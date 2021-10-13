Technology News
loading

Realme GT Neo 2 First Impressions: This One’s for the Gamer

The Realme GT Neo 2 offers gaming-grade hardware minus the RGB thrills

By Sheldon Pinto | Updated: 13 October 2021 14:07 IST
Realme GT Neo 2 First Impressions: This One’s for the Gamer

Realme GT Neo 2 price in India starts at Rs. 31,999

Highlights
  • The Realme GT Neo 2 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC
  • It features a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display
  • It has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 65W charging

The Realme GT Neo 2 is the third smartphone in Realme's new GT series of devices to be launched in India. Despite its premium looks, it sits comfortably between the mid-range Realme GT Master Edition (Review) and the premium Realme GT (Review).

Considering its more approachable price, the Realme GT Neo 2 is missing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 from the GT, as Realme decided on the Snapdragon 870 instead. There are no fancy Maglev Triggers, dedicated gaming button, or RGB lighting like on the Poco F3 GT (Review), but this new phone's AMOLED display is equipped with a high touch sampling rate that gamers will like. With a more subtle design, can the Realme GT Neo 2 attract gamers as well as the non-gaming crowd? After using it for a short while, here are my first impressions.

The Realme GT Neo is officially priced starting at Rs. 31,999 in India and is available in three finishes: Neo Green, Neo Blue, and Neo Black. I have received the signature Neo Green unit for review. The phone is available in two variants, one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage priced at Rs. 31,999, and the second with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which is priced at Rs. 35,999. With offers that Realme has announced at launch time, these prices could go down by up to Rs. 7,000 each. However, these offers are only for a limited time.

Realme GT Neo2 front display ndtv RealmeGTNeo2 Realme

The Realme GT Neo 2's display has a 120Hz maximum refresh rate and 600Hz peak touch sampling rate

 

While the overall design remains the same regardless of which colour option you choose, the Neo Green variant I received has a slightly different finish. It features a dual-tone glass back panel – the green parts have a soft matte finish, while the black stripe is glossy. The frame of this phone is made of polycarbonate and has a matte finish, but looks quite premium. The GT Neo 2 does not have an IP rating like the rest of the GT lineup.

There's a 6.62-inch full-HD E4 AMOLED display, which Realme claims consumes less power than Super AMOLED panels. The hole-punch display has a 120Hz refresh rate and 600Hz peak touch sampling rate, which gamers will find useful. The refresh rate is adaptive, meaning it can switch between 30Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz and 120Hz depending on the application in use. HDR10+ is also supported, and the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Realme GT Neo2 back cameras ndtv RealmeGTNeo2 Realme

The Realme GT Neo 2 has three rear cameras

 

The Realme GT Neo 2 has three rear cameras, including a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Selfies are handled by a 16-megapixel front-facing selfie camera.

The phone features a 5,000mAh battery, which is a first for the GT series. The GT Neo 2 charges up using the 65W charger found in the box. The phone runs Realme UI 2.0 which is based on Android 11.

The Realme GT Neo 2, just like its siblings, seems to offer good hardware given its price. This phone could turn out to be an all-rounder in its segment if it can shoot good photos and video as well as deliver solid battery life and performance for gaming. This is what will determine its appeal not just to the gaming crowd, but also to those looking for a good all-rounder with a budget that can stretch to slightly over Rs. 30,000. I will test all these aspects of the Realme GT Neo 2 in detail in my full review, which will be out soon.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme GT, Realme GT Neo 2, Realme GT Neo 2 India Launch, Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications, Realme GT Neo 2 Battery, Realme GT Neo 2 Camera
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Amazfit Powerbuds Pro With Adaptive ANC, Exercise Heart Rate Monitoring Launched in China
Realme GT Neo 2 With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Realme GT Neo 2 First Impressions: This One’s for the Gamer
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 2 With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
  2. Apple 'Unleashed' October Event Announced: MacBook Pros, AirPods Expected
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Continues: Best Tech Deals Today
  4. Realme GT Neo 2 Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  5. Amazon to Allow Employees to Work Remotely Indefinitely
  6. Amazfit Launches Three New Smartwatches: All the Details
  7. Shiba Inu Isn't the Only Dogecoin Competitor: Check Out More Wothy Ones
  8. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review: Should OnePlus be Worried?
  9. Squid Game Brings in 111 Million Viewers, Becomes Netflix’s Biggest Series
  10. Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick to Debut in India on October 13
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Leads as Global PC Shipments Grew 5 Percent in Q3 2021 Amid Deteriorating Supply, Logistics: Canalys
  2. Realme GT Neo 2 With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Amazfit Powerbuds Pro With Adaptive ANC, Exercise Heart Rate Monitoring Launched in China
  4. Bitcoin Rally Stops as Value Falls Below $57,000, Ether Leads Altcoin Struggle
  5. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 Confirmed for October 20, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Expected
  6. Squid Game Is Netflix’s Biggest Series Ever, as 111 Million Viewers Tune In
  7. Realme GT Neo 2 India Launch Today: Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications
  8. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Asked by US Senator to Retain Documents Linked to Whistleblower Testimony
  9. Nokia G300 With 5G Connectivity, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Coinbase Announces Entry Into NFT Marketplace, Waiting List Opened
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com