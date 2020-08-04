Technology News
loading
Opinion

OnePlus Nord: The Phone That Accidentally Killed the OnePlus 8

I don’t think OnePlus saw this coming

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 4 August 2020 18:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus Nord: The Phone That Accidentally Killed the OnePlus 8

The OnePlus Nord is a mid-range phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC

Highlights
  • The OnePlus Nord raises the question of whether we need the OnePlus 8
  • Other than in a few areas, both phones offer a very similar experience
  • All eyes are now on the OnePlus 8T, to see what features it might bring

If you've been following news around the OnePlus Nord, you already know by now that it's a great value-for-money offering under Rs. 30,000 in India. I praised it in my review and even found it to be a compelling choice when the odds were stacked against it. I think OnePlus has reached a point with its smartphones where we just expect them to be good. They may not be perfect, but it's also hard to ignore the good value they offer.

The OnePlus Nord was not designed to ‘kill' flagships, but I think OnePlus may have unintentionally done just that within its own lineup. Looking at how the Nord borrows a lot of its features from the OnePlus 8, it really begs the question — should you bother with the OnePlus 8 anymore? This is something that's been on my mind since the beginning. I also noticed that a lot of Gadgets 360 readers have been asking us this very question through comments on YouTube and other social platforms, so let's settle this once and for all.

Is the OnePlus 8 worth it, over the Nord?

With a price difference of nearly Rs. 17,000, between the OnePlus Nord and the OnePlus 8, I think for most people, the little luxuries offered by the 8 are not going to be worth the premium it commands. The OnePlus 8 is undoubtedly a very good phone in its own right, and going by this recent report, it's one of the reasons OnePlus was able to claim the top spot in the premium smartphone segment in India for Q2 2020. The OnePlus 8 has its share of advantages over the OnePlus Nord, such as better build quality with its metal frame, and stereo speakers. It also has a much faster processor and uses faster flash storage.

However, the OnePlus Nord seems to match up to the OnePlus 8 in pretty much every other area. Both feature 90Hz AMOLED displays with the same resolution, and both have similar sized batteries with the same fast charging tech. Even their camera performance was more or less similar. In fact, the Nord has a better selfie camera, which shoots 4K video, something the OnePlus 8 can't do. Despite some display issues, which seem to be affecting some early adopters, the Nord has been a solid performer in my experience so far, all around. In a world without the Nord, the base variant the OnePlus 8 offered the best value if you wanted the latest OnePlus phone, but I don't think that holds true anymore.

If you're looking for something in between the OnePlus Nord and the OnePlus 8, there has never been a better time to pick up the OnePlus 7T (Review). It might have last year's flagship processor and no 5G support, but at its core, it's basically a OnePlus 8 in an older body. Plus, with the 7T, you get a more useful telephoto camera instead of the one-trick pony macro camera in the 8.

However, I still feel the top-end OnePlus 8 Pro (Review) deserves a place in the company's current portfolio. Despite its seemingly high starting price of Rs. 54,999, it's the most complete OnePlus phone yet and still manages to be less expensive than competing flagships from Samsung and Apple. Other than the usual high-end specifications, it's also officially rated to survive some exposure to dust and water, and can be charged wirelessly — the two features that have been missing from previous OnePlus phones for years. Compared to the OnePlus Nord, the price difference is even bigger, but the 8 Pro does offer many meaningful upgrades which could be worth the premium for some folks.

Wait for the OnePlus 8T

If you don't want to settle for anything less than a 800-series SoC in a OnePlus phone, then I would highly recommend you wait for the inevitable OnePlus 8T. The 'T' models have long been OnePlus' mid-cycle refreshes, and these have sometimes introduced small but meaningful changes, and are sometimes complete overhauls. The OnePlus 7T was a major upgrade to the OnePlus 7 (Review), in every possible way, and we hope to see this happen with the OnePlus 8T too. I expect OnePlus to add many of the features of the OnePlus 8 Pro to the OnePlus 8T, in the same way that it did with last year's 7T refresh.

There haven't been a lot of leaks around the OnePlus 8T yet, but if history tells us anything, we should expect the 8T to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865+ SoC. So far, the Asus ROG Phone 3 (Review) is the only phone to have it, in India. Secondly, OnePlus could upgrade the selfie cameras (if not the others too) in the 8T. I wouldn't mind if it simply took the Sony IMX616 sensor from the Nord and dropped into the OnePlus 8T. Whether it will have one or two front cameras though, is uncertain.

