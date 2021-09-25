Technology News
loading

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini First Impressions

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini aren't huge updates over their predecessors, but Apple has found ways to keep things fresh

By Jamshed Avari | Updated: 25 September 2021 13:16 IST
iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini First Impressions

iPhone 13 mini price starts at Rs. 69,900 and iPhone 13 price starts at Rs. 79,900 in India

Highlights
  • The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini both use the same A15 Bionic SoC
  • Screen size and battery capacity are the main differences between them
  • Cinematic Mode and Photographic Styles are two major new camera features

This year, Apple has updated all four of its mainstream iPhone models without changing much about their design, sizes, and how they stack up against each other. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have top-end camera features and build quality, but their high prices will keep them out of reach for a lot of people. Many buyers looking for something new will focus on the two more mainstream options, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. These should be good enough for most people, but they will have to prove that they're better than their predecessors, which remain on sale, as well as plenty of far less expensive Android phones with competitive features and specifications.

Apple has launched these phones at the same starting prices as their predecessors in India, which in itself is good news. What's even better is that you get twice the amount of storage at each tier. 128GB is now the base amount, and the iPhone 13 mini starts at Rs. 69,900. That goes up to Rs. 79,900 for 256GB and Rs. Rs. 99,900 for the new 512GB option. The iPhone 13 128GB costs Rs. 79,900, while the 256GB option is priced at Rs. 89,900 and the 512GB option will cost Rs. 109,900.

 

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are nearly identical in terms of design and specifications. They have different screen sizes and battery capacities, and just like last year, the iPhone 12 mini has slightly slower wireless charging, most likely due to thermal constraints in its tiny body. Beyond that, they deliver the same capabilities, so your choice between them comes down to budget and personal preference.

For people upgrading from an older smartphone or just prefer something as light and unobtrusive as possible, the iPhone 13 mini continues to serve as a familiar path forward. A lot of people don't like the fact that mainstream phones are now all quite big. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem as though that's going to be enough to sustain this form factor beyond the current generation – persistent rumours suggest that this might be the last iPhone of its kind.

There are a few new colours with this generation as well. Black and White have been replaced by Midnight and Starlight, which are less stark and more neutral. There are still Blue and (Product) Red options, but they aren't the same shades as before. Pink is a brand new option, and it's surprisingly faint ­– almost white, with just a slightly warm blush tone. Hopefully we'll see some more variety mid-cycle, if Apple repeats what it did with a surprise additional colour option for the iPhone 12 series earlier this year.

You'll immediately notice the new diagonal camera arrangement on the back. This is an odd design choice for Apple, a company that usually goes overboard trying to make everything as slick and minimalist as possible. The rings around the cameras are also shinier than on last year's models. Another big change is a narrower notch. Apple boasts that it's 20 percent smaller, but it's also deeper than before, so this might not actually improve anything.

iphone 13 rear ndtv iphone 13

The iPhone 13 (below) and iPhone 13 mini (above) are instantly recognisable thanks to the new diagonal camera arrangement

 

Apple has reserved its 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate feature for the Pro iPhone models. If you use them side by side, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini don't feel quite as smooth as the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. This isn't a huge deal, but it would be nice to have, especially considering that many Android phones priced well under Rs. 20,000 do have at least 90Hz screens these days. That aside, the displays on both models do look very crisp and colours are bright. They support HDR playback and True Tone automatic colour temperature adjustment.

All the new iPhones have IP68 ratings for dust and water resistance, and all use Apple's Ceramic Shield material for their displays, which should hopefully mean that they can withstand scratches and impact. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have matte aluminium bands running around all sides. Both these phones are slightly heavier than their predecessors, but are still comfortable enough for one-handed use.

iphone 13 notch ndtv iPhone 13

The new notch is less wide but also deeper, so it might still be distracting

 

Apple's A15 Bionic SoC is common across the entire iPhone 13 line, but the two non-Pro models have slightly weaker integrated GPUs, with only four cores rather than five. You still get six CPU cores (two high-power, two efficient) and 16 Neural Engine cores. Apple doesn't disclose amounts of RAM or battery capacities but does say that battery life is up to two and a half hours better than the previous generation.

You do get the same headlining new camera features as with the Pro models – Cinematic Mode, which automatically adjusts focus between subjects in a frame, and Photographic Styles, which lets you customise the tone and character of photos you take before they are rendered. What's also worth noting is that sensor-shift stabilisation, previously exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, is not standard across all four models. However, you don't get the Pros' 3X telephoto cameras, or the ability to take macro stills and videos. The wide and ultra-wide cameras are also not the same as those on the Pro models, and have slightly weaker specifications.

It will be interesting to see whether the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini offer enough to set them apart from the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, respectively, which remain on sale at lower prices and benefit from the new iOS 15 release. That's what we'll aim to decide in our full review, which is coming up very soon.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 price, iPhone 13 price in India, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 mini price, iPhone 13 mini price in India, A15 Bionic
Jamshed Avari

Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over 13 years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to PC components and accessories, and has also written guides, feature articles, news and analyses. Going beyond simple ratings and specifications, he digs deep into how emerging products and services affect actual users, and what marks they leave on our cultural landscape. He's happiest when something new comes ...More

Microsoft Surface Duo to Get Android 11 Before End of Year, Company Reportedly Confirms
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz Super AMOLED Plus Display Launched: Specifications

Related Stories

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini First Impressions
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Prime Video Channels Bundling Service Launched by Amazon for Streaming Apps
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 to Go Live Starting October 4
  3. Realme Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i Smartphones Launched in India: All Details
  4. Kena Bridge of Spirits Review: A Game You’ve Played Before
  5. Dogecoin Knock-Off Nano Dogecoin Gains 5,000 Percent in 24 Hours
  6. Elon Musk Says 'Super Important for Doge Fees to Drop'
  7. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  8. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max First Impressions
  9. iQoo Z5 With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: All You Need to Know
  10. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale Goes Live on October 7
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple's Rumoured MacBook Pro Models Could Receive Higher Resolution Screens, macOS Beta Leak Suggests
  2. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz Super AMOLED Plus Display Launched: Specifications
  3. Elon Musk and Grimes Are Now 'Semi-Separated', Tesla CEO Says
  4. Microsoft Surface Duo to Get Android 11 Before End of Year, Company Reportedly Confirms
  5. William Shatner of Star Trek Fame Going to Space Aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Rocket: Report
  6. Intel Breaks Ground on $20-Billion Arizona Plants as US Chip Factory Race Heats Up
  7. Lithuania Looks to Ban 'Untrustworthy' Phones After Chinese Censorship Concerns
  8. Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou Leaves Canada After US Deal on Fraud Charges, Detained Canadians Head Home
  9. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says New Semiconductor Plants Will End Global Auto Chip Shortage Next Year
  10. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Sought to Keep Incognito Mode Issues Out of Spotlight, Lawsuit Alleges
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com