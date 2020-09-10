Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy M51 sports a massive 7,000mAh battery

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 10 September 2020 12:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is priced starting at Rs. 24,999 in India

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M51 sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display
  • It packs in a big 7,000mAh battery and gets a 25W charger in the box
  • The Galaxy M51 has a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera

Samsung has stepped on the accelerator, which is evident by the number of smartphones it has launched recently. The latest Samsung smartphone to hit our markets is the Galaxy M51, and its main highlight has to be the massive 7,000mAh battery which is a first on a Samsung device. Along with this big battery, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor which is a powerful choice compared to what the Galaxy M-series has been offering so far. I got to spend some time with the Galaxy M51, and here are my first impressions of it.

 

Has Samsung gone overboard with the battery capacity? Will this phone be too bulky? These were my first thoughts as I unboxed the Galaxy M51. After pulling the smartphone out though, the second question was put to rest. The phone is thick but still within acceptable limits. Is it heavy? Well, it tips the scales at 213g which isn't too much more than the Galaxy M31s, which weighs 203g. I also noticed that the weight is well distributed through the device which is a good thing.

Samsung has gone with a big 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display. This display has a 20:9 aspect ratio which makes it narrow and tall. I could grip the phone, but reaching the top of the display single-handedly wasn't possible without shuffling the smartphone in the hand. The moment the AMOLED display fires up you will notice that the bezels are thin, which gives the impression of an all-display front. The selfie camera sits in a hole at the centre of the top of the screen. Samsung has opted for Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for the display, which should help prevent scratches.

samsung galaxy m51 cover gadgets360 Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions

The Galaxy M51 sports a big 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display

 

Just like the Galaxy M31s (Review), the Galaxy M51 also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. This is easy to reach while holding the smartphone in the hand, but I found the volume buttons to be positioned slightly too high for my liking. The SIM tray is on the left and has two Nano-SIM slots along with a dedicated microSD card slot.

Samsung has given the Galaxy M51 a “Glasstic” back panel. It's glossy and striking to look at but also picks up fingerprints very easily. I could not find a case in the box, so I would recommend that you pick one up if you buy this phone. There's a quad-camera setup in the upper left corner of the rear, which is marginally raised. This quad-camera setup consists of a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. This is identical to what we saw on the Galaxy M31s. For selfies, the Galaxy M51 has a 32-megapixel front camera. The Samsung camera app also has the Single Take feature that gives multiple output options after taking a shot.

samsung galaxy m51 glasstic back gadgets360 Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions

The Glasstic back on the Galaxy M51 is glossy and picks up smudges easily

 

Samsung ships the Galaxy M51 with a 25W charger which should be relatively quick to top this mammoth battery off. The charger has a Type-C port and you get a Type-C to Type-C cable in the box. This cable can also be used to reverse-charge other Type-C devices using the Galaxy M51.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC which is a first for the Galaxy M series. The Motorola One Fusion+ (Review) and the Poco X2 (Review) are also powered by the same processor. Samsung offers the Galaxy M51 in two variants, one with 6GB of RAM and the other with 8GB of RAM, priced at Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 26,999 respectively. Storage remains the same at 128GB for both variants, and it is expandable by up to 512GB.

samsung galaxy m51 android10 gadgets360 Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions

The Galaxy M51 runs Android 10 with Samsung's customisations on top

 

On the software front, the Galaxy M51 runs Android 10 with Samsung's custom OneUI Core 2.1 on top. It was running the August security patch, which is very recent. If you have used any recent Samsung smartphone, you will find yourself at home with the Galaxy M51. Even if you haven't, you'll find the UI to be very easy to use. There are quite a few preinstalled apps on the device such as Amazon Shopping, MX TakaTak, Chingari, Moj, Snapchat, Candy Crush Saga, and Daily Hunt.

The Galaxy M51 felt snappy in the short time I spent with it before writing my first impressions. I am looking forward to testing the cameras and seeing how long the big battery lasts with my usage. Stay tuned for the full review of the Galaxy M51 to see if this monster can be your friend.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M51, Samsung Galaxy M51 Battery, Samsung Galaxy M51 Specifications
Aditya Shenoy Aditya Shenoy writes reviews smartphones, wearables, headphones and speakers for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. Aditya is a reviewer for Gadgets 360 and has written extensively about smartphones, software updates, and upcoming devices. Aditya is available on Twitter at @adishenoy, and you can mail him at adityashenoy@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Facebook Bias Spurs Violence in India, Rights Groups Say

Related Stories

product The Samsung Galaxy M51 is the first phone from Samsung to sport a big 7,000mAh battery. It also gets a Snapdragon 730G processor and a quad-camera setup. Here are my first impressions.
Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  2. For PUBG Mobile Professional Players in India, It’s All Uncertainty Now
  3. Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, Realme Smartphones Getting Latest Android 11 Beta
  4. Redmi 9i With 4GB RAM Set to Launch in India on September 15
  5. Apple Sends Invites for September 15 Launch Event: What You Need to Know
  6. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Oppo F17 Pro Tipped to Launch Outside India as Oppo A93
  8. Moto G9 Plus, Moto E7 Plus Pricing and Specifications Tipped
  9. Teen Reportedly Spent Over Rs. 2 Lakhs on PUBG Mobile
  10. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Variants Leak Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo F17 Price in India Starts at Rs. 17,990, to Go on Sale September 21
  2. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Pixel 5 Leaked Photos Suggest a Pixel 5s Variant With 5G
  4. Facebook Bias Spurs Violence in India, Rights Groups Say
  5. Xiaomi TV Speaker Theater Edition Soundbar With Separate Subwoofer Launched
  6. Xbox Game Pass Adds EA Play for Free
  7. Apple Design Teams Develop Special COVID-19 Face Masks for Employees
  8. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Release Date Moved Up a Week to Meet Xbox Series Launch Date
  9. WhatsApp Spotted Working on Catalogue Shortcut, New Call Button Features in Latest Android Beta: Report
  10. Moto G9 Plus, Moto E7 Plus Pricing and Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com