Technology News
loading

Realme GT First Impressions: The Makings of a ‘Flagship Killer’

The new Realme GT seems to have all the bells and whistles of a flagship killer, including a competitive price.

By Sheldon Pinto | Updated: 18 August 2021 14:03 IST
Realme GT First Impressions: The Makings of a ‘Flagship Killer’

The Realme GT's price in India starts at Rs. 37,999

Highlights
  • The Realme GT packs in a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC
  • It offers a 4,500mAh battery with 65W charging
  • It features three rear cameras including a 2-megapixel macro camera

OnePlus created it, Xiaomi ran with it, and Poco took it over – but it has been a while since a smartphone manufacturer has actually used it. I'm referring to the “flagship killer” tag, used for a smartphone that offers premium hardware but is sold at a cutthroat price. Just launched at Rs. 37,999, the Realme GT has a top-notch processor and lots of other impressive specifications. It isn't super affordable, but it undercuts today's top-end models from the likes of Samsung, Apple, and even OnePlus. It will certainly grab the attention of those interested in an expensive mid-range smartphone.

The frame of the Realme GT has been flattened at the top and bottom. The Racing Yellow finish I received for review has a racing-inspired theme, using a mix of vegan leather and plastic. The phone is also available in Dashing Silver and Dashing Blue, both of which have glass backs.

The back panel of the Racing Yellow model is made of polycarbonate and has a layer of vegan leather, which makes it easy to grip. The GT's camera module seems designed to blend in with the polished black stripe running through the back. The frame of the Realme GT is made of plastic, with the power button on the right side and the volume buttons and SIM tray on the left. The Realme GT has stereo speakers with the earpiece doubling up as the second speaker.

There is a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum 360Hz touch sampling rate, which should be useful while playing games. The display is protected by Asahi's Dragontrail glass and features a hole-punch cutout for the camera. While it appears to be a bright display (Realme claims 1,000 nits peak brightness), there was no sign of HDR10 support when I opened Netflix.

Realme GT back stripe ndtv RealmeGT Realme

The back panel of the Realme GT is a mix of vegan leather and plastic

 

The Realme GT runs Realme UI 2.0, which is based on Android 11. The UI is focussed on personalisation, and I noticed several third-party apps preinstalled. Regardless, the OS did feel snappy during my initial usage.

For a smartphone that's focussed on performance and gaming, I was a bit surprised to find a 4,500mAh battery listed on the spec sheet. The phone charges using a 65W Super Dart charger that comes in the box.

The camera setup on the Realme GT includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Selfie duties are handled by a 16-megapixel front camera.

The phone is available in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants with 128GB and 256GB of storage, respectively. Pricing starts from Rs 37,999. We received the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant for review. Both configurations have a dual-Nano SIM tray and offer no storage expansion.

The Realme GT has the makings of a flagship killer, but it's missing features like an IP rating and wireless charging. It's also 2021, and with expensive 5G processors, brands cannot get too aggressive with pricing. While the Realme GT's price is not exactly “flagship killer”, it will attract buyers who aspire to have a premium smartphone, and will compete with devices like Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Review) and iQoo 7 Legend (Review). I cannot wait to put it through its paces and test its gaming capabilities, so stay tuned for the full review.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme GT, Realme GT 5G, Realme GT 5G Price in India, Realme GT design, Realme GT specifications, Realme GT cameras, Realme GT battery
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Cryptocurrency Volatility Doesn’t Scare Big Investors, but Compliance Is Needed: Shark Tank Star Kevin O'Leary
Google Pixel 5a 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 4,680mAh Battery, IP67 Build Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Realme GT First Impressions: The Makings of a ‘Flagship Killer’
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next Price in India, Specifications Surface Online
  2. FAU-G Independence Day Update Adds Free-for-All Team Deathmatch
  3. Battlegrounds Mobile India Kicks Off Lobby Screenshot Contest
  4. Google, Facebook Unveil Asia Undersea Data Cable Plan
  5. Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition With 120Hz Displays Now in India
  6. Battlegrounds Mobile India Arrives on iPhone, iPad After Months of Wait
  7. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion First Impressions: Mid-Range Master?
  8. Realme Book Slim With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  10. iPhone 13 — Alongside Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3 — May Launch Next Month
#Latest Stories
  1. T-Mobile Says Hackers Stole Personal Data of About 7.8 Million Customers
  2. Realme Book Slim With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors, 2K Display, 11 Hours Battery Life Launched in India
  3. What Is the Difference Between Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, for Beginners
  4. Samsung Galaxy A03s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Twitter Testing Feature That Can Allow Users to Flag 'Misleading' Content
  6. Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Cryptocurrency Volatility Doesn’t Scare Big Investors, but Compliance Is Needed: Shark Tank Star Kevin O'Leary
  8. Google Pixel Buds A-Series TWS Earphones With Hands-Free Google Assistant, Adaptive Sound Launched in India
  9. Japan Sees Peril in US Chip Hub to Counter China
  10. Robinhood's Shareholders: Are Cryptocurrency Wallets Coming and Do We Get Hoodies?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com