Technology News
loading

Redmi 9 Prime First Impressions

The Redmi 9 Prime starts at Rs. 9,999 in India

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 13 August 2020 10:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 9 Prime First Impressions

The Redmi 9 Prime has a 5,020mAh battery

Highlights
  • The Redmi 9 Prime runs MIUI 11 on top of Android 10
  • It sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display
  • The Redmi 9 Prime goes on sale in India on August 17

The recent hike in GST and weaker Rupee value (against the dollar) has caused smartphone prices in India to rise. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9, which ideally should have started at Rs. 9,999 if we were to go by the pricing of its predecessor, was recently launched at Rs. 11,999. As a result, consumers on a tight budget had no option but to pay the premium or look at other brands. To address this, Xiaomi has now launched the Redmi 9 Prime, which starts at Rs. 9,999 and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. Can the Redmi 9 Prime deliver good value on a budget? I got to spend some time with the Redmi 9 Prime, and here are my first impressions.

 

The Redmi 9 Prime sits below the Redmi Note 9 (Review) in Xiaomi's portfolio, and from what I can tell, it appears to be the global model of the Redmi 9, with a different name. The Redmi 9 Prime sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with a dewdrop notch at the top, in which we have the selfie camera. The full-HD+ resolution display is a big advantage for the Redmi 9 Prime, as most of the competition at this price sports HD+ displays. The bezels around the panel are thick but this can be excused, given the price. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection, which should help prevent scratches in day-to-day use.

Xiaomi has positioned all the buttons on the right side of the device and these are easy to reach. The SIM tray is on the left, and has two Nano-SIM slots and a dedicated microSD card slot. You also get a secondary microphone and an IR emitter on the top. The Redmi 9 Prime has a USB Type-C port, primary microphone, speaker and 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom.

Xiaomi has managed to pack a 5,020mAh battery into the Redmi 9 Prime. This is the same capacity as the Redmi Note 9 and the Redmi Note 9 Pro's (Review) batteries. This should allow for decent battery life, but, the downside is that the Redmi 9 Prime weighs a hefty 198g. You tend to notice the bulk of the phone after using it for a while. Xiaomi says that the Redmi 9 Prime is capable of 18W fast charging but you get a 10W charger in the box. Looking at the bundled charger and the battery capacity, I suspect the Redmi 9 Prime will take a long time to charge.

redmi 9 back prime gadgets360 Redmi 9 Prime First Impressions

The Redmi 9 Prime has a textured finish on the back

 

The back panel has a textured finish, just like the Redmi 8 (Review). There is a circular patch around the camera module on the upper rear, which has a smooth finish. This design element is quite similar to the one on the Poco X2 (Review), which has a glossy finish around the camera module. The Redmi 9 Prime is available in four colours --Matte Black, Mint Green, Space Blue, and Sunrise Flare. I have the Matte Black variant with me, and it looks more grey than black to me.

The Redmi 9 Prime has a quad-camera setup at the back. Three camera sensors are placed in a vertical pill-shaped enclosure. Below them is the capacitive fingerprint scanner. This setup reminded me of the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The fourth camera is placed to the right of the main camera enclosure, along with the LED flash. Xiaomi has gone with a 13-megapixel primary camera coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, 5-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth cameras.

To power the Redmi 9 Prime, Xiaomi has picked the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. This is an octa-core SoC with two Cortex-A75 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores. The smartphone is available in two variants: 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage, and 4GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. These are priced at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999 respectively. I have the higher priced variant with me.

redmi 9 camera prime gadgets360 Redmi 9 Prime

The Redmi 9 Prime has a quad-camera setup

 

Xiaomi ships the Redmi 9 Prime with MIUI 11 out of the box. This custom skin is based on Android 10 and my unit was running the July 2020 Android security patch. There's a lot of bloatware pre-installed, such as GetApps,which suggests various apps that can be installed during the initial setup process.. However, even after rejecting the suggestions, I found a fair amount of bloatware preinstalled on the device including Rummy King, Zili, Mi Pay, Mi Credit, Amazon Shopping, Facebook, WPS Office, and a few games. Having said that, none of the apps on the device are on the list of apps banned by the Government of India

The interface feels very similar to what I've used on other Xiaomi smartphones, and if you are upgrading from one you shouldn't have any issues getting used to this. I will reserve my comments on the cameras and the performance of the Helio G80 till I put the Redmi 9 Prime through our benchmarks and in-depth testing. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for the full review of the Redmi 9 Prime.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 Prime First Impressions
Aditya Shenoy Aditya Shenoy writes reviews smartphones, wearables, headphones and speakers for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. Aditya is a reviewer for Gadgets 360 and has written extensively about smartphones, software updates, and upcoming devices. Aditya is available on Twitter at @adishenoy, and you can mail him at adityashenoy@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Carries Company’s Variable Refresh Rate Display Technology
TikTok Parent ByteDance in Early Talks With Reliance Industries to Invest in Video App: Report

Related Stories

product Redmi 9 Prime is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and slots below the Redmi Note 9 in India.
Redmi 9 Prime First Impressions
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Launches Rs. 399 Recharge Plan With 80 Days Validity, 1GB Daily Data
  2. Nokia 2.4 Will Have Up to 3GB of RAM, 4,500mAh Battery: Report
  3. Redmi 9 Prime First Impressions
  4. Realme C12, Realme C15 Set to Launch in India on August 18
  5. MIUI 12 for Mi 10, Select Redmi Note Phones to Roll Out Starting August
  6. Vivo S1 Prime With Quad Rear Cameras, 4500mAh Battery Launched
  7. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 27,990
  8. Xiaomi Says It's Not Rolling Out Android 10 for Redmi Note 7 Series in India
  9. Infinix Zero 8, Infinix Zero 8i May Be Powered by Octa-Core MediaTek SoCs
  10. Unannounced Realme RMX2176, RMX2200 Detailed in TENAA Listings
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Smart 5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. iOS 14 to Let Users Grant Apps Approximate Location Access Instead of Exact GPS Coordinates: Report
  3. Telegram Gets Video Calling Feature in Beta Version: Report
  4. Paytm Money Launches Stock Trading, Allowing Cash Delivery Trades for Free, Intraday Trades at Rs. 10
  5. Vivo S1 Prime With Quad Rear Cameras, 4500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Nokia 2.4 Will Have 2GB + 32GB, 3GB + 64GB Models, 4,500mAh Battery, Three Colour Options: Report
  7. Dropbox Plus Subscribers Get New Password Manager, Vault, and Computer Backup Features
  8. Facebook Starts Warning Users Before Sharing COVID-19 Links to Combat Misinformation
  9. iOS 13.6.1 Released With a Fix for ‘Green Tint’ Issue, iPadOS 13.6.1 Debuts Alongside
  10. Moto E7 With 5,000 mAh Battery, 10W Charger Gets US FCC and TUV Rheinland Certification, Spotted on Online Retailer: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com