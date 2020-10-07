Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE First Impressions

Does this more affordable Galaxy S20 cut too many corners?

By Jamshed Avari | Updated: 7 October 2020 14:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE First Impressions

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen

Highlights
  • The S20 FE is available only with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage
  • You get three rear cameras including a 3X telephoto camera
  • Wireless charging and reverse charging are supported

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, or Fan Edition, is a more affordable version of the current flagship Galaxy S20 series, but promises all the features and power that fans care about. With prices rising and flagship phones becoming more and more expensive with each generation, there's an underserved mid-segment that's typically left to be filled by previous-generation flagship models. However, buyers do like having all the latest features and design touches, so the Galaxy S20 FE, launched in India at Rs. 49,999, certainly could find its own niche.

Samsung didn't launch a successor to the popular Galaxy S10e (Review) when this year's Galaxy S20 lineup was first unveiled, but the new Galaxy S20 FE might rectify that situation. It will also be targeted more at younger buyers and will take on popular “flagship killers” such as the upcoming OnePlus 8T and Xiaomi Mi 10T. I've managed to get my hands on this device, and here are my first impressions.

In terms of look and feel, there are definite similarities with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 series, particularly the shape of the rear camera module and the way each camera lens is highlighted. The display doesn't have curved edges, which a lot of people will like, but the sides and rear are rounded comfortably.

The rear panel is polycarbonate, which shouldn't be surprising. It doesn't feel plasticky at all – the matte texture is thankfully non-slippery and seems quite resistant to smudges and fingerprints. Competitors might manage to ship metal and glass phones at this price though, and buyers might find that more appealing. However, Samsung does offer an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

Samsung has chosen vibrant, saturated, non-metallic colours called Cloud Navy, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Red and Cloud White – plus an orange version in some countries. This seems similar to Apple's strategy with the lower-cost iPhone 11. My unit is the mint colour, and it's actually quite an appealing frosty pastel tone. There are no patterns or reflective coatings here. The frame of the phone is tinted to match, and so is the camera module.

The 6.5-inch screen is actually larger than that of the Galaxy S20 but it has a lower full-HD+ resolution like most mainstream phones. The borders are relatively narrow all around. The Infinity-O camera hole at the top is quite small but appears to have a shiny ring around it which is rather distracting. This is a Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate which is quickly becoming a must-have feature.

You get a 4,500mAh battery which again, is larger than the one in the Galaxy S20. Wireless charging and reverse charging are supported. Oddly, Samsung only includes a 15W charger in the box, but this phone is said to support 25W fast charging. This seems like an odd way for Samsung to cut corners.

samsung galaxy s20 fe rear ndtv s20

The Galaxy S20 FE has a 4500mAh battery and Samsung Exynos 990 SoC

 

With the same Exynos 990 processor as the Galaxy S20 family, power shouldn't be any problem and games should also run very well. However, most of the competition will be using Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 or 865+ which are superior. Samsung has also decided sell only a 4G version of the Galaxy S20 FE in India, and while 5G networks are still far in the future, it's a bit of a letdown. You get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for Rs. 49,999, with no options. There's a hybrid dual-SIM slot so you can expand storage, but at the cost of one Nano-SIM.

Camera quality is one of the biggest selling points of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 families, and of course also one of the biggest reasons for their high prices. With the Galaxy S20 FE, you get a 12-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and 8-megapixel 3X telephoto camera. This phone can deliver up to 30X hybrid zoom, for which Samsung uses its “Space Zoom” name.

The front camera has a 32-megapixel resolution which also sets this phone apart from the Galaxy S20, with its 10-megapixel front camera. Samsung is also touting this phone's low-light photo quality as well as software features such as the creative Single Take mode, which we've seen in several models now.

If you want a premium phone with a bit of personality and a lot of current-day features, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE could fit the bill. I'll get into the full details of Galaxy S20 FE's camera quality along with general performance, battery life, software, ease of use, and much more in the full review of this phone, which is coming up soon.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung mobiles, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launch, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in India, Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition
Jamshed Avari

Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over 13 years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to PC components and accessories, and has also written guides, feature articles, news and analyses. Going beyond simple ratings and specifications, he digs deep into how emerging products and services affect actual users, and what marks they leave on our cultural landscape. He's happiest when something new comes ...More

Realme Smart Cam 360, Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Realme 20,000mAh Power Bank 2 Launched in India
Amazon India Launches Train Ticket Booking Service in Partnership With IRCTC

Related Stories

product The Galaxy S20 FE, or Fan Edition, claims to offer all the flagship features that people value most, at an attractive price. Has Samsung found the right balance?
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE First Impressions
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  2. Jio Postpaid Plus Plan Buyers to Pay Security Deposit Starting at Rs. 500: All Details
  3. iPhone 12 Models' Launch Soon As Apple Sends Invites for October 13 Event
  4. Airtel Offering Amazon Prime Benefit on Base-Level Broadband Plans: Report
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin October 17
  6. Amazfit Bip U Gets Listed on Amazon With Full Specifications
  7. Flipkart Teases Discounted Price of Xbox Series S Ahead of Launch
  8. Oppo A15 to Launch Soon in India, Amazon Teaser Reveals
  9. Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India
  10. Realme Buds Air Pro, Buds Wireless Pro Earphones Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Smart SLED TV 55-Inch With ‘Bezel-Less’ Design Launched, Realme 100W Soundbar Debuts as Well
  2. Realme Buds Air Pro, Buds Wireless Pro Earphones with Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India
  3. Amazon India Launches Train Ticket Booking Service in Partnership With IRCTC
  4. Realme Smart Cam 360, Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Realme 20,000mAh Power Bank 2 Launched in India
  5. Redmi Earbuds 2c, Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC Expected to Launch on December 1
  7. Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. TikTok Ban: US Judge to Hold November 4 Hearing on Government Action
  9. Facebook, Instagram Ban QAnon Conspiracy-Linked Accounts
  10. Google Pixel 4a Gets October 2020 Android Security Update With Fixes for Auto-Brightness, Touch Sensitivity
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com