Technology News
loading

Poco X3 Pro First Impressions: The F1 Successor Everyone Wants?

It's all about processor power with this new premium mid-range smartphone

By Robin John | Updated: 6 April 2021 18:56 IST
Poco X3 Pro First Impressions: The F1 Successor Everyone Wants?

The Poco X3 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 18,999

Highlights
  • The Poco X3 Pro looks very similar to the Poco X3
  • It has stereo speakers and a large, bright screen
  • It supports 33W fast charging and comes with a 33W charger

Poco launched the Poco X3 Pro last week in India, and the company claims that this is the true successor to the very popular Poco F1 (Review) which was launched back in August 2018. The Poco X3 Pro resembles last year's Poco X3 (Review) in terms of looks, but its insides are more powerful. Some of the key highlights of the Poco X3 Pro are its Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, 48-megapixel primary rear camera, and massive 5,160mAh battery. I got the chance to unbox the device, and here are my first impressions.

The Poco X3 Pro comes in two variants – one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is priced at Rs.18,999, and the other with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which is priced at Rs. 20,999. Poco offers three colours for the X3 Pro: Golden Bronze, Graphite Black, and Steel Blue. I have a Steel Blue unit with me. The device is very eye-catching and the back is visually divided into three panels. The middle one has a glossy finish with a large POCO logo, while both sides have a matte finish.

The Poco X3 Pro sports a 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) full-HD+ LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display is similar to that of the Poco X3, but this time around, the bigger sibling gets Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for protection.

A 20-megapixel front camera is tucked inside a punch-hole right in the upper middle of the screen. We can also see an earpiece that houses a notification LED and also acts as a second speaker. Stereo sound is always a nice touch, especially on phones that cost under Rs.20,000.

The volume and power buttons are on the right side. The power button also acts as a fingerprint sensor. We have a USB-Type C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a speaker at the bottom of the device. On the left, we have the hybrid dual-SIM tray. On the top, there's an IR emitter and a secondary microphone.

poco x3 pro camera ndtv poco

The Poco X3 Pro has a 48-megapixel primary rear camera

 

Under the hood, the Poco X3 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC which has an integrated Adreno 640 GPU.

Coming to the back, the Poco X3 Pro sports a quad-camera module that looks just like the one on the Poco X3. It has a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 119° field of view, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The X3 Pro has EIS and can record videos at up to 4K at 30fps or 960fps for slow-motion video recording.

The Poco X3 Pro weighs 213g, however, I did not feel that the device was unbalanced. It was easily manageable for me, and one-handed usage is also possible. The Poco X3 Pro supports 33W fast charging, and you get a 33W charger in the box, along with a Type-A TO Type-C cable and a protective case.

The Poco X3 Pro runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box. I noticed a few preloaded apps which can be uninstalled if you do not use them. In the Settings, you can choose whether you want to press the power button to unlock the phone with your fingerprint, or whether just a feather touch should do it. There's also face recognition.

The Poco X3 Pro goes on sale starting from April 6, 2021, on Flipkart.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco, Poco X3 Pro, Poco X3 Pro price, Poco X3 Pro price in India, Poco X3 Pro camera, Poco X3 Pro specifications, Poco X3 Pro battery, Poco mobiles, Xiaomi
Robin John
Robin John is a video editor at Gadgets 360, who also loves to write about tech and to express his opinion on various aspects of technology. At work Robin is trying his best not to crash Premiere Pro, and once he is done with work, you can find him playing video games, or sports such as football and cricket. He's a geek who still sometimes misses the headphone jack. According to him, physical fingerprint sensor > in-display sensor. Got any feedback/tips? Write to robinj@ndtv.com ...More
Vivo X70 Pro+ Key Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Launch in June
Jio Acquires Airtel’s 800MHz Spectrum in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Mumbai Circles to Bolster Its 4G LTE Network

Related Stories

product The Poco X3 Pro offers a powerful Snapdragon 860 SoC and several other features that will appeal to gamers.
Poco X3 Pro First Impressions: The F1 Successor Everyone Wants?
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Zomato, Swiggy Stop Deliveries After 8pm in Mumbai
  2. LG Mobile Phone Business Closed Down Worldwide Due to Losses
  3. OnePlus Pay May Launch in India Soon, Trademark Filing Suggests
  4. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  5. Redmi 20X Could Launch in China as a Rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G
  6. Mi Fan Festival 2021: Xiaomi Brings Flash Sales on Mobiles, Laptops, More
  7. Realme 8 5G Alleged Image on Peruvian Site Shows Holographic Branding
  8. YuppTV Acquires Digital Broadcasting Rights for IPL 2021
  9. Jio Acquires Airtel’s 800MHz Spectrum in 3 Circles to Bolster LTE Network
  10. Oppo F19 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi Fan Festival 2021: Xiaomi Brings Flash Sales and Deals on Mobiles, Laptops, TVs, More
  2. Vivo Nex 5 With Under-Display Selfie Camera Tipped to Debut in Second Half of 2021
  3. Jio Acquires Airtel’s 800MHz Spectrum in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Mumbai Circles to Bolster Its 4G LTE Network
  4. Vivo X70 Pro+ Key Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Launch in June
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE With Exynos 990 SoC May Be Discontinued, Could Be Replaced by Snapdragon 865+ Model
  6. Google Pixel Phones Get April 2021 Security Patch With Fixes in Camera, Connectivity, More: All Details Here
  7. LG Rollable, LG V70 Live Images Leak Hours After Company’s Phone Business Exit
  8. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 Update in India With Camera, Battery Life Improvements
  9. YuppTV Acquires Digital Broadcasting Rights for IPL 2021 in Close to 100 Countries
  10. Infinix Is Planning to Launch 5G-Enabled Smartphones, Smart TVs in India: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com