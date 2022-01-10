Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G First Impressions: Riding the Wave

Is this another sure-shot winner for Samsung?

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 10 January 2022 15:01 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G First Impressions: Riding the Wave

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is the successor to the Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Highlights
  • The Galaxy S21 FE 5G features Samsung's Exynos 2100 SoC
  • The camera module has a contour-cut design like the Galaxy S21 flagships
  • The rest of the features are similar to what the Galaxy S20 FE 5G offered

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S20 FE 5G have been huge successes for the company, so much so that Samsung has reportedly sold over 10 million units globally, so far. Naturally, Samsung wants to continue riding this wave, and what better way to do so than to follow them up with a new version.

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India, a hotly anticipated smartphone that follows the same formula as before — offering flagship-level specifications and features similar to those of the premium S21 series, but long after their launch and without the premium price. Samsung sent us a unit for review, and while that is ongoing, here's a peek at what you can expect from Samsung's latest value flagship.


The premium experience begins with the packaging, which is a minimalistic, slim box just like the ones this phone's siblings come in. Inside, you get the phone, a USB Type-C to Type-C cable, and a SIM eject tool. In modern flagship fashion, there's no power adapter in the box, as there was with last year's FE models.

Compared to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G doesn't change the game in any major way, mostly because the previous phone was already packed to the gills with features. Instead, we get a few evolutionary changes such as the design and SoC.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G has a contour-cut design for the camera module, just like the Galaxy S21 series, but this portion is built from plastic instead of metal and isn't an extension of the frame. The back panel is also plastic but the display gets Gorilla Glass Victus for better scratch protection. The metal frame feels sturdy, and you'll find the power and volume buttons on the right, and the USB port and dual-SIM tray on the bottom. There's no headphone jack.

samsung galaxy s21 fe 5G first impressions FP sensor gadgets360 ee

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G has an in-display fingerprint sensor


The S21 FE 5G is fairly slim at 7.9mm and is definitely lighter at 177g than the 190g of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G. The Graphite colour unit that I have does make the design feel a little boring, but thankfully there are also brighter shades such as Olive, Lavender and White. The phone is available in two storage variants, 128GB and 256GB, with the same 8GB of RAM in both. However, the SIM tray is not the hybrid type that we saw in the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, which means you can't expand the internal storage.

On the front, we have a large and bright 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is flat on all sides and has relatively slim bezels too. There's a 32-megapixel selfie camera in the cutout, and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. The display looks great, in the short time I've been using it, with good colours and sharpness. The fingerprint sensor works well too and the high refresh rate makes usage feel snappy.

The next big change is the SoC. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G features an Exynos 2100, which is the same chip found in Samsung's flagship S21 series. We were hoping to see the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC in the version of this phone sold in India, since that's what's in some of the global variants, and especially since the Galaxy S20 FE 5G was based on the Snapdragon 865 SoC. Nevertheless, The Exynos 2100 is still a flagship SoC and we'll be putting it through its paces in the full review.

On the software side, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G ships with OneUI 4, based on Android 12. The new version has small tweaks throughout the interface and menus, but overall, it looks and feels familiar.

samsung galaxy s21 fe 5G first impressions bundle gadgets360 ww

The barebones bundle of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G illustrates the modern-day flagship unboxing experience

 

A lot of the features from the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G are carried over to the Galaxy S21 FE 5G. There's an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, stereo speakers, Samsung Pay with NFC, and Wireless Dex mode. It even has the same battery capacity of 4,500mAh, with 25W fast wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.

It's a similar story with the cameras. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G has three rear cameras with the same resolutions as those on the Galaxy S20 FE 5G. These are a 12-megapixel primary, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and an 8-megapixel telephoto with 3X optical zoom.. There's still a lot of testing to be done, but so far the cameras seem pretty competent.

At first, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G doesn't feel like a major step up over its predecessor, and from what I can make out so far, the only big changes seem to be the design and the SoC. The removal of microSD card support is a bit disappointing too. The official prices for the Galaxy S21 FE 5G are Rs. 54,999 for the 128GB variant and Rs. 58,999 if you want 256GB of storage, but Samsung has announced a limited time cashback offer which knocks Rs. 5,000 off those prices if you use HDFC Bank cards, which makes this phone a bit more attractive. But how does the Galaxy S21 FE 5G stack up to its competitors, the biggest one being the Galaxy S20 FE 5G? We'll be answering that and many more questions in our full review, so stay tuned. 

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G price, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G specifications
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo writes about smartphones and laptops for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. He is the Deputy Editor (Reviews) at Gadgets 360. He has frequently written about the smartphone and PC industry and also has an interest in photography. With over a decade of experience covering the consumer technology space, he is also an avid sci-fi movie and TV show geek and is always up for good horror flick. Roydon is available at roydon@gadgets360.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Bitcoin, Ether Trade Mostly Flat After a Healthy Bounce on Sunday, Terra Shines
Xiaomi 11T Pro India Launch Date Set for January 19: Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G First Impressions: Riding the Wave
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vu 75 QLED Premium TV With Android 11, 40W Speakers Debuts in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
  3. Xiaomi 11T Pro to Launch in India on January 19
  4. Moto G71 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Now the 8th Biggest Movie of All Time
  6. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  7. OnePlus 10 Pro Curved-Edge Display Teased Ahead of Launch
  8. Realme 9i Spotted on Realme India Store Ahead of Launch: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch, Sale, and Pre-Order Dates Have Been Tipped
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G First Impressions: Riding the Wave
#Latest Stories
  1. Gmail Becomes Fourth App to Hit 10 Billion Installs on Android
  2. Jio Users Can Now Set Standing Instructions for Prepaid Recharge via UPI Auto-Debit
  3. PayPal Confirms It's Working on Its Own Stablecoin After Developer Finds Code in iOS App: Report
  4. GTA Maker Take-Two Buys Zynga of FarmVille Fame in $12.7 Billion Deal
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup Launch Tipped for Next Month at Galaxy Unpacked Event
  6. WhatsApp Business Testing Advanced Search Filters for Easy Searching
  7. Oppo A36 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Oppo A16K Price in India Leaked, Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  9. Crypto Crackdown Picks Pace in Kosovo, Cops Confiscate Over 300 Mining Machines Amid Power Crisis
  10. Vivo Y33T With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8GB RAM Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com