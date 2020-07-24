Technology News
loading

Realme 6i First Impressions

The Realme 6i starts at Rs. 12,999 in India

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 24 July 2020 14:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme 6i First Impressions

Realme 6i sports a 48-megapixel primary rear camera

Highlights
  • Realme 6i sports a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate
  • It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC
  • The Realme 6i has a 4300mAh battery and you get a 20W charger in the box

Realme has been the most aggressive smartphone company in recent times, launching multiple models at different price points in rapid succession. The result is that the market is flooded with Realme smartphones at every important price level. The Narzo 10 series and Realme C series cater to the sub-Rs. 12,000 market whereas the Realme 6 series phones are priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000. This leaves just enough space for the Realme 6i to fit in between. Will it help buyers or just confuse them? I got to spend some time with the Realme 6i, and here are my first impressions of the device.

 

The Realme 6, which was launched earlier this year, managed to impress me with its performance and pricing. Sadly, the value-for-money balance was short-lived, as a GST hike bumped the price of the smartphone up. Now, the Realme 6i seems to be a way for the company to offer something new at or close to the Realme 6's original price. The Realme 6i can be called a slightly toned-down version of the Realme 6 (Review), and there are a lot of similarities between the two.

The design of the Realme 6i is very similar to that of the Realme 6. The physical dimensions of the two products are identical but you wouldn't mistake one for the other. The Realme 6i is only offered in single-tone finishes called Lunar White and Eclipse Black. There are multiple streaks running down the back, but these are only visible when light bounces off it at the right angle. I have an Eclipse Black unit which is a fingerprint magnet. Realme has gone with a matte finish on the frame, which gives it a good feel in the hand.

realme 6i back cameras gadgets 360 Realme 6i First Impressions

The Eclipse Black colour variant is a fingerprint magnet

 

What is also identical is the 6.5-inch display, and surprisingly this more affordable model retains its 90Hz refresh rate. This alone helps the Realme 6i stand out, as very few phones offer it at this price point. The selfie camera positioned in the top left corner of the screen, and Realme has used Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection.

The Realme 6i also sports the same side-mounted fingerprint scanner that sits on the right, while the volume buttons are on the left. This placement is convenient, and reaching for these buttons even with single-handed use isn't difficult. The fingerprint scanner is well positioned and is quick to unlock the device. I found the size of the display to be good for single-handed use, and I could reach the top without stretching too much.

The SIM tray is on the left, just above the volume buttons. It has three slots, two for Nano-SIMs and one for a microSD card. At the bottom, it has a 3.5mm headphone jack, primary microphone, speaker, and USB Type-C port. The Realme 6i is 8.9mm thick and packs in a 4,300mAh battery just like the Realme 6. However, it does not come with the same 30W charger that is bundled with the Realme 6. Instead, you get a 20W charger.

realme 6i side gadgets 360 Realme 6i First Impressions

The buttons are well positioned and offer good feedback

 

At the back, there's a pill-shaped camera module which is a common sight on Realme smartphones. This protrudes slightly but has a metal trim around it which should keep the camera lenses safe. The Realme 6i has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel portrait camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Another piece of hardware carried over from the Realme 6 is the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. This is a powerful processor and I was impressed by its performance when we tested the Realme 6. In the Realme 6i, the Helio G90T is paired with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM while storage remains the same across variants at 64GB. Storage is expandable by up to 256GB using the dedicated microSD card slot. Realme has priced the base variant at Rs. 12,999 while the top variant is priced at Rs. 14,999 in India at the time of launch.

The Realme 6i ships with Realme UI 1.0 running on top of Android 10 and my unit had the June security patch. I did find a fair amount of bloatware preinstalled on the device. During my short time using it, I found performance to be snappy without any hint of lag. I will reserve further comments till I run all the necessary tests for a full review.

I think this is a good time for Realme to bring the Realme 6i to the market. It is built much like the Realme 6, which is a good point to start from. Yes, the specifications are toned down, but so is the starting price. It looks as though the Realme 6i will appeal to those looking for performance on a budget, but should it be your first choice? Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for the full review of the Realme 6i coming soon.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 6i, Realme 6i First Impressions, Realme 6i Price India
Aditya Shenoy Aditya Shenoy writes reviews smartphones, wearables, headphones and speakers for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. Aditya is a reviewer for Gadgets 360 and has written extensively about smartphones, software updates, and upcoming devices. Aditya is available on Twitter at @adishenoy, and you can mail him at adityashenoy@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
iPhone 12 5.4-Inch Model Suggested by iOS 14 Developer Beta 3 Display Zoom Feature
20 Years On, Japan Government's Digital Ambitions Still Stuck in Piles of Paper

Related Stories

product Realme 6i is the latest smartphone to sport a MediaTek Helio G90T and a 90Hz display. We got to spend some time with this new smartphone and here are our first impressions of this device.
Realme 6i First Impressions
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Begins Making ‘Top-of-the-Line’ iPhone 11 in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Price Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy M31s Display, Colour Options, and More Tipped
  4. Realme 6i With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC Launched in India
  5. Redmi Note 9 Review
  6. Asus ROG Phone 3 With Snapdragon 865+ SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  7. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Go on Sale in India via Online, Offline Retailers
  8. Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale Offers on Mobile Phones Teased
  9. Sony WF-1000XM3 Earphones to Launch in India in August: Sources
  10. PUBG Mobile Lite Gets Long Awaited Update on 1-Year Anniversary
#Latest Stories
  1. Snokor iRocker TWS Earbuds by Infinix With Up to 4 Hours Playtime, Bluetooth v5.0 Launched in India
  2. Contra Returns Mobile Game May Be Getting a Worldwide Release
  3. Railways to Get Contactless Ticketing With QR Code-Enabled Tickets
  4. Intel 7nm Chip Delay Forces Shift to Using More Outside Factories
  5. Vivo Y51s With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Realme 6i With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. iPhone 12 5.4-Inch Model Suggested by iOS 14 Developer Beta 3 Display Zoom Feature
  8. Realme V5 Set to Launch on July 27, TENAA Leak Tips Key Specifications
  9. iPhone 11 Now Being Made Locally in India: Piyush Goyal
  10. Facebook Messenger Rooms Large Video Calls Can Now Be Broadcast on Any Profile, Page, Group
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com