it needs to do in terms of matching or exceeding the specifications that the competition offers for less than Rs. 10,000. However, real-world performance remains to be seen. The more premium variant that we're reviewing will of course have stronger competitors to fend off. Do stay tuned to Gadgets 360, as the full review of the Redmi Note 8 is coming up very soon.

product Redmi Note 8, priced starting at Rs. 9,999 in India, is part of Xiaomi's sweeping budget segment refresh to fend off Realme and Vivo, among others.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi mobiles, Redmi, Redmi Mobiles, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 launch, Redmi Note 8 price, Redmi Note 8 price in India
Jamshed Avari

Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over 13 years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to PC components and accessories, and has also written guides, feature articles, news and analyses. Going beyond simple ratings and specifications, he digs deep into how emerging products and services affect actual users, and what marks they leave on our cultural landscape. He's happiest when something new comes ...More

Alexa, Google Assistant Smart Speakers Can be Exploited for Phishing, Eavesdropping: Researchers
Redmi Note 8 First Impressions
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
  2. MIUI 11 Global ROM Release Schedule Revealed for India, Features Detailed
  3. Alexa, Google Home Vulnerable to Phishing, Eavesdropping, Researchers Claim
  4. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Kicks Off: All the Best Offers Today
  5. Vivo U3 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched
  6. Amazon's Big Diwali Special Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Offers
  7. Redmi Note 8 First Impressions
  8. WhatsApp Splash Screen Feature Spotted: Here's How to Get It
  9. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  10. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Getting OxygenOS 10.0.4 With Selfie Camera Tweaks
#Latest Stories
  1. Alexa, Google Assistant Smart Speakers Can be Exploited for Phishing, Eavesdropping: Researchers
  2. Diwali With Mi Sale Returns With Discounts on Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro 43-Inch, and More
  3. 16-inch MacBook Pro Images Appear in Latest macOS Catalina Beta Update: Report
  4. Huawei Hurting Over Absence of Google Apps in Its Phones: Report
  5. Vivo Y3 64GB Storage Variant Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Online Food Ordering Boom Gives Rise to Virtual Restaurants in the US
  7. Amazon Sellers Found Shipping Long-Expired Food: Report
  8. Vivo iQoo Neo 855 Edition Confirmed to Pack 256GB of UFS 3.0 Storage
  9. BSNL Extends Availability of Rs. 1,188 'Marutham' Prepaid Plan Until January 21, 2020
  10. OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Start Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.4 Update With Selfie Camera Enhancements, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.