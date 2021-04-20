Technology News
loading

Motorola Moto G60 First Impressions: Camera Focused?

The Moto G60 is the first smartphone from Motorola priced under Rs. 20,000 to sport a 108-megapixel camera

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 20 April 2021 13:00 IST
Motorola Moto G60 First Impressions: Camera Focused?

The Moto G60 is priced at Rs. 17,999 in India

Highlights
  • The Moto G60 has a 108-megapixel primary camera
  • It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC
  • The Moto G60 has a 6,000mAh battery and ships with a 20W charger

Motorola launched the Moto G10 Power and the Moto G30 earlier this year to cater to the sub-Rs. 12,000 segment. The company is looking to launch even more models in its popular G series, and the latest entrants are the Moto G40 Fusion and Moto G60. Motorola has chosen some interesting hardware for the Moto G60 which is the more expensive of the two, including a triple camera system with a 108-megapixel primary camera. So is the Moto G60 the phone to seek in the sub Rs. 20,000 segment? I spent some time with it and here are my first impressions.

 

Motorola Moto G60 price in India

Motorola has launched only a single configuration of the Moto G60 in India. It has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and is priced at Rs. 17,999. There is also an instant cashback offer of Rs. 1,500 for ICICI Bank card holders. Motorola offers the Moto G60 in two colours, Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne.

The Motorola Moto G60 is a big smartphone and has a massive 6.8-inch display. It has a full-HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and support for HDR10. Motorola has tried to keep the bezel size down and it's only the chin that is slightly thick. There's a big hole right in the top-centre for the selfie camera.

motorola moto g60 holepunch Motorola Moto G60 First Impressions

The Moto G60 has a huge hole punch for the 32-megapixel selfie camera

 

The frame and body of the Moto G60 are made out of plastic. The phone is bulky, measuring 9.8mm in thickness and tipping the scales at 225g. All the buttons are on the right, which makes it look a tad cluttered. The left side only has the SIM tray. The power button is well positioned and has a textured finish which makes it easy to distinguish from the volume buttons. Motorola has placed the volume buttons above it, and these are fairly easy to reach. There's also a dedicated Google Assistant key which is slightly curved to help tell it apart from the others. I found the position of this button to be slightly too high, and I needed to stretch my fingers to reach it.

Motorola offers the Moto G60 in two colours, Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne. I had the Gray version with me. It has a glossy mirror-like finish at the back and picks up fingerprints quite easily. I had to keep wiping the back, but you also get a transparent case in the box which you can use to overcome this issue. The Champagne version has a matte finish which should do better at keeping smudges off. Speaking of fingerprints, the G60 has a scanner at the back which has a matte finish to it. I found this to be well-positioned, and my finger rested on it naturally while holding the Moto G60.

motorola moto g60 back panel Motorola Moto G60 First Impressons

The Dynamic Gray colour option of the Moto G60 has a contrasting turquoise camera module

 

Motorola has gone with a turquoise-coloured camera module that pops against the gray of the back panel. The camera module houses three sensors and has a two-step design with the sensors sticking out further. Motorola has opted for a 108-megapixel primary camera, which is not very common at this price point. This camera captures photos at 12-megapixels by default, but you do have the option to shoot at full resolution. The other sensors are an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a depth sensor. Motorola calls this a “quad-function” camera setup since the ultra-wide-angle camera is also capable of shooting macro photos.

The Moto G60 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. You do have the option to expand storage using the hybrid dual-SIM tray which can take either a microSD card or a second Nano-SIM. The Moto G60 packs in a 6,000mAh battery which should be able to deliver good battery life. Moto has bundled a 20W charger in the box, and the phone supports Quick Charge 4.0.

motorola moto g60 triple camera setup Motorola Moto G60 First Impressons

The triple-camera setup on the Moto G60

 

The Motorola Moto G60 runs Android 11 with My UX on top. The UI is very simple and easy to use. Facebook and some Google apps are preinstalled. Facebook can be uninstalled right away if you don't intend to use it. Motorola has also integrated its ThinkShield security layer on the Moto G60, and I'll discuss this in my full review. Moto Actions, which let you perform certain actions using physical gestures, are also available on this device.

Connectivity options on the Moto G60 include Bluetooth 5, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and six satellite navigation systems.

I will be testing the Moto G60 to see how good the camera performance really is, and if you should buy this phone for its performance. If the Moto G60 seems interesting to you then stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for the full review coming soon.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Moto G60, Moto G60, Moto G60 First Impressions, Moto G60 Unboxing
Aditya Shenoy
Aditya Shenoy reviews smartphones, wearables, headphones and speakers for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. Aditya is a reviewer for Gadgets 360 and has written extensively about smartphones, software updates, and upcoming devices. Aditya is available on Twitter at @adishenoy, and you can mail him at adityashenoy@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Shang-Chi Trailer Introduces Marvel’s First Asian Superhero
Facebook Takes on Clubhouse: Plans to Launch Soundbites Audio Clips, to Begin Testing Live Audio Rooms

Related Stories

Motorola Moto G60 First Impressions: Camera Focused?
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elongate: Elon Musk's March Joke Is Now a Cryptocurrency
  2. The Best Movies on Netflix
  3. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion With Snapdragon 732G Launched in India
  4. Watch the First Trailer for Marvel’s Shang-Chi
  5. Beware: Fake WhatsApp Pink App Could Let Hackers Steal Your Data
  6. Here’s What to Expect at Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ Event
  7. Oppo A54 to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  8. 300-Million-Year-Old Godzilla Shark Has a New, Official Name
  9. Realme Q3 Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of April 22 Launch
  10. Elon Musk Has Always Been a Little Weird, His Teenage Photo Proves
#Latest Stories
  1. Olivia Colman in Talks to Join Secret Invasion MCU Disney+ Series: Report
  2. Oppo A74 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Man Sees Animated Photo of Deceased Wife Created With Deep Nostalgia, Gets Emotional: See Reddit Post
  4. IBM Rides Cloud Computing to Record Highest Quarterly Sales Growth in Over 2 Years
  5. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion With 6,000mAh Batteries, Snapdragon 732G Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Google, Apple Executives to Testify in App Store Antitrust Hearing on April 21
  7. The Flash Movie Logo Unveiled by Director Andy Muschietti as Filming Begins
  8. Zoom Creates $100-Million Fund to Invest in Apps Using Its Technology
  9. Vivo V21 5G India Launch Confirmed, Will Sport 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera
  10. Apple Event 2021 Today: How to Watch Live, Expected Launches
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com