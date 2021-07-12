Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy F22 First Impressions: Budget-Conscious With a Big Battery

Samsung’s Galaxy F22 has a big display and a high-capacity battery, but is that enough?

By Sheldon Pinto | Updated: 12 July 2021 12:01 IST
Samsung Galaxy F22 First Impressions: Budget-Conscious With a Big Battery

Samsung Galaxy F22 price in India starts at Rs. 12,499

Highlights
  • The Samsung Galaxy F22 sports a MediaTek Helio G80 processor
  • It has a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging
  • It comes with a 15W charger in the box

It is surprising how much manufacturers have managed to squeeze into budget smartphones priced below Rs. 15,000. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 offers a full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, dual speakers, four rear cameras, and a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging (including the 33W charger). Realme's Narzo 30 gets you a 90Hz refresh rate display, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, a snazzy design, and 30W charging.

Samsung with its Galaxy F22 seems to have found some interesting ways to stand out. At a starting price of Rs. 12,499, the Galaxy F22 offers a 90Hz refresh rate Super AMOLED display and a 6000mAh battery with support for 25W charging, which seems like a lot. Will this be enough when compared to what the competition offers in this price segment? I got to spend some time with the Samsung Galaxy F22, and here are my first impressions.

The Samsung Galaxy F22 is available in two variants. There's a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage base variant, which is the one we have received for review. It's priced at Rs. 12,499 in India. Then there's the more ambitious 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, which is also priced competitively at Rs. 14,499. Both will be available in two finishes – Denim Black and Denim Blue.

We received a Samsung Galaxy F22 in the Denim Black finish for review. It features a plastic body with Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the display. The plastic rear panel has a fine ridge-like pattern, which offers good grip and is also good at rejecting fingerprints and smudges. The Samsung Galaxy F22 isn't exactly slim, with a thickness that measures 9.3mm. Weighing in at 203g, it also does feel a bit chunky. For me, it seems to have a nice hand-feel, and limited one-handed use is manageable.

Samsung Galaxy F22 back ndtv SamsungGalaxyF22 Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy F22 has a grippy plastic back panel

 

The fingerprint reader is integrated into the power button on the right side, with the volume rocker placed above it. The card tray is on the left, while the 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, and speaker are at the bottom.

The Samsung Galaxy F22 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, which features a 90Hz refresh rate. It is an HD+ resolution display and showcases punchy colours. The Gorilla Glass 5 screen does not pick up fingerprints easily. It did feel a bit odd to see a waterdrop-style notch at the top of the display, as most smartphones in this price range now have hole-punch screens, which look cleaner. Also taking up space on the front is a thick bezel at the bottom of the display.

The Galaxy F22 has a triple-slot tray, which accepts two Nano-SIMs and has a dedicated slot for a microSD card. The smartphone supports storage expansion of up to 1TB.

Samsung Galaxy F22 back camera ndtv SamsungGalaxyF22 Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy F22's square-shaped camera module sits flush on the back

 

There is a square-shaped camera module at the back. This phone packs a quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. Selfie duties are taken care of by a 13-megapixel front camera.

The Samsung Galaxy F22 has a 6,000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging, but comes with a 15W charger in the box. This is a bit disappointing compared to what the competition offers in this price range, but I expect the larger than usual 6,000mAh battery to last longer.

Samsung Galaxy F22 back ports ndtv SamsungGalaxyF22 Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy F22 has a single speaker located at the bottom

 

Samsung's One UI 3.1 (based on Android 11) runs the show, and during my initial usage, it appeared to perform smoothly. The 90Hz refresh rate display also makes the software experience appear quite fluid, and I had to keep reminding myself that this is a smartphone with just 4GB of RAM. Several apps and games come preinstalled, including plenty of Samsung-branded ones. There are also some third-party ones such as Moj and MX TakaTak, along with Samsung's usual serving of Microsoft apps including Office, OneDrive, LinkedIn, and Outlook.

The MediaTek Helio G80 SoC isn't a bad choice for a budget smartphone by any means, but Realme's Narzo 30 (Review) offers the higher-end Helio G95 processor for an additional Rs. 500. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 (Review) has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC, and offers a full HD+ Super AMOLED display, dual stereo speakers and 33W fast charging at Rs. 12,999. Poco's M3 (Review) uses the toned-down Snapdragon 662 SoC but with 6GB of RAM in its base variant which is priced at Rs. 10,999.

Going by hardware specifications, it's easy to conclude that apart from the big battery, there's not much going for Samsung's latest F-series smartphone. However, it isn't just about the hardware. We'll be considering the overall usage experience, battery life, software, construction quality, and camera performance, which all matter, so stay tuned for our full review, which should be out soon.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy F22 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy F22 Camera, Samsung Galaxy F22 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy F22 Battery, Samsung Galaxy F22 Design
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Took Digs at Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Ahead of Sunday Launch
OnePlus Buds Pro, OnePlus Nord 2 5G Head to The Lab Giving 10 People Chance to Review Them: How to Participate

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy F22 First Impressions: Budget-Conscious With a Big Battery
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Entire Lineup Due at August's Galaxy Unpacked Launch Event Leaked
  2. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Restocks in India
  3. OnePlus Buds Pro to Launch in India on July 22 Alongside OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Set to Launch in India on July 22, Amazon Reveals
  5. Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Takes Digs at Virgin Galactic on Twitter
  6. Watch: The Witcher Season 2 Teaser Trailer Out Now
  7. Redmi Note 10T 5G India Launch Confirmed
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Nokia C30 Renders and Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  10. Oppo Reno 6Z Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing
#Latest Stories
  1. FIFA 22 to Bring HyperMotion Technology for Next-Gen Consoles, Stadia; Releases on October 1
  2. Elon Musk Plans Space Travel With Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, Not Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin
  3. Nokia C30 Specifications and Renders Leaked, Tipped to Come With a 6.8-Inch Full HD+ Display
  4. Samsung Entire Mobile, Wearable Lineup Due at August’s Galaxy Unpacked Launch Event Gets Leaked
  5. Zomato to Raise Rs. 9,375 Crore Through IPO. Here’s All You Need to Know About the Food Delivery Company
  6. OnePlus Buds Pro, OnePlus Nord 2 5G Head to The Lab Giving 10 People Chance to Review Them: How to Participate
  7. Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Took Digs at Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Ahead of Sunday Launch
  8. 'Super Mario' Nintendo Video Game Cartridge Sold for Record $1.5 Million
  9. Amazon Services Went Down for Multiple Users
  10. Twitter India Appoints New Grievance Officer Vinay Prakash to Comply With New IT Rules
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com