Technology News
loading

Google Pixel 4a First Impressions

Should the competition be worried?

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 9 October 2020 20:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Pixel 4a First Impressions

The Pixel 4a will be available in India at Rs. 31,999

Highlights
  • The Pixel 4a features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC
  • It has a single rear and selfie camera, just like the Pixel 3a
  • The Pixel 4a will go on sale on October 16 in India

Google hasn't been very consistent with its phone launches in India of late. It didn't launch its flagship Pixel 4 last year, and even this year, India won't be getting the Pixel 4a 5G or the Pixel 5, at least not for now anyway. Google has struggled to compete with flagship smartphones from Samsung and Apple, but the introduction of a budget model last year, the Pixel 3a, gave us some hope for the premium segment. Now, the company has just launched its successor, the Pixel 4a in India at a suggested price of Rs. 31,999.

For starters, I think Google has done a much better job with the pricing this time with the Pixel 4a, than it did with the Pixel 3a at launch. This new phone goes on sale on October 16 and you can get all the details right here. I've been playing around with a unit that I just received, and here are my first impressions.


The Pixel 4a is a big upgrade over the Pixel 3a in pretty much every way. It's lighter and more compact, yet packs in a larger 5.8-inch full-HD+ OLED display (compared to 5.6-inch on the Pixel 3a). It's only a 60Hz panel but I don't think that should be a dealbreaker. It has a polycarbonate body and is only available in black, but the finish is smooth to the touch. The rounded edges make for a comfortable grip, and overall, it fits pretty snugly in my hand. The Pixel 4a continues to feature a contrasting power button and just like the 3a, the 4a retains a 3.5mm headphone jack.

I've found the display to be bright and vibrant so far. It has slim borders all around and a modern-looking hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. There are also big upgrades to the specifications. The Pixel 4a features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC and is only available in one configuration — 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You get Android 11 out of the box, which is snappy to navigate through. Being a Pixel phone, there's also the guarantee of receiving OS and security updates for at least the next three years, and a three month subscription to Google One cloud storage giving you 100GB.

pixel 4a first impressions back ss

The Pixel 4a has a simple and minimalist design

 

The Pixel 3a had great cameras, not so much due to the hardware but more because of Google's expertise in post-processing. The Pixel 4a also has a pretty modest camera setup — a single rear 12.2-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, OIS, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. While there's still a lot of testing to be done, I have a hunch that I'm not going to be disappointed by the 4a's cameras, if the 3a was anything to go by.

Google promises “all-day” battery life for the Pixel 4a, which should be good enough for most people. The battery capacity has only increased slightly from the Pixel 3a, to 3,140mAh, so I'm hoping the optimisations made in Android 11 are enough to get good battery life. An 18W fast charger is included in the box, which is good to see.

The Pixel 4a also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, and a single Nano-SIM slot (with support for an additional eSIM).

pixel 4a first impressions buttons ss

You get the recognisable contrasting power button on the Pixel 4a

 

Overall, the Pixel 4a is a big improvement over the Pixel 3a on paper but none of these upgrades would mean anything had Google messed up the pricing. The good news is that it hasn't. If you're comparing just specifications, the Pixel 4a is outranked by the competition at around the Rs. 30,000 mark, such as Realme's X3 series, the Asus 6Z, and so on, but what this phone lacks in hardware, Google usually makes up for in software. I'll be testing the Google Pixel 4a over the next few weeks, so stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for the full review.

OnePlus 8T leaked specs look great but where is the cheaper Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a price, Pixel 4a price in India, Pixel 4a specifications
Roydon Cerejo Roydon Cerejo writes about smartphones and laptops for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. He is the Deputy Editor (Reviews) at Gadgets 360. He has frequently written about the smartphone and PC industry and also has an interest in photography. With over a decade of experience covering the consumer technology space, he is also an avid sci-fi movie and TV show geek and is always up for good horror flick. Roydon is available at roydon@gadgets360.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Flipkart, Amazon Have Excellent iPhone 11, Galaxy S20+ Sale Offers, but Will They Have Enough Stock?

Related Stories

product Google has launched the Pixel 4a in India priced officially at Rs. 31,999. This is the successor to the Pixel 3a, and this time, Google seems to have created a more rounded Pixel phone at a more sensible price for India. Having only just unboxed it, here are our first impressions of the Pixel 4a.
Google Pixel 4a First Impressions
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Lineup Surfaces Ahead of October 13 Launch Event
  2. Infinix Zero 8i With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Google Pixel 4a Launched in India, Price Revealed
  4. Samsung Galaxy F41 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Specifications Detailed
  6. Motorola Revou, Motorola ZX2 Android TV Range Launched in India
  7. Oppo A15 Camera Details Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
  8. AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop CPUs Announced, Available November 5
  9. Realme Smart Plug With Remote Wi-Fi Control Launched in India
  10. OnePlus Buds Z, Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Smart AC, Refrigerator, Washing Machine Models Launched in India by Flipkart
  2. Poco X3, Poco M2 Pro, Poco M2 to Get Price Discounts of Up to Rs. 1,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  3. Xiaomi ‘Diwali With Mi’ Sale Begins October 16, VIP Members to Get Early Access
  4. Realme Q2 Series Teased, Will Sport Leather Finish
  5. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Price in India Cut, 128GB Variant Now Retails at Rs. 25,990
  6. iPhone 12 Series Price, Specifications Surface Ahead of October 13 Launch Event
  7. Huawei Ousted From Heart of EU as Nokia Wins Belgian 5G Contracts
  8. Motorola Revou, Motorola ZX2 Android TV Range Launched in India, Priced Starting at Rs. 13,999
  9. Instagram Reels Gets New Audio Features, Allows Users to Save and Share Clips
  10. Zoom Announces Plan Prices in Rupees to Bolster Presence in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com