Technology News
loading

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition First Impressions

This edition gets you a unique paint job and a cool-looking case.

By | Updated: 11 October 2019 13:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition First Impressions

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is a special edition version of the 7T Pro

Highlights
  • This edition ships with a special case and McLaren UI theme
  • It has 12GB of RAM instead of the standard version’s 8GB
  • This is the second McLaren Edition phone from the company, after the 6T

Over the years, OnePlus has released a small number of special edition versions of its smartphones, and one of the coolest of them has to be the McLaren Edition (Review) of the OnePlus 6T. This was the phone that debuted the company's Warp Charge 30 fast charging technology, and there was no beating that slick paint job at the time. OnePlus has now launched a McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 7T Pro at a price of Rs. 58,999 and here's a quick look at what's new and different compared to the standard version.

OnePlus 7T Pro Review

Starting with the packaging, the box comes in an orange wrapper, inspired by the signature McLaren ‘papaya orange' colour. The actual box inside has a black carbon fibre look, with just the OnePlus and McLaren logos. Inside, we have some pamphlets with orange accents, but interestingly, no OnePlus logo or even McLaren stickers.

 

The charger and data cable also get special treatment. We have a black 30W charger and an orange braided cable, instead of the signature red rubber-coated one that the company usually ships with its phones. The quality of the accessories is top-notch, and all of them match the racing-inspired theme of this phone.

The bundled case for the McLaren Edition 7T Pro is also unique, and is placed in a separate compartment on the bottom of the box. This hard plastic case is lined with Alcantara, which is a soft and durable fabric material, typically used on the insides of sports cars to give them a premium feel.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition bundle oneplusThis is what you get in the box of the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition

 

OnePlus calls the device's finish ‘Papaya Orange' but the phone is actually all black, with orange accents around the camera bump, the alert slider, and the lower back of the phone. The glass back is glossy with a wood-grain-like pattern, unlike the matte finish of the standard OnePlus 7T Pro. It's also more prone to attracting fingerprints.

Honestly, at first sight, we thought the pattern on the rear was an imprint from the plastic covering the phone came wrapped in, or some sort of smudge. The pattern is clearly visible around the camera bump but then fades out. It actually extends all the way down to the McLaren logo at the bottom, but its outer edges are only visible when holding this phone against the light at certain angles.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition pattern oneplusThe back of the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition has a unique pattern on it

 

This OnePlus 7T Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and 256GB of storage like its standard counterpart, but the RAM has been bumped up to 12GB. Other than this, there are no changes to the specifications of the McLaren Edition.

When you power it on, you'll notice a special McLaren UI theme. This includes custom wallpapers, animations, a clock face for the always-on display, a new fingerprint recognition animation, and a special papaya orange ‘horizon light' effect when you get a notification. The new fingerprint animation is something we especially liked, as it mimics the after-burn of a sportscar. Overall, OxygenOS with this theme looks slick.

In terms of performance, the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition feels incredibly fluid and snappy. Its 90Hz AMOLED display is bright and vibrant. Apps and games are also quick to load.

The McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 7T Pro is meant for hardcore racing fans who want a piece of the McLaren racing DNA in their smartphone. This is no doubt a well-crafted phone with a unique style, which fans might appreciate. We think OnePlus could have done better with the design at the back of the phone, though, but that's just our opinion. Would you buy this over the standard OnePlus 7T Pro? Let us know what you think via the comments.

product OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, which is the second phone in the company’s lineup to get this treatment.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition price, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition price in India, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition specifications
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Vivo Grand Diwali Fest Sale: Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo U10, and Vivo Z1x to Receive Discounts Starting Tomorrow
Apple Removes App Used by Protestors to Track Hong Kong Police, Cook Defends Move
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition First Impressions
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 6.2 With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India Today
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Availability Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
  3. Jio Reveals Certain Subscribers Can Still Make Free Voice Calls: Here's How
  4. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 to Receive Android 10 Update This Month
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch 4G, Watch Active 2 Launched in India
  6. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Starts Saturday: Top Mobile Deals Previewed
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Offers on Mobiles, Electronics Revealed
  8. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  9. Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro Smart TVs Launching in India on October 14
  10. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Launch in India on October 16, Xiaomi Teases
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Says Plans for Its Revival Under Government Consideration
  2. Nokia 6.2 With Triple Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Realme X2 Pro to Come With 50W Super VOOC Fast Charging, Up to 12GB of RAM, Liquid Cooling, More
  4. Jio IUC Voice Call Charges: Telco Says Subscribers on Existing Plans Can Continue Making Free Outgoing Calls
  5. Realme X Starts Receiving Update With Digital Wellbeing, September Android Security Patch
  6. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine Explains Twitter Spat With SpaceX
  7. Google Begins Responding to Texas Antitrust Investigators' Data Demands
  8. Apple Removes Quartz News App From China App Store Over Hong Kong Protest Coverage
  9. NASA Aims for First Manned SpaceX Mission in Q1 2020
  10. Apple Brings Its Promised Siri Recording Opt-in Feature Through New iOS 13.2 Beta
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.