Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Fold First Look: A Crease, a Click, and It's Thick

, 16 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Fold First Look: A Crease, a Click, and It's Thick

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Samsung Electronics's Galaxy Fold is a pricey, but promising device that kicks off a new phase of the smartphone industry.

On Monday, the company held an event in New York City to let reporters and other members of media try out the gadget for the first time. Samsung announced the phone in February and it goes on sale April 26 at the wallet-stretching price of $1,980 (roughly Rs. 1.4 lakhs).

Samsung forecasts it will produce at least 1 million foldable phones this year. That's a fraction of all the phones that the company shipped last year. Still, research firm Gartner. expects the market will grow to 30 million units by 2023. Huawei Technologies, Xiaomi, and Lenovo Group's Motorola unit are working on foldable phones. There's no indication yet that Apple is working on a folding iPhone.

The Galaxy Fold has a 4.6-inch screen on the front, which makes it smaller than most modern smartphone screens. But it opens up to become a 7.3-inch tablet, letting users run three apps at once. It has half a terabyte of storage and 12 gigabytes of RAM, rivalling high-end laptops. It also has six cameras and a pair of batteries.

samsung galaxy fold 2 bloomberg fold

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

 

The device feels like a tablet when opened up. There's a satisfying click sound for the hinge. A crease is noticeable, but it doesn't get in the way of using it. There's spacing between two sides of the touchscreen keyboard so that typing with thumbs is comfortable.

When folded shut, the front-facing screen is small, and there is a noticeable gap above and below the display. The phone is also fairly thick when closed. It comes in silver, black, green and blue and pre-orders begin on Monday. The device will be available in the US on the wireless networks of AT&T. and T-Mobile US.

Samsung is also developing a clamshell-like foldable phone and another one that folds outward, Bloomberg News reported last month. The company also envisions smartphones with rollable and stretchable displays, Samsung Executive Vice President Chung Eui-suk said in February.

Samsung spent eight years developing the Galaxy Fold. Still, there are questions about durability. Samsung is trying to remove a crease that appears on the protective film above the screen after it's been folded about 10,000 times, Bloomberg News reported last month. The company has since released footage of machines repeatedly opening and closing the phone in what it dubbed an “extremity test” to assert its durability.

© 2019 Bloomberg LP

product Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is a pricey, but promising device that kicks off a new phase of the smartphone industry.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Fold
Mortal Kombat 11 Release Date Broken Internationally
Samsung Galaxy Fold First Look: A Crease, a Click, and It's Thick
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo V11
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M2, More Get Discounts on Flipkart
  2. Thomson 40-Inch Smart TV Review: 4K HDR Under Rs. 21,000 but Is It Any Good?
  3. Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70 Price and India Launch Date Revealed
  4. This Is How You Can Get the Windows 10 May 2019 Update Right Now
  5. Mortal Kombat 11 Release Date Broken Internationally
  6. Google Releases New App to Help Improve Indoor Positioning
  7. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  8. You Can Now Mirror Your Android Phone Screen on Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
  9. Realme 3 Pro May Come With Snapdragon 710 SoC, 6GB of RAM
  10. Redmi Y3 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera to Launch in India on April 24
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.