Vivo V23 Pro First Impressions: This Svelte Mid-Ranger Packs a Punch

The Vivo V23 Pro has several hardware upgrades over the V21 and the V20 Pro.

By Sheldon Pinto | Updated: 5 January 2022 13:24 IST
Vivo V23 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 38,990

Highlights
  • The Vivo V23 Pro packs in a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
  • Its rear camera setup includes a 108-megapixel primary camera
  • The phone has two front-facing cameras in a display notch

Vivo's V20 Pro was a good mid-range smartphone, as we concluded in our detailed review. However, Vivo skipped a ‘Pro'-branded model in mid-2021 and only announced the V21, which was followed by the more affordable Vivo V21e two months later.

It's been a year since the V20 Pro was launched, and now Vivo has finally announced the V23 Pro. It's packed to the gills with new hardware and features a fresh design. So, let's take a closer look at this Vivo V20 Pro upgrade and find out what's new.

 

Vivo V23 Pro back display ndtv VivoV23Pro Vivo

The Vivo V23 Pro has a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a medium-sized notch at the top

 

The Vivo V23 Pro is available in two finishes – Stardust Black and Sunshine Gold. There are two RAM and storage variants to choose from, the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is priced at Rs. 38,990, and the top-end one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, priced at Rs. 43,990. I received a Sunshine Gold unit with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Just like the Vivo V21 and the V20 Pro, the V23 Pro has a slim and premium-looking design. The Vivo V23 Pro, unlike the V23, has a polycarbonate frame instead of metal but sticks with a glass back, which feels quite premium with its matte texture. The gradient finish of the glass back appears to change colour from gold to blue when viewed at different angles.

Vivo V23 Pro back design ndtv VivoV23Pro Vivo

The Vivo V23 Pro has a matte glass back panel which appears to change colour when viewed at different angles

 

While the V23 Pro feels slim at 7.36mm, it's also quite light at 171g. There's a notched full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which is curved on the left and right sides. The sides of the display glass curve into the frame and then meet the rear panel, which makes the phone appear very slim. However, the phone's rear camera module protrudes by a couple of millimetres.

Vivo V23 Pro back notch ndtv VivoV23Pro Vivo

The Vivo V23 Pro features two front-facing cameras for selfies along with two front-facing LED lights

 

The medium-sized notch at the top of the display has two front-facing cameras; a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. These are accompanied by two LED flash units that are well hidden in the thin bezel on either side of the camera setup. The rear module includes a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The phone packs in a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, which is also available on the OnePlus Nord 2, the Poco F3 GT, and the premium Vivo X70. There's a dual-SIM tray which has space for two Nano-SIMs (with dual 5G standby) but no room for a microSD card. The phone also has a 4,300mAh battery and Vivo includes a 44W fast charger in the box.

Vivo V23 Pro back cameras ndtv VivoV23Pro Vivo

The Vivo V23 Pro has three rear cameras including a macro camera

 

The Vivo V23 Pro, just like the previous models in the V series, is all about a slim design and selfie cameras. However, this time Vivo has added a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and a 108-megapixel rear camera to the mix to make things more interesting. While I do expect better performance in comparison to the Vivo V20 Pro (Review) and the V21, the V23 Pro will have to take on mid-range devices like the  OnePlus Nord 2 (Review) and the Poco F3 GT (Review) along with some premium smartphones like the Galaxy S20 FE (Review) (and the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE). Vivo has also incorporated Android 12 into its custom Funtouch OS 12 skin, so it will be interesting to see how Google's Material You design philosophy merges with Vivo's Funtouch OS. Stay tuned to my full review, which will be out soon.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo V23 Pro, Vivo V23 Pro Specifications, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price in India, Vivo V23 Pro Design, Vivo V23 Pro 5G, Vivo V23 Pro Battery, Vivo V23 Pro Cameras
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
