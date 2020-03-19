Technology News
loading
Opinion

Are Smartphone Launches During the Coronavirus Pandemic Making Things Worse?

A sudden rush of high-profile launches calls our priorities into question

By Jamshed Avari | Updated: 19 March 2020 20:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Are Smartphone Launches During the Coronavirus Pandemic Making Things Worse?

We need to consider the welfare of people who work behind the scenes at online retailers

Highlights
  • In-person events have been canceled but not everyone can work from home
  • Amazon has prioritised stocking essential commodities in some countries
  • E-commerce is critical for those who cannot risk leaving home

As we enter a period of worry, uncertainty, and reduced physical mobility thanks to the global Coronavirus pandemic, online services are going to be put under immense strain. We're already seeing reports from around the world that online retailers, communications networks, and content services are seeing spikes in usage. The number of people relying on such services and the underlying infrastructure is obviously likely to increase and stay high for a while. Plus, with retail stores running out of products and people unwilling or unable to leave their homes, e-commerce might be the only hope a lot of us have to stock up on essential commodities.

While Indians don't shop online as much as, say, those in the US and UK, we can see what's happening there as examples of what to expect here very soon. Of particular significance is how Amazon in these countries has not only hired more people for its warehouses and packaging operations, but has also stopped restocking what it calls non-essentials – anything other than groceries, health and wellness products, baby supplies, and household provisions.

It's against this backdrop of rationalising priorities that we at Gadgets 360 have been hearing about upcoming smartphone launches in India that might be announced over the next few days and weeks. There's also no shortage of official teasers posted by manufacturers. Yes, this is usually a very busy time for the industry, and companies cannot afford to let their competitors remain unchallenged. However, apart from matters of taste and tact, we have to wonder about the practicalities involved in launching new products at this time.

For the past few years, electronic retail has been absolutely pivotal to the smartphone industry in India. Amazon and Flipkart, the two largest players, have both been used as exclusive sellers for a huge number of online-only models over the past few years. It's their logistics networks that have allowed a lot of companies to trim margins and cut prices – effectively creating the highly competitive budget smartphone market that we all benefit from today. The flash sales model, as frustrating as it can be, has also allowed for small batches of products to be stocked, coordinated, and delivered centrally.

While pretty much every on-ground event, press conference, or even one-on-one briefing over the past month has been cancelled, the products they were meant to promote have still been launched. (Companies using video conferencing and live streaming tools on this scale instead of in-person events are just another example of how online services have gained traction.)

Online sales, including flash sales, have been proceeding as usual. That has to consume some part of Amazon and Flipkart's resources – especially when interest in a new phone is so great that stocks run out in just minutes or seconds. It also means that thousands warehouse workers and delivery people need to be working and constantly interacting with strangers, rather than staying safe indoors. We aren't yet prioritising essential commodities like other countries are, and we aren't considering the people behind the scenes who can't work from home. We're putting our own gratification above the greater good.

Of course smartphones are essential to some people, but let's be honest – a lot of these sales are going to people looking to upgrade just to satisfy an itch or because they've spotted a great deal.

What does this say about the current state of our market, and the roles that manufacturers, buyers, and intermediaries are playing in helping manage this crisis? As the situation evolves and more people are confined to their homes, will Indian online retailers take the initiative to pause non-essentials like smartphone flash sales without being forced to? Why is the industry crowing about canceling events out of a sense of responsibility to fans and consumers, while those behind the scenes labour as usual?

Situations like the Coronavirus pandemic should make a lot of people change their routines and preconceptions. Those who have never tried online shopping, or have only grudgingly used some services before, are likely to see new reasons to do so now. This has happened before – comparisons have already been drawn to online payment services immediately after India's demonetisation exercise. Cloud kitchens and food deliveries could take on new importance as groceries run out of produce and restaurants remain closed.

We can't be too privileged to see what and who makes all these companies work - even Prime Minister Narendra Modi specifically acknowledged that some professionals are out and about, potentially exposing themselves to danger while others isolate themselves at home, in his address to the nation on Thursday evening.

There is a lot of opportunity for online retailers and service providers to create habit-forming moments and cement their value, but that won't happen if everyone's priorities are skewed. What we have to remember is that other people right now might need things that are slightly more important than the latest shiny objects are to us, and maybe it's time to step back a little. Most important of all, we have to consider what's best for the humans who package our purchases and carry them to our doors.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Coronavirus, Covid 19, Coronavirus India, mobiles, Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung
Jamshed Avari

Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over 13 years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to PC components and accessories, and has also written guides, feature articles, news and analyses. Going beyond simple ratings and specifications, he digs deep into how emerging products and services affect actual users, and what marks they leave on our cultural landscape. He's happiest when something new comes ...More

COVID-19: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Offers to Make Ventilators
Noise Shots Groove With 15 Hours of Playtime, IPX5 Rating Launched in India at Rs. 2,799

Related Stories

Are Smartphone Launches During the Coronavirus Pandemic Making Things Worse?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
  2. Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on March 31, Reveals Xiaomi
  3. Nokia 8.2, 5.3, 1.3 Expected to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  4. Flipkart's Sale Brings 'Lowest' Prices on Popular Phones
  5. COVID-19: Tesla's Musk Offers to Make Ventilators
  6. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  8. Apple Unveils New Cases and Bands for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch Lineup
  9. Samsung Galaxy A41 With Triple Rear Cameras, IP68 Build Goes Official
  10. Realme Narzo Smartphone Series Teased to Come Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Says 80 Percent of Supply Chain Operational Ahead of 5G Phone Launch
  2. COVID-19: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Offers to Make Ventilators
  3. Coronavirus Special Hacking Services Detected on Dark Net: Check Point
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20+ Update Rolling Out In India, Promises Improved Camera Performance
  5. iPad Pro 2020 Beats Last-Generation on Graphics, Features 6GB RAM, AnTuTu Benchmark Tips
  6. Android 11 Developer Preview 2 Name-Drops Google’s Fast Share File Transfer Feature
  7. Realme C3 A.15 Update Brings Improved Camera, Minor Bug Fixes
  8. TikTok Relies on WHO, Indian State Police Departments to Offer Accurate Coronavirus Information to Users
  9. Steam Game Festival: Spring Edition Now Live With Free Demos of Over 40 Indie Games
  10. iPad Pro 2020 Comes With 6GB RAM Across All Variants, Houses U1 Ultra-Wideband Chip: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.