I also really hope to see wireless charging and an IP rating added to the 8T. Finally, I do think OnePlus will introduce a faster charging system with the new refresh. Recently, the term ‘65W Super Warp Charge' was spotted in the Android 11 beta code, for the 8 series. If OnePlus can offer all these features in the 8T, at the current price of the OnePlus 8, then it could justify its premium over the OnePlus Nord.

When is the OnePlus 8T expected? That's anyone's guess right now. The current pandemic situation forced OnePlus to delay the sale of the 8 series, and even the Amazon-exclusive base variant of the OnePlus Nord is only expected in September. It's not just OnePlus, even Apple has confirmed that the launch of the iPhone 12 will be delayed this year. This means we could see the OnePlus 8T series launch sometime in late October or even November. Besides the 8T series, we could also see more budget phones in the Nord series, if recent rumours are anything to go by.

No going back

OnePlus has raised the stakes in the mid-tier market, both for the competition and itself, by launching the Nord. While it's proven that it can deliver a great mid-range smartphone without sacrificing any of the core OnePlus experience, it also now has to work doubly hard on its premium lineup in order to justify the pricing. Google's timing for announcing the Pixel 4a is also hard to overlook. It has managed to undercut most of its direct competitors in the US with its price of $349 (roughly Rs. 26,200). We'll have to wait and see if Google will price it aggressively in India too, when it goes on sale in October.

While it'll be interesting to see what OnePlus does with its next line of flagship phones, I am more curious to see how it tackles the various budget tiers, especially the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment. If the OnePlus Nord is any indication, I think the mainstream smartphone space in India could be in for a major shakeup.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Built well, comfortable design
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • 5G-ready processor
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light image quality
Read detailed OnePlus Nord review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4115mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord price, OnePlus Nord Price in India, OnePlus Nord specifications, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 price in India
Roydon Cerejo Roydon Cerejo writes about smartphones and laptops for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. He is the Deputy Editor (Reviews) at Gadgets 360. He has frequently written about the smartphone and PC industry and also has an interest in photography. With over a decade of experience covering the consumer technology space, he is also an avid sci-fi movie and TV show geek and is always up for good horror flick. Roydon is available at roydon@gadgets360.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy M51 Spotted on US FCC Certification Site, Bundled 25W Fast Charger Tipped
Airtel Digital TV Users With Xstream Fiber Broadband Can Now Upgrade to Xstream Box at Rs. 1,500

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord: The Phone That Accidentally Killed the OnePlus 8
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 9 Prime With 5,020mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched in India
  2. Google Pixel 4a With Hole-Punch Display, 12-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched
  3. OnePlus Nord Open Sale Delayed to August 6 Due to ‘High Pre-Order Demand’
  4. Amazon Prime Day Sale in India: How to Find the Best Deals
  5. Pixel 4a: Everything You Need to Know About Google’s Latest Phone
  6. Realme V5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched
  7. Amazon, Flipkart Sales This Week: How to Safely Buy Electronics
  8. Honor 9A, Honor 9S Launched in India Featuring Huawei’s AppGallery
  9. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Top Smartphone Deals Previewed
  10. Nokia C3 With Octa-Core CPU, 3,040mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Cleared by UK Regulator to Buy 16 Percent Stake in Online Food Platform Deliveroo
  2. Sony Bravia X7400H 4K UHD Android TV With 55-Inch Triluminos Display, Dolby Audio Launched in India
  3. TikTok's US Strategy Defended by Parent ByteDance Founder in Letter to Staff
  4. Acer Swift 3 With 10th Generation Intel Core i5 CPU, 56Wh Battery Launched in India
  5. Microsoft Could Divest China Holdings, Suggests White House Trade Adviser Navarro
  6. Google Cloud Prepares for Black Friday 'Peak on Top of Peak'
  7. Realme X2 Pro, Realme 6 Start Receiving Android July 2020 OTA Update With Optimisations, Bug Fixes
  8. Twitter Error Keeps Users from Tweeting, Retweeting; Now fixed
  9. Garmin Paid a Multi-Million Dollar Ransom to Hackers After Cyberattack: Report
  10. Google Smart Speakers Spotted Listening to More Than Just Voice Commands
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com