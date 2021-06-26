Technology News
Infinix Note 10 Pro First Impressions: Noteworthy?

The Infinix Note 10 Pro is priced at Rs. 16,999 in India

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 26 June 2021 12:00 IST
Infinix Note 10 Pro First Impressions: Noteworthy?

The Infinix Note 10 Pro packs in a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a 33W charger

Highlights
  • The Infinix Note 10 Pro has a massive 6.95-inch display
  • It sports 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage
  • It has a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup at the back

Infinix launched the Note 10 Pro and the Note 10 earlier this month, to cater to the sub-Rs.15,000 and sub-Rs. 20,000 segments respectively in India. Infinix offers some interesting specifications on the Note 10 Pro, such as a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a big 6.95-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. I got to spend some time with the Infinix Note 10 Pro and here are my first impressions.

Let's start by talking about the price of the Infinix Hot 10 Pro in India. The Note 10 Pro is available only in a single configuration, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and it is priced at Rs. 16,999. You can select between 7 Degree Purple, 95 Degree Black, and Nordic Secret colour finishes. I had the phone in Nordic Secret.

Infinix Note 10 Pro back gadgets360 Infinix Note 10 Pro First Impressions

The Infinix Note 10 Pro is huge, and one-handed usage is impossible

 

The first thing that caught my attention was the sheer size of the Infinix Note 10 Pro. At 6.95 inches, the display is huge and is good for watching content when held in landscape mode. A downside is that reaching the top of the display with a thumb when holding this phone in the same hand is impossible. This display has a full-HD+ resolution along with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch-sampling rate. It also has a camera hole in the top-centre with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The earpiece is quite slim and is barely noticeable.

The frame of the Infinix Note 10 Pro is made out of plastic and is curved along the sides making it comfortable to hold. The top and the bottom are flat. The Note 10 Pro has a 3.5mm headphone jack, primary microphone, USB Type-C port, and loudspeaker at the bottom, while the top is completely blank.

Infinix has opted for a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which is becoming the norm in this price segment. The placement is slightly higher than I would've liked. The volume buttons are above the fingerprint scanner on the right and needed me to stretch my thumb to reach them. There are no buttons on the left side of the frame, only the SIM tray. There are two Nano-SIM slots and a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Infinix Note 10 Pro camera module gadgets360 Infinix Note 10 Pro First Impressions

The quad-camera module on the Infinix Note 10 Pro protrudes quite a bit

 

The Infinix Note 10 Pro measures 8.7m in thickness and weighs 207g. The back panel is flat but curves slightly on the sides to make the smartphone comfortable to hold. The camera module in the top left corner has a two-step design. There are four cameras: a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera that's also capable of macro photography, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel black & white sensor. The camera module is big and protrudes quite a bit. Infinix has packed in a 5,000mAh battery and supplies a 33W charger in the box. You also get a case with this phone.

The Note 10 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 processor, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Infinix could have offered a lower RAM and storage option to position the Note 10 Pro in the sub-Rs. 15,000 price segment but instead you can consider the Note 10 if that's your budget limit. This smartphone runs XOS 7.6 based on Android 11 and there's a fair bit of customisation. My unit had the March Android security patch, which is slightly dated at this point. The Infinix Note 10 Pro also comes with a number of preinstalled apps, and some of them did push notifications while felt annoying.

If you are looking for a smartphone with a huge display, the Infinix Note 10 Pro will definitely fit that criteria. So how good is it as a package? Should you pick this phone over popular models from Xiaomi, Realme, and Poco in this price range? Stay tuned for our full review to find out.

Infinix Note 10 Pro

Infinix Note 10 Pro

Display 6.95-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080
Comments

Aditya Shenoy
Aditya Shenoy reviews smartphones, wearables, headphones and speakers for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. Aditya is a reviewer for Gadgets 360 and has written extensively about smartphones, software updates, and upcoming devices. Aditya is available on Twitter at @adishenoy, and you can mail him at adityashenoy@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
