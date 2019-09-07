Technology News
loading

Moto E6 Plus First Impressions

Motorola's latest entry-level smartphone takes on a huge number of low-cost Chinese models.

By | Updated: 7 September 2019 12:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Moto E6 Plus First Impressions

The Moto E6 Plus has basic specifications and is aimed at entry-level buyers

Highlights
  • The Moto E6 Plus has been launched for the European market
  • It features a rear camera with a depth sensor for portrait depth effects
  • The specifications overall are basic in order to keep the price low

Motorola was one of the first brands to kick off the epic price wars that have raged through the Indian smartphone market for the past couple of years. The much-loved early generations of the Moto G series and Moto E series regularly found spots on our lists of the best value smartphones to buy, and their clean Android software without any bloat or spam also earned them fans. Of late though, Xiaomi, Realme, Honor, and other brands have largely stolen the lead in terms of offering the best features and specifications for cost-sensitive buyers. Now, Motorola is back with a new competitor, the Moto E6 Plus.

The Moto E6 Plus was unveiled at parent company Lenovo's press conference at the IFA trade show in Berlin, underscoring the brand's commitment to the European market. It isn't known for certain whether this model will come to India, but if it does, it will have to fight very hard to be popular at its price of EUR 139 (approximately Rs. 11,000). We were able to spend a little time with this smartphone at IFA 2019, and here are our first impressions.

moto e6plus rear ifa2019 ndtv motoThe rear of the Moto E6 Plus picks up smudges very easily

 

First of all, the device feels very slim and light. Even with a 3000mAh battery and 6.1-inch screen, this phone weighs only 149g and is 8.6mm thin. It was shown off in four colour options: Bright Cherry, Polished Graphite, Rich Cranberry, and Caribbean Blue. The first two are plain colours with glossy finishes, while the second two have slight tinges of black in the centre for a dual-tone look.

On the front, there's a 6.1-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ 720x1560 pixel resolution. The screen quality seemed good enough to us, under the harsh lighting at the event and show floor, but we need to wait till we can review the Moto E6 Plus in depth to really see how well the screen works in all conditions.

The processor is the entry-level MediaTek Helio P22, and the RAM options are 2GB and 4GB. Storage comes in at either 32GB or 64GB depending on what variants Motorola brings to each country, but there is support for microSD cards of up to 512GB. There's a fingerprint reader on the rear, and face recognition is also available.

Motorola points out that the Moto E6 Plus has two rear cameras, which really isn't a big deal at all in the low-cost segment anymore. Predictably, the 13-megapixel f/2.0 main camera is joined by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera has an 8-megapixel resolution.

moto e6plus camera ifa2019 ndtv motoThere's a dual-camera module on the rear, in keeping with current trends

 

We were surprised by how smudged and slippery the units we were able to use following the launch event were. Granted, they had just been handled by throngs of eager conference attendees, but the effect was a lot worse than we're used to seeing, and seems to indicate that this will be a problem for owners. We do hope that a plastic case will be included in the retail box.

The back of the Moto E6 Plus is removable, which came as a surprise to us. The battery is removable and there will be single-SIM as well as dual-SIM options in different countries. What wasn't a surprise was the Micro-USB port on the bottom.

General performance seemed fine to us in our short time with the Moto E6 Plus, and we didn't have trouble moving around the Android UI. It remains to be seen how well it will handle common apps and games. We'll also need to test the cameras thoroughly if this phone is launched in India and we get a chance to review it.

The announced European pricing for the Moto E6 Plus seems a bit too high for it to be hugely successful in India. Still, this phone could be good for users with simple needs who don't want to deal with complicated devices, and it could also serve as a solid secondary phone.

For more information about the Moto E6 Plus as and when the company announces anything, do stay tuned to Gadgets 360.

product Moto E6 Plus has a few frills such as dual rear cameras, but will that be enough to make it a global-scale competitor?
Moto E6 Plus

Moto E6 Plus

Display6.10-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P22
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity3000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution720x1560 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola mobiles, Moto E6 Plus, Moto E6 Plus launch, Moto E6 Plus price, IFA, IFA 2019
Jamshed Avari

Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over 13 years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to PC components and accessories, and has also written guides, feature articles, news and analyses. Going beyond simple ratings and specifications, he digs deep into how emerging products and services affect actual users, and what marks they leave on our cultural landscape. He's happiest when something new comes ...More

Huawei FreeBuds 3 Unveiled With Active Noise Cancellation, Mate X May Go on Sale Next Month
ISRO Loses Contact With Vikram Lander During Final Descent to Lunar Surface
Moto E6 Plus First Impressions
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Fiber vs Airtel vs BSNL vs ACT vs You Broadband: Plans Compared
  2. Jio Fiber Launched: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Realme XT Launch in India: Everything We Know So Far
  4. How to Watch Chandrayaan-2 Moon Landing Live Online
  5. Realme 5 Pro vs Mi A3 Camera Comparison: Which Phone Has the Better Cameras?
  6. Google Play Store Officially Gets UPI as a Payment Option
  7. Vivo Z1x Review
  8. Oppo Reno 2Z Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Flipkart
  9. Redmi Note 8 Pro Sold 300,000 Units in First Sale, Xiaomi Says
  10. Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 With Triple Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone Launch Event on September 10 to Be Live Streamed on YouTube; 2020 Models to Bring 5G Support, Design Overhaul
  2. Google Play Store Officially Gets UPI as a Payment Option
  3. 2020 iPhones Said to Include In-Display Touch ID, New Cheap iPhone on the Way
  4. Apple Says Uighurs Targeted in iPhone Attack but Disputes Google Findings
  5. Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Healthy in Lunar Orbit, Says ISRO Official
  6. ISRO Loses Contact With Vikram Lander During Final Descent to Lunar Surface
  7. Mi Charge Turbo Wireless Charging Tech to Launch on September 9, Xiaomi Confirms
  8. Chandrayaan-2 Moon Landing: India Time, How to Watch Live Stream Video by ISRO
  9. Huawei FreeBuds 3 Unveiled With Active Noise Cancellation, Mate X May Go on Sale Next Month
  10. Xiaomi Testing an Ad Switch Tool in MIUI to Let Users Opt Out of Seeing Ads
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.