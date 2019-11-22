Technology News
loading

Vivo U20 First Impressions

Vivo is iterating rapidly, and the new U20 raises the bar set by the U10

By | Updated: 22 November 2019 12:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo U20 First Impressions

Vivo U20 promises a big screen and big battery, priced starting at Rs. 10,990

Highlights
  • Vivo U20 boasts of a Snapdragon 675 SoC, 5000mAh battery, and big screen
  • It will go on sale in India exclusively on Amazon starting November 28
  • The phone has three rear cameras including a macro sensor

It has been barely two months since the launch of the Vivo U10, and now the company has expanded its online-only U-series with the new Vivo U20. The two devices have a lot in common, and this move shows that Vivo wants to keep up with Xiaomi, Realme, and other competitors. This phone is being pitched as a successor to the U10 but it is priced slightly higher. With its large screen, high-capacity battery and powerful processor, this new model could definitely disrupt the sub-Rs. 15,000 market yet again. We've been able to spend some time with this device prior to its official launch, and here are our first impressions.

This new Vivo U20 looks very similar to its sibling. The front is quite bare, with nothing noticeable other than a small waterdrop notch at the top of the screen for the 16-megapixel front camera. The screen is larger and higher resolution than that of the Vivo U10 (Review), at 6.53 inches and 1080x2340 pixels, compared to 6.35 inches and 720x1544 pixels. It isn't too difficult to handle, but definitely needs some stretching to reach the upper corners.

 

The display has narrow borders in keeping with current styles. It is quite bright but we found the colours a little dull and washed-out in our brief time with this device. Our full review will show how good it is for general usage as well as watching videos and playing games. Our unit came with an adhesive scratch protector already installed. Interestingly, Vivo is highlighting this phone's Widevine L1 DRM certification which enables HD video streaming.

Vivo seems to have moved away from gradients and patterns for this model. We have a relatively simple single-tone finish called Racing Black, which is actually a very deep grey-blue colour when seen under the light. The other option that has been launched is called Blaze Blue, which does appear brighter with a bit of a blue-purple gradient. The material is plastic, but despite being glossy it isn't slippery. We didn't much care for the gold trim around the camera module and the gold Vivo logo in the lower left corner, but some people will like the splash of personality.

The design of the camera module is slightly different compared to the one on the Vivo U10, but everything's in the same place. The fingerprint sensor on the rear is also pretty much identical, and is within reach. The Vivo U20 has three rear cameras – one 16-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The overall construction quality and finish of the Vivo U20 are quite good. It's a bit hefty at 193g and it's 8.89mm thick. Only the ring around the camera module feels a little rough. The power and volume buttons are all on the right and feel decent too. The tray on the upper left has two slots for Nano-SIMs and a separate microSD card slot.

We're a little disappointed to see a Micro-USB port on the bottom rather than a Type-C port, and we think that Vivo's target audience will also be expecting the company to move on now. There's also a 3.5mm audio socket and a speaker on the bottom.

vivo u20 rear ndtv vivo

Vivo offers a 5000mAh battery and Snapdragon 675 processor

 

The U20 is built around Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, and Vivo markets it as having an “AI Engine”. There's a 5000mAh battery, which explains some of the bulk and weight. You have a choice between 4GB with 64GB of storage for Rs. 10,990, and 6GB of RAM with the same 64GB of storage for Rs. 11,990. Other specifications include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, and GPS. You get an 18W charger in the box, and Vivo says that this phone will charge quickly but hasn't specified a standard.

With these specifications, Vivo is bringing a lot of power to a low price. Competitors in the sub-Rs. 15,000 segment right now include the Redmi Note 8 Pro (Review) and Realme 5s (First Impressions), which means that the new Vivo U20 promises great value.  

Vivo's Funtouch OS software is sure to be divisive. Fans of stock Android will hate the level of customisation here, especially the quick settings panel that needs to be pulled up from the bottom of the screen, like on older iPhones. Funtouch OS 9.2 runs on top of Android 9, so maybe the next major version will fix this. We were happy to see the November 2019 Android security patch already running on our demo unit.

This version of Funtouch OS includes a system-wide Dark Mode. The Jovi Smart Scene page, to the left of the first homescreen, shows widgets with information such as activity tracking, sports scores, and news. You can customise the UI with themes, but we aren't fans of the Lockscreen Poster feature which shows random images and potentially ads on your lockscreen. Several apps were preloaded on our demo unit including Whatsapp, Facebook, WPS Office, Dailyhunt, Gaana, and Amazon Shopping.

If Vivo is hoping to take Xiaomi and Realme on, a lot will come down to camera quality, which we will evaluate very soon in our full review. We'll also test battery life, display quality, general usability, and of course raw performance. Overall though, from our first impressions, it seems as though the Vivo U20 could be quite popular, especially with fans of the brand.

product The new Vivo U20 promises serious processing power and a huge battery, as the company ramps up its efforts to compete with Xiaomi and Realme.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo mobiles, Vivo U20, Vivo U20 launch, Vivo U20 price, Vivo U20 price in India, Vivo U20 Specifications
Jamshed Avari

Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over 13 years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to PC components and accessories, and has also written guides, feature articles, news and analyses. Going beyond simple ratings and specifications, he digs deep into how emerging products and services affect actual users, and what marks they leave on our cultural landscape. He's happiest when something new comes ...More

Pokémon Sword and Shield Overcomes Controversy to Become the Fastest-Selling Switch Game Ever
Bank Robber Accuses Police of Illegally Using Google Location Data to Catch Him
Vivo U20 First Impressions
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Photos Show Evidence of Life on Mars, Claims Scientist
  2. Vivo U20 to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  3. Realme 5s vs Redmi Note 8: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  4. Realme 5s With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Spotted on US FCC, May Launch in December
  6. Vivo U20 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched In India
  7. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  8. Realme X2 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs Redmi K20 Pro
  9. Samsung Galaxy A51 Closer to Launch, Receives Bluetooth Certification
  10. Vivo Y19 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. First Marvel Comic Book Gets $1.26 Million in US Auction
  2. Iran Internet Outage First to Effectively Isolate a Whole Nation
  3. Apple Silently Removes Customer Reviews from Its Online Store
  4. Vivo U20 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched: Price in India, Specifications
  5. Microsoft Surface Earbuds Release Date Delayed to Spring 2020
  6. Bank Robber Accuses Police of Illegally Using Google Location Data to Catch Him
  7. Chaayos Silently Captures Your Facial Data When Ordering a Cup of Tea; Chaayos Responds
  8. Pokémon Sword and Shield Overcomes Controversy to Become the Fastest-Selling Switch Game Ever
  9. Samsung Galaxy A71 Leak-Based Renders Tip Quad Rear Cameras, Key Specifications Also Leaked
  10. Vivo U20 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price in India, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.