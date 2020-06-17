Oppo Find X2 Pro First Impressions

Oppo has been in the market for a really long time now and is known for its F series, A series and Reno series of smartphones. The company had introduced its flagship Find series with the Find X back in 2018. The Find X has a motorised module at the top which would rise to reveal it's front and rear cameras, allowing for a big display without a notch.

Oppo is finally adding new phones to this series after a long break. The new Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro are designed conservatively in comparison to the Find X, but can they take the legacy forward? I got to spend some time with the Find X2 Pro, and here are my first impressions of it.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro is clearly the new flagship from Oppo, and it looks the part. It is well designed and in line with current trends. Just like the Oppo Find X (Review), the Find X2 Pro has a big display with curved sides. The display measures 6.7-inches and has thin bezels all around, giving this device a 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also uses Corning Gorilla Glass 6 which should stand up to everyday handling.

There is no mechanical sliding module this time, and the phone sports a tiny hole-punch for the 32-megapixel selfie shooter. While I'm glad that I won't have to worry about a sliding module getting jammed or damaged, this phone isn't unique like its predecessor.

I like how the curved display meets the thin metallic frame on the device. The phone also feels solid in the hand. The power and volume buttons are positioned towards the centre on either side which makes them comfortable to reach.

I found the Oppo Find X2 Pro to be a tad heavy at 217g. Oppo has used ceramic for the back panel of this device, which gives it a different feel in the hand. If you look at the design carefully, you will notice a concentric circle design. The back does pick up smudges but these aren't visible easily.

The triple camera module on the Oppo Find X2 Pro juts out.

The camera module isn't hidden, like it was on the Find X, and instead it juts out a little. There's a triple camera setup comprised of a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/1.7 aperture, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 13-megapixel periscopic telephoto camera which is capable of 10x Hybrid Zoom and 60x digital zoom. Having tested the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (Review) recently, I have a fair idea of what to expect from the Oppo Find X2 Pro, but more on that when I review this device.

Oppo has opted for a QHD+ (3168x1440 pixels) display which is capable of a 120Hz refresh rate even at that resolution. The display has good brightness and excellent viewing angles. Oppo has set the resolution and screen resolution to auto, which lets the phone toggle between QHD+ and FHD+ as well as 60Hz and 120Hz based on what you are doing, to save power. You can manually select between the different resolutions and refresh rates if you prefer.

There is MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation) just like on the OnePlus 8 Pro, which we recently reviewed. This makes everything on the display appear smooth but restricts the resolution to full HD+ only. The Find X2 Pro also has stereo speakers, which isn't very common. These did help improve the video watching experience and should also enhance games.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro sports a hole-punch display

Powering the Oppo Find X2 Pro is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC which is paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. You do not get the option to expand storage, but with 512GB out of the box, I'm not complaining. During my limited time using this device, it did not show any signs of lag, and multitasking was a breeze. The Oppo Find X2 Pro should be capable of handling every game and app on Google Play.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro runs ColorOS 7.1 on top of Android 10. Our unit was running the April security patch which isn't the most recent. There are quite a few apps that come preinstalled on the device, but none of these apps were spammy during my short time with the device. The UI is clean and easy to navigate, and I did not have any issues finding the right settings. Android features such as Digital Wellbeing, Dark Mode, and gesture navigation are supported.

The Find X2 Pro packs in two 2130mAh batteries for a total capacity of 4260mAh. Oppo might have chosen this approach to pack them more efficiently into the Find X2 Pro. What I like about the Find X2 Pro the most is the bundled 65W charger. I have used a similar capacity charger when I tested the iQoo 3 (Review). Charging is ridiculously quick, and Oppo claims a 38-minute charge time from 0-100 percent for the Find X2 Pro. I will reserve my comments for the full review.

Oppo has launched the Find X2 in India for Rs. 64,990 but the pricing and availability of the Find X2 Pro in India have not yet been revealed. I am expecting it to be priced above Rs. 75,000 which pits it against the Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Motorola Edge+. Should you give Oppo your money? Our full review is coming up soon, so stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for the answer